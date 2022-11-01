Cheap Car Insurance in Mississippi (2022)

Mississippi Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Mississippi insurance providers calculate quotes using many factors, including your driving and accident history. The more at-fault accidents, tickets, DUIs, and other infractions you have, the more you’ll pay for coverage. On the other hand, drivers with a clean driving record can pay significantly less.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Mississippi

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Mississippi

While no one likes paying for car insurance, buying coverage is a necessary part of living in today’s world. Having a clean driving record can help you save money. Typically, a good driver is someone without speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $93 Progressive $115 Direct Auto $141 Safeco $150 Travelers $150 State Auto $164 Bristol West $167 Dairyland $183 Nationwide $198 The General $207

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Mississippi

If you have a DUI on your record, you will pay more for car insurance. DUI stands for “driving under the influence.” Once convicted, auto insurers consider you a high-risk driver. Your rates may be higher, but finding affordable coverage is still possible. Consider companies like National General, Clearcover, and Progressive that offer great rates if you have a DUI.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $125 Clearcover $170 Progressive $171 Direct Auto $183 Safeco $191 Bristol West $192 Dairyland $195 Travelers $210 Liberty Mutual $240 The General $245

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Mississippi

SR-22 Insurance in Mississippi

If you’re convicted of a serious traffic violation, you may need an SR-22. An SR-22 is a certificate that proves your auto policy meets the minimum coverage requirements for car insurance in Mississippi. Not all companies offer this type of coverage, but you may be able to get an SR-22 from select insurance providers in the Magnolia State.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Mississippi

Finding cheap car insurance quotes may be easy if you have a clean driving record. But what if you’ve been involved in an at-fault accident? If you’re at fault for an accident, you can expect your car insurance premiums to go up. The surcharge can decrease over time if you don’t cause any more accidents.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $127 National General $146 Travelers $176 Direct Auto $208 Safeco $212 Bristol West $231 Nationwide $261 Dairyland $262 State Auto $317 Liberty Mutual $323

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Mississippi

Drivers who pay a ticket often only think about how much it will cost. They may not realize that traffic violations also affect auto insurance rates. Mississippi drivers with speeding tickets on their record will pay more for auto insurance coverage.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $122 National General $134 Direct Auto $199 Travelers $202 Safeco $204 Bristol West $218 Dairyland $235 State Auto $275 The General $294 Nationwide $299

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.