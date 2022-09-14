Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Madison, Mississippi (2023)

State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Madison.

Updated September 20, 2023

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Less than a 30-minute drive to the state’s biggest city, Madison combines the comfort of a small community with the convenience of a big city. But the proximity to a large city comes at a price. Car insurance in Madison, Mississippi, costs an average of $140 per month compared to the state average of $118.

You can take steps to find cheap car insurance and find the right coverage, though. Some of the city’s best insurers, like State Farm, USAA, and Allstate, have insurance costs that are nearly half the city’s average. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Madison.

Quick Facts

  • Drivers in Madison pay an average of $74 per month for liability only and $206 for full coverage.

  • Mississippi insurers can use your credit score when determining your car insurance premiums.

  • Car insurance rates in Madison are up to 20% higher than comparably sized cities in the state.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Madison, Mississippi

Best car insurance companies in Madison

As a driver in Madison, you can find the best car insurance options from State Farm, USAA, and Allstate. Your finances and the type of coverage you need will help determine which company is the best fit.

As you search for insurance in Madison, consider your budget, driving record, and coverage needs.

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts.

The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance 

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products and banking, investing, and retirement services.

Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gave USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, but customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction, especially for customer service

  • Low premiums

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from AM Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC complaint index.

Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and a good payment history.

Pros

  • Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Cons

  • Low customer satisfaction

  • Rates are merely average compared to other insurers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Madison

Mississippi, like most states, mandates that drivers have liability car insurance.[1] The coverage protects you if you cause an accident. Still, it only helps with repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. It doesn’t help pay for damages to your vehicle.

Madison residents pay an average monthly rate of $74 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best rates for liability coverage in Madison.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm42
USAA43
Allstate68
Progressive69
Safeco69
GEICO71
State Auto77
National General81
Travelers82
Dairyland93
Direct Auto101
Shelter106
Liberty Mutual107
Foremost112
Midvale Home & Auto115
Bristol West139
Clearcover163
The General163
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Madison

Full-coverage car insurance provides drivers with liability coverage and meets the state-minimum requirements for car insurance. It also includes comprehensive and collision, which can help pay for your car repairs if you’re in an accident.

On average, full coverage costs Madison drivers $206 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in Madison.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm83
USAA85
Allstate135
Progressive136
GEICO142
Safeco145
Nationwide148
Travelers161
Direct Auto177
National General206
Liberty Mutual208
Shelter209
State Auto214
Dairyland217
Midvale Home & Auto219
Clearcover227
Foremost228
Bristol West274
The General297
Estimate your Madison car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

The state of Mississippi requires drivers to have liability insurance to ensure that they can cover the expenses associated with an accident. Drivers must have coverage for bodily injury and property damage.

As an at-fault state, Mississippi law requires the driver who causes the accident to pay for the associated repairs and medical expenses.[1]

Here are the minimum coverage amounts for drivers in Mississippi:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Even though state-mandated coverage provides some financial protection, you may want additional coverage in the form of extra policies or higher limits. For example, if you cause an accident and the other car is totaled, it might cost more than $25,000 to replace, leaving you responsible for the costs.

Also, lenders usually require collision and comprehensive coverages as a condition of purchase if you finance a car.

Here are standard coverage options that extend beyond the state requirements for Mississippi:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car is damaged due to something other than a collision, comprehensive coverage helps pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you’re responsible for a car crash, collision coverage helps pay for your repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    If there’s damage to your windows or windshield, this coverage helps pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance your car and the amount you owe is more significant than what the car is worth, gap coverage helps pay the difference if your vehicle is totaled.

Keep in Mind

As you determine the type and amount of coverage you need, factor in your budget, the cost of your vehicle, your deductible, and other elements of your finances.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record affects your car insurance rates. Violations like speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents cause policy changes, including increased rates.

It’s possible to find insurance companies offering competitive rates after an incident, but comparing rates to find the best deal is important. Here’s how you can expect your rates to increase after specific driving incidents in Madison.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets indicate to insurers that you’re more likely to file a claim due to reckless driving. Because of that, tickets cause your car insurance rates to increase, but you can still find solid pricing.

Madison drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $118 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm13367
USAA13669
Allstate216109
Progressive218111
GEICO228114
Safeco232111
Travelers258131
Direct Auto284162
National General330130
Liberty Mutual333171
Shelter335170
State Auto343123
Dairyland348149
Midvale Home & Auto351184
Clearcover364261
Foremost365179
Bristol West439223
The General476261
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

When you cause an accident, it appears on your driving record as an at-fault incident. It’s usually visible on your record for a few years, which means that your insurance rates are generally more expensive during that time as a result.

In Madison, drivers with at-fault accidents average $121 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm13770
USAA14171
Allstate223113
Progressive225114
GEICO235117
Safeco240114
Travelers266136
Direct Auto293167
National General341134
Liberty Mutual344177
Shelter346175
State Auto354127
Dairyland359154
Midvale Home & Auto362190
Clearcover376270
Foremost377185
Bristol West453230
The General492270
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A driving under the influence (DUI) violation causes your car insurance rates to increase. Drunk driving can also lead to other severe consequences, like jail time, license suspension, and non-renewal of your insurance policy. It can be stressful to navigate auto insurance after a DUI, but some insurers specialize in high-risk coverage.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Madison is $136. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm15478
USAA15880
Allstate250126
Progressive252128
GEICO263132
Safeco269128
Travelers299152
Direct Auto328187
National General382150
Liberty Mutual386198
Shelter388197
State Auto397143
Dairyland403173
Midvale Home & Auto406213
Clearcover421302
Foremost423208
Bristol West508258
The General551302
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age significantly affects how much you pay for car insurance. Rates decrease steadily throughout adulthood and are usually the lowest around retirement age. But once drivers hit age 75, rates change again, and drivers can expect an increase.

Madison seniors can find liability rates as low as $48 per month. Below are average monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm4121
USAA4221
Allstate6633
Progressive6734
GEICO7035
Safeco7134
Travelers7940
Direct Auto8750
National General10140
Liberty Mutual10252
Shelter10252
State Auto10538
Dairyland10646
Midvale Home & Auto10756
Clearcover11180
Foremost11255
Bristol West13468
The General14680
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenage drivers usually pay the most for car insurance out of all age groups due to their inexperience. Insurers view them as more likely to file a claim and charge them higher rates to account for that extra risk.

If you’re a parent who needs insurance for a teenage driver in your family, try different strategies to lower the costs — choose a car with enhanced security features and encourage your teenager to qualify for good student discounts. But most importantly, gather quotes from multiple insurers, ask questions, and compare options for the best deal.

Here are some of the cheapest insurers for teenage drivers in Madison.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm19297
USAA19699
Allstate312157
Progressive314159
GEICO328164
Safeco335159
Travelers372189
Direct Auto409233
National General476187
Liberty Mutual480247
Shelter483245
State Auto494178
Dairyland501215
Midvale Home & Auto506266
Clearcover524377
Foremost527259
Bristol West633321
The General686377
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Madison

Different factors influence how much you pay for car insurance. Some deciding factors, like age and location, are out of your control, but you can take steps to lower your car insurance costs.

The following strategies can help you get the most competitive car insurance rates:

  • Compare quotes. It’s critical to compare quotes from multiple insurers before you move forward with a policy. You can compare quotes online or call the insurer and provide your mileage estimate, car information, phone number, email address, and other contact information.

  • Choose a safer car. The type of car you drive affects how much you pay for car insurance. You can typically pay less if you select a car with enhanced safety features.

  • Research discounts. Learn about the available discounts and ask your car insurance agent or licensed representative to check if you qualify for any on your list. Insurers offer various discounts, including safe driving, customer loyalty, and referrals.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. You can also bundle insurance products like renters, life, and home insurance with auto insurance.

  • Strategize coverage amounts. Understand the type of insurance you have. Read the coverage limits in your current policy. You don’t want your limits to be too high or too low. For example, you could choose a lower amount if you have an older car that isn’t worth as much.

Madison car insurance quotes by credit tier

As a driver in Mississippi, your credit score affects your car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider credit scores as a risk factor when determining rates.[2]

Insurers consider you riskier to insure if you have a poor credit score. As a result, your insurance costs more. But the reverse is also true — if you have excellent or good credit, you typically pay less for car insurance.

Here’s what you can expect to pay in Madison based on your credit score category.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Madison?

Car insurance costs an average of $140 per month in Madison, compared to the national average of $139 per month.

Compared to cities in Mississippi that are similar in size, Madison drivers tend to pay slightly more for car insurance. But even within the same city, your car insurance costs can vary from one area to the next.[3] For example, drivers who park in a garage typically pay less than drivers who park on the street.

More cities in Mississippi

As the 11th-largest city in the state, Madison is a relatively small city. Drivers in larger cities can typically expect to pay more for car insurance. But Madison’s proximity to Jackson, the largest city in the state, likely influences the city’s car insurance rates, which are higher than the state average.

Drivers in similarly sized cities, like Oxford, can expect to pay slightly less for car insurance since they’re further from a major metropolis.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Columbus$67$156
Hattiesburg$164$164
Jackson$188$188
Oxford$63$158
Tupelo$161$161
Madison car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Madison.

  • How much is car insurance in Madison?

    Car insurance in Madison costs $140 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $206 per month for full-coverage insurance and $74 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Madison?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Madison, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top choices include Allstate and USAA.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Madison?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Madison, with liability rates averaging $42. You can also find low rates with USAA and Allstate, which have liability-only rates of $43 and $68, respectively.

  • What is the minimum auto insurance required in Mississippi?

    All drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.

  • Is car insurance mandatory in Mississippi?

    Yes. All drivers must carry car insurance in Mississippi.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance." Accessed September 8, 2023
  2. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Credit Scoring: How Does It Affect You?." Accessed September 8, 2023
  3. United States Census Bureau. "Madison city, Mississippi." Accessed September 8, 2023
