Compare Gap Insurance: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Tips for Cheaper Gap Insurance

Is gap insurance worth it? Well, as long as you’re not paying too much, and you’re not holding on to it longer than you need to. Follow these tips to lower your gap insurance cost:

Drop It ASAP

Your new car isn’t going to be underwater forever. During your first year of loan payments, you’ll probably be holding some negative equity and need gap coverage. Unless you have a really long loan term, the amount you owe will soon be lower than the value of your car. So keep a close eye on Kelley Blue Book to drop gap insurance the first month it’s not necessary.

Mind the Gap

Just like when you’re shopping for collision coverage and comprehensive insurance, you don’t want your premiums to outweigh your potential payouts. Take a close look at the gap you’re working with: the gulf between your car’s value and the amount you still owe your lender. If the gap coverage premiums are greater than the gap in the first place, forget the gap insurance.

Avoid Dealership Gap Insurance

The dealership that sold or leased you your new car might have gap insurance to offer you, or it was included in your loan or lease agreement. That might be convenient, but you’ll almost always get better pricing with car insurance companies.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Your current insurance provider might have a good gap insurance policy to add to your existing auto insurance policy. But what if you can do better elsewhere? New cars are expensive to insure. Make sure you compare car insurance quotes with Insurify’s well-reviewed tool that has saved millions of people money on their auto insurance premiums.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance