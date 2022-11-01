Cheap Car Insurance in Mississippi (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Mississippi
Although car insurance in Mississippi is less expensive than the national average, you could probably be saving more than you know. The most important factor in getting affordable car insurance quotes in Mississippi is to shop around. Comparing multiple quotes using Insurify, the comparison tool that saves you time and money so that you can get back on the road.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $216 per month, or $2,590 annually.
National General is the cheapest provider we found in Mississippi, with average premiums of $103 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Mississippi
How much is car insurance in Mississippi?
The average cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $216 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Some of the most affordable policies in the nation are found in Mississippi. Remember that different insurers offer varying rates, but even the big-name companies can offer savings on your premium. Motorists can expect to pay an average monthly cost of $103 to $229 for the cheapest car insurance policies, depending on the company.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$103
|Progressive
|$118
|Direct Auto
|$154
|Travelers
|$160
|Safeco
|$164
|Bristol West
|$181
|State Auto
|$194
|Dairyland
|$197
|Nationwide
|$212
|The General
|$229
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Mississippi
The amount of coverage you choose determines how much your insurance rates will be, so it’s important to know what you�’re getting into. Still, choosing minimum liability auto insurance coverage typically leads to the cheapest rates. Drivers can find the lowest average monthly quote in Mississippi with National General at $67.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$67
|Progressive
|$73
|Safeco
|$87
|State Auto
|$100
|Travelers
|$105
|Dairyland
|$111
|Direct Auto
|$117
|Bristol West
|$120
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$152
|The General
|$162
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Mississippi
Full-coverage car insurance provides bodily injury liability protection for you, your passengers, and other drivers, as well as comprehensive coverage and collision coverage that help protect against damage to your vehicle from things like storms or accidents. However, it does not cover wear and tear like oil changes or brake repairs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$132
|Progressive
|$147
|Travelers
|$173
|Direct Auto
|$177
|Safeco
|$184
|Bristol West
|$214
|State Auto
|$215
|Nationwide
|$216
|Dairyland
|$254
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$264
Best Car Insurance in Mississippi
Shopping for cheap car insurance isn’t like shopping for a new phone or television. Each insurance company might offer the same type of policy, but each can vary coverage slightly to include more or less protection and access to perks like roadside assistance. The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) can help you quickly compare companies to find the best rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$409
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$262
|National General
|58
|$103
|Nationwide
|89
|$212
|Safeco
|86
|$164
|State Auto
|76
|$194
|Travelers
|80
|$160
Mississippi Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Mississippi insurance providers calculate quotes using many factors, including your driving and accident history. The more at-fault accidents, tickets, DUIs, and other infractions you have, the more you’ll pay for coverage. On the other hand, drivers with a clean driving record can pay significantly less.
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Mississippi
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Mississippi
While no one likes paying for car insurance, buying coverage is a necessary part of living in today’s world. Having a clean driving record can help you save money. Typically, a good driver is someone without speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$93
|Progressive
|$115
|Direct Auto
|$141
|Safeco
|$150
|Travelers
|$150
|State Auto
|$164
|Bristol West
|$167
|Dairyland
|$183
|Nationwide
|$198
|The General
|$207
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Mississippi
If you have a DUI on your record, you will pay more for car insurance. DUI stands for “driving under the influence.” Once convicted, auto insurers consider you a high-risk driver. Your rates may be higher, but finding affordable coverage is still possible. Consider companies like National General, Clearcover, and Progressive that offer great rates if you have a DUI.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$125
|Clearcover
|$170
|Progressive
|$171
|Direct Auto
|$183
|Safeco
|$191
|Bristol West
|$192
|Dairyland
|$195
|Travelers
|$210
|Liberty Mutual
|$240
|The General
|$245
SR-22 Insurance in Mississippi
If you’re convicted of a serious traffic violation, you may need an SR-22. An SR-22 is a certificate that proves your auto policy meets the minimum coverage requirements for car insurance in Mississippi. Not all companies offer this type of coverage, but you may be able to get an SR-22 from select insurance providers in the Magnolia State.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Mississippi
Finding cheap car insurance quotes may be easy if you have a clean driving record. But what if you’ve been involved in an at-fault accident? If you’re at fault for an accident, you can expect your car insurance premiums to go up. The surcharge can decrease over time if you don’t cause any more accidents.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$127
|National General
|$146
|Travelers
|$176
|Direct Auto
|$208
|Safeco
|$212
|Bristol West
|$231
|Nationwide
|$261
|Dairyland
|$262
|State Auto
|$317
|Liberty Mutual
|$323
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Mississippi
Drivers who pay a ticket often only think about how much it will cost. They may not realize that traffic violations also affect auto insurance rates. Mississippi drivers with speeding tickets on their record will pay more for auto insurance coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$122
|National General
|$134
|Direct Auto
|$199
|Travelers
|$202
|Safeco
|$204
|Bristol West
|$218
|Dairyland
|$235
|State Auto
|$275
|The General
|$294
|Nationwide
|$299
Mississippi Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Some states ban insurers from using your credit score, but Mississippi isn’t one of them. Insurance companies can check your credit and use it as a factor when quoting your premiums. Typically, insurance companies view Mississippi drivers with poor credit scores as higher-risk—you can save money by improving your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$185
|Good
|$197
|Average
|$230
|Poor
|$286
Mississippi Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It’s no secret that teen drivers can cause your insurance rates to skyrocket. Young drivers, especially those under the age of 25, generally pay higher rates than older drivers. For example, in Mississippi, drivers under age 25 pay an average rate of $313, while the average cost drops to $191 once they reach their 30s.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$392
|Under 25
|$313
|20s
|$246
|30s
|$191
|40s
|$193
|50s
|$171
|60s
|$154
|70s
|$159
|80+
|$175
Car Insurance Rates in Mississippi Cities
Driving a car is expensive, but where you drive can have an even bigger impact on your wallet. If you live in one of the bigger cities in Mississippi or commute a significant distance to work every day, your insurance rates are likely to be higher than someone who lives closer to their workplace and drives less frequently.
|City in Mississippi
|Average Monthly Quote
|Jackson
|$225
|Gulfport
|$206
|Hattiesburg
|$205
|Biloxi
|$193
|Southaven
|$221
|Vicksburg
|$197
|Olive Branch
|$221
|Meridian
|$203
|Brandon
|$215
|Tupelo
|$210
Mississippi Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Mississippi is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Mississippi will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Mississippi.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Mississippi
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Mississippi roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Mississippi[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Mississippi is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Mississippi DMV Information
The Mississippi DMV is called the Department of Public Safety (DPS). Drivers can find many services at their local office. For example, you can renew your license online, get a firearm permit, file for a change of address, and sign up for Mobile ID to get a digitized version of your driver’s license or ID card.
Public Transportation in Mississippi
Mississippians have access to limited public transportation options. The Coast Transit Authority (CTA) covers three coastal counties, while JTRAN in Jackson has fixed-route door-to-door bus service. Without an extensive public transit system, you can use a bicycle or rideshare services to get around the state if you don’t have a vehicle.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Mississippi
With coverage becoming more expensive, it’s tough to find affordable auto insurance quotes. Fortunately, there are several ways you can save money on your car insurance policy—including getting quotes online.
Shopping around to compare quotes is the most effective way to get the cheapest auto insurance in Mississippi. Instead of visiting multiple sites, use Insurify. You can get multiple quotes from the top insurers in Mississippi with a single click.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Mississippi
Yes, Mississippians are required to have auto insurance. If you purchase a car, you will also have to buy insurance. The state requires drivers to maintain liability insurance. They must also carry a card in their vehicles at all times to prove coverage.
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance quotes, you have a few options. Being a good driver, increasing your credit score, and only buying the coverage you need is a good start. The best way to find low-cost car insurance in Mississippi is to use an online comparison tool to streamline shopping for coverage.
How much you pay for car insurance can vary. Generally, the average monthly cost can start at $103 from companies like National General, Progressive, and Travelers. The more coverage you buy, the more you’ll pay. Basic liability protection is the cheapest while adding comprehensive insurance and collision coverage will increase your rates.
To get a handle on your rates, it helps to understand how different factors influence car insurance costs. Car insurance companies use your driving history, age, location, credit scores, type of car, deductible amount, and coverage limits to give you a quote.
Drivers in Mississippi do not need PIP coverage. PIP coverage is for drivers in no-fault states. However, Mississippi is an at-fault state.
Insurify Insights
How Mississippi Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Mississippi below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Mississippi drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Mississippi
#23
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#31
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#41
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#34
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Mississippi is the #41 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #41
- Percent of drivers in Mississippi with an accident: 7.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Mississippi is the #41 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #41
- Percent of drivers in Mississippi with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Mississippi is the #44 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #44
- Percent of drivers in Mississippi with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Mississippi is the #46 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #46
- Percent of drivers in Mississippi with a rude driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Mississippi is the #23 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #23
- Percent of drivers in Mississippi with a speeding ticket: 8.8%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Mississippi is the #48 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #48
- Percent of drivers in Mississippi with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
