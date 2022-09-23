Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Compared to the national average of $154, the Magnolia State has affordable car insurance rates. Cheap rates for drivers in Mississippi may stem from the state’s relatively low population density and motor vehicle theft rates.[1] Drivers in areas with fewer motor vehicles on the road often face lower risks of accidents and property damage.
Jackson residents pay the highest average rates in Mississippi, while Oxford drivers enjoy the lowest premiums. Your specific premium can depend on numerous factors, making it important to compare quotes from several car insurance companies.
Here’s what you need to know about affordable Mississippi car insurance that meets or exceeds the state’s minimum liability limits.
Quick Facts
The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Mississippi is $71 per month, and the average premium of full-coverage car insurance is $166 per month.
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest liability car insurance in Mississippi, on average.
Mississippi drivers pay lower average rates than Arkansas and Louisiana drivers but similar rates to Alabama residents.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi?
Many car insurance companies offer auto policies to Mississippi drivers. Because insurers calculate rates differently, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare car insurance quotes, coverage levels, and coverage limits of different companies. This allows you to zero in on the best deal and find the right coverage for your unique situation.
Your premium will vary depending on your driving record, age, credit history, insurer, coverage level, and more.[2] The average monthly cost of liability insurance in Mississippi is $71, while the average monthly cost of a full-coverage policy is $166.
Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi by insurer and coverage level.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Mississippi car insurance rates by city
Your ZIP code in Mississippi can affect how much you pay for your auto policy. If you live in a highly populated city like Jackson, you’ll notice higher rates than a driver in a smaller city such as Tupelo. Higher crime rates and a higher number of uninsured drivers may also lead to higher insurance premiums.
The table below shows cheap car insurance rates in Mississippi by city.
Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Mississippi car insurance rates by age
Insurers consider your age as a risk factor when determining car insurance rates. Trends in coverage costs by age exist, but the good news is drivers in all age groups can find cheap coverage options.
Teen drivers have limited driving experience and a fatal crash rate nearly three times as high as drivers age 20 and older.[3] As a result, teenagers and young drivers usually pay the highest rates. Drivers between the ages of 35 and 69 tend to benefit from rates that decrease with age, but auto insurance rates increase again for senior drivers age 70 and older due to aging-related risk factors.
Below, you can compare the average cost of coverage in Mississippi by driver age.
Rates by Age
Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Mississippi
Male drivers usually pose a higher risk of causing a car accident than female drivers. That’s why men typically pay higher car insurance rates than women. The cost difference by gender is most noticeable for young men. Average rates by gender even out a bit with age.
Shopping around can help you find the cheapest car insurance and best policy for your particular needs. Compare quotes by age and gender below.
Age
Male
Female
16
$341
$279
35
$163
$147
50
$125
$120
Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Mississippi
Your driving record plays a significant role in your car insurance costs. If you have a poor driving history with serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault auto accidents, or DUIs, you can expect higher rates than someone with a clean driving record. On average, a Mississippi driver with a past incident on their record pays $179 per month for car insurance.
In Mississippi, good drivers with a clean record pay an average rate of $71 per month for liability insurance, while drivers with a DUI pay $131 per month.
The table below shows average Mississippi car insurance rates by driver record.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$71
$166
With accident
$117
$273
With speeding ticket
$114
$267
With DUI
$131
$307
Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Mississippi car insurance rates by marital status
Partially due to multi-vehicle and bundling discounts offered by many auto insurers, married couples usually secure more competitive rates than single drivers.
Compare average rates for car insurance by marital status in Mississippi below.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$74
$166
Married
$72
$160
Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Mississippi car insurance rates by credit tier
Like many other states, Mississippi allows insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your rates.[4] If you have good or excellent credit, you’ll likely enjoy lower car insurance costs than a driver with a poor credit score.
Here are the average Mississippi insurance rates by credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$66
$147
Good
$73
$163
Fair
$80
$179
Poor
$117
$261
Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Mississippi car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for coverage in Mississippi, you should determine the right amount of insurance for your needs. The following information should help answer your remaining questions about buying coverage in Mississippi.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi?
The average cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $119 per month. Mississippi drivers pay an average of $71 per month for liability coverage and $166 for full-coverage insurance.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Mississippi?
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Mississippi, with a liability-only policy premium of $35 per month. USAA and Allstate also offer affordable coverage, with liability rates of $36 and $58, respectively.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Mississippi?
Yes. Car insurance premiums can differ by county in Mississippi because of varying population rates, crime rates, uninsured driver rates, and weather events. To find the lowest rates and the right car insurance policy for you, shop around for coverage from different car insurance companies.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Mississippi?
The top car insurance companies in the state include State Farm, USAA, and Allstate.
State Farm has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and cheap average monthly rates of $35 for liability coverage and $69 for full coverage. The best car insurance company in Mississippi, however, depends on a variety of factors, like your budget, driver profile, type of car, and auto insurance coverage needs.
What are the car insurance requirements in Mississippi?
The state of Mississippi requires drivers to meet minimum car insurance coverage. State law requires drivers to purchase the following minimum coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.