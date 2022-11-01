4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Flat land and few roads make Enid an easy place to navigate, even for younger or less experienced drivers. With a population of roughly 50,000 people, Enid offers driving that is often quite laid-back. The city only boasts two main highways, with the rest of the area organized in a grid. Traffic here is rare; however, drivers should be careful of cyclists on many of the roads. Driving in Enid may be easy, but it’s always smart to enroll in robust auto insurance anyway.
Car Insurance in Enid, OK
The average cost of Oklahoma car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Enid, OK to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Enid is $148 per month, or $1776 annually.
Car insurance in Enid is $17 less than the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Enid on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Enid, OK
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Enid
|State Farm
|$63 /mo
|Travelers
|$119 /mo
|Progressive
|$134 /mo
|The General
|$174 /mo
|American Family
|$208 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Enid, OK
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Enid. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$190 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$138 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Oklahoma Cities
|Oklahoma City
|$185/mo
|Tulsa
|$168/mo
|Norman
|$180/mo
|Broken Arrow
|$164/mo
|Enid
|$140/mo
|Oklahoma
|$167/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oklahoma roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oklahoma[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Enid Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Hardworking teens should be able to pay $352 per month and still have a bit of spending money left over. In Enid, car insurance prices go down as the number of years behind the wheel increases. That’s why young adults in their 20s see a $150 price drop over the teenagers’ premium. From that point, everyone spends less than the state average of $203 per month. People in their 60s get the best deal, with a price that’s more than $225 cheaper than what the youngest drivers shell out.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$353
|20s
|$202
|30s
|$127
|40s
|$163
|50s
|$199
|60s
|$121
|70s
|$148
|80s
|N/A
Enid Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Oklahomans know that safe driving is smart driving. They’re wise enough to get peace of mind on the road, and insurance companies reward the safest folks with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But all those savings could go out the window after a quick text message or other distraction that causes a fender bender. Even worse, an at-fault accident pushes the rate up $200 per month, or $2,400 per year. The good news is three years of careful driving, and accidents and violations stop affecting insurance costs.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$167
|Speeding Ticket
|$171
|At-Fault Accident
|$375
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Enid Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Some residents of the Sooner State are trying to figure out what MasterCard has to do with mastering the road? In Oklahoma, like most states, insurance companies assess credit when deciding the rates. Usually, people with the best credit pay the least. So why do those with poor and average credit pay so little in Enid? Drivers with better credit can finance costlier cars and get more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from good to excellent credit will save over $125 per month, or $1,500 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$160
|Good
|$286
|Average
|$166
|Poor
|$132
Find local Enid agents
Baker Harris Hopkins Ins Agency502 W Broadway,
Enid, OK 73701-3842
Dillingham Insurance2402 W Willow,
Enid, OK 73703-2324
TCSC Insurance Agency Inc/Triangle Insurance Company205 W Maple Suite 103,
Enid, OK 73701-4021
Messer-Bowers Co - Enid300 W Cherokee,
Enid, OK 73701-5639
Enid Insurance Agency2429 N Van Buren St,
Enid, OK 73703
Maximum Insurance502 S Cleveland St,
Enid, OK 73701
Great Plains Insurance3517 N Van Buren Bypass,
Enid, OK 73701
Shelter Insurance - Jerry Whitney610 S Cleveland St,
Enid, OK 73703
David Burrows: Allstate Insurance1800 S Van Buren St Ste D-1,
Enid, OK 73703
David Burrows: Allstate Insurance1810 W Owen K Garriott Rd,
Enid, OK 73703
Enid, OK DMV Information
Two different Tag Agencies are located in Enid, offering a range of driving services to residents of the area. One office operates Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with availability from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The TAG Agency of Enid is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Drivers in Enid are often able to complete their DMV tasks with minimal wait times thanks to the option of two locations.
Public Transportation in Enid, OK
Given the small size of Enid, the city doesn’t offer a traditional public bus system. Instead, Enid Transit is available on an on-call basis and provides round-trip service. Operating hours of Enid Transit are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Biking around the area is also a popular option, and Uber or Lyft can be utilized outside of Enid Transit’s regular schedule.
For more detailed Oklahoma city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Enid, OK
In most cases, driving around Enid is uneventful; the city is small and doesn’t have many streets to begin with. However, with such a high rate of uninsured drivers in the area, it’s wise to enroll in adequate car insurance. Should you become involved in an accident, you’ll want to protect yourself from having to pay out of pocket for damages.
Even though car insurance in Oklahoma can be expensive, you don’t have to pay a ton for your policy. By visiting Insurify, drivers can find the most cost-effective policy that meets both their budget and their specific driving needs. Head over to Insurify today, and see how your policy compares.
FAQs - Enid, OK Car Insurance
Auto coverage in Oklahoma is among the highest-priced in the nation based on factors that include the rate of accidents, number of DUIs, and more. Remember that your insurance policy rate will be based on multiple factors, including your personal driving history.
It’s illegal for residents of Enid to operate a vehicle without auto coverage, but that doesn’t stop many people. The state of Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers in the country, a factor that leads to higher insurance premiums for all.
Save time and money by using Insurify today. You can compare real-time pricing from a variety of insurance companies and select the policy that best meets your specific driving needs. Enrolling in a new policy is quick and easy with Insurify.
Insurify Insights
How Enid Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Enid, Oklahoma below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Enid drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Oklahoma in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Enid
#9
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Oklahoma
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Oklahoma
#39
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Oklahoma
#28
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Oklahoma
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Enid drivers rank 29 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Enid with an accident: 7.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Enid drivers rank 39 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Enid with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Enid drivers rank 19 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Enid with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Enid drivers rank 17 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Enid with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Oklahoma, Enid drivers rank 9 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Enid with a speeding ticket: 9.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Enid drivers rank 38 in clean driving records across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Enid with clean record: 80.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Enid drivers rank 36 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Enid with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.31%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
