Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record affects your car insurance rates. Violations like speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents cause policy changes, including increased rates.

It’s possible to find insurance companies offering competitive rates after an incident, but comparing rates to find the best deal is important. Here’s how you can expect your rates to increase after specific driving incidents in Madison.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets indicate to insurers that you’re more likely to file a claim due to reckless driving. Because of that, tickets cause your car insurance rates to increase, but you can still find solid pricing.

Madison drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $118 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 133 67 USAA 136 69 Allstate 216 109 Progressive 218 111 GEICO 228 114 Safeco 232 111 Travelers 258 131 Direct Auto 284 162 National General 330 130 Liberty Mutual 333 171 Shelter 335 170 State Auto 343 123 Dairyland 348 149 Midvale Home & Auto 351 184 Clearcover 364 261 Foremost 365 179 Bristol West 439 223 The General 476 261 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

When you cause an accident, it appears on your driving record as an at-fault incident. It’s usually visible on your record for a few years, which means that your insurance rates are generally more expensive during that time as a result.

In Madison, drivers with at-fault accidents average $121 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 137 70 USAA 141 71 Allstate 223 113 Progressive 225 114 GEICO 235 117 Safeco 240 114 Travelers 266 136 Direct Auto 293 167 National General 341 134 Liberty Mutual 344 177 Shelter 346 175 State Auto 354 127 Dairyland 359 154 Midvale Home & Auto 362 190 Clearcover 376 270 Foremost 377 185 Bristol West 453 230 The General 492 270 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A driving under the influence (DUI) violation causes your car insurance rates to increase. Drunk driving can also lead to other severe consequences, like jail time, license suspension, and non-renewal of your insurance policy. It can be stressful to navigate auto insurance after a DUI, but some insurers specialize in high-risk coverage.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Madison is $136. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.