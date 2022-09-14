Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Less than a 30-minute drive to the state’s biggest city, Madison combines the comfort of a small community with the convenience of a big city. But the proximity to a large city comes at a price. Car insurance in Madison, Mississippi, costs an average of $140 per month compared to the state average of $118.
You can take steps to find cheap car insurance and find the right coverage, though. Some of the city’s best insurers, like State Farm, USAA, and Allstate, have insurance costs that are nearly half the city’s average. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Madison.
Quick Facts
Drivers in Madison pay an average of $74 per month for liability only and $206 for full coverage.
Mississippi insurers can use your credit score when determining your car insurance premiums.
Car insurance rates in Madison are up to 20% higher than comparably sized cities in the state.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Madison, Mississippi
Best car insurance companies in Madison
As a driver in Madison, you can find the best car insurance options from State Farm, USAA, and Allstate. Your finances and the type of coverage you need will help determine which company is the best fit.
As you search for insurance in Madison, consider your budget, driving record, and coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$83/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts.
The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
No gap insurance
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

4.3


880


$43/mo


$85/mo
In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products and banking, investing, and retirement services.
Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gave USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, but customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Pros
High customer satisfaction, especially for customer service
Low premiums
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

4.2


833


$68/mo


$135/mo
Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from AM Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC complaint index.
Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and a good payment history.
Pros
Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best
Pay-per-mile option available
Cons
Low customer satisfaction
Rates are merely average compared to other insurers
Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.
Mississippi, like most states, mandates that drivers have liability car insurance.[1] The coverage protects you if you cause an accident. Still, it only helps with repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. It doesn’t help pay for damages to your vehicle.
Madison residents pay an average monthly rate of $74 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best rates for liability coverage in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Madison
Full-coverage car insurance provides drivers with liability coverage and meets the state-minimum requirements for car insurance. It also includes comprehensive and collision, which can help pay for your car repairs if you’re in an accident.
On average, full coverage costs Madison drivers $206 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Mississippi
The state of Mississippi requires drivers to have liability insurance to ensure that they can cover the expenses associated with an accident. Drivers must have coverage for bodily injury and property damage.
As an at-fault state, Mississippi law requires the driver who causes the accident to pay for the associated repairs and medical expenses.[1]
Here are the minimum coverage amounts for drivers in Mississippi:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Even though state-mandated coverage provides some financial protection, you may want additional coverage in the form of extra policies or higher limits. For example, if you cause an accident and the other car is totaled, it might cost more than $25,000 to replace, leaving you responsible for the costs.
Also, lenders usually require collision and comprehensive coverages as a condition of purchase if you finance a car.
Here are standard coverage options that extend beyond the state requirements for Mississippi:
If there’s damage to your windows or windshield, this coverage helps pay for repairs.
Gap coverage
If you finance your car and the amount you owe is more significant than what the car is worth, gap coverage helps pay the difference if your vehicle is totaled.
Keep in Mind
As you determine the type and amount of coverage you need, factor in your budget, the cost of your vehicle, your deductible, and other elements of your finances.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving record affects your car insurance rates. Violations like speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents cause policy changes, including increased rates.
It’s possible to find insurance companies offering competitive rates after an incident, but comparing rates to find the best deal is important. Here’s how you can expect your rates to increase after specific driving incidents in Madison.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding tickets indicate to insurers that you’re more likely to file a claim due to reckless driving. Because of that, tickets cause your car insurance rates to increase, but you can still find solid pricing.
Madison drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $118 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
When you cause an accident, it appears on your driving record as an at-fault incident. It’s usually visible on your record for a few years, which means that your insurance rates are generally more expensive during that time as a result.
In Madison, drivers with at-fault accidents average $121 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A driving under the influence (DUI) violation causes your car insurance rates to increase. Drunk driving can also lead to other severe consequences, like jail time, license suspension, and non-renewal of your insurance policy. It can be stressful to navigate auto insurance after a DUI, but some insurers specialize in high-risk coverage.
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Madison is $136. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age significantly affects how much you pay for car insurance. Rates decrease steadily throughout adulthood and are usually the lowest around retirement age. But once drivers hit age 75, rates change again, and drivers can expect an increase.
Madison seniors can find liability rates as low as $48 per month. Below are average monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers usually pay the most for car insurance out of all age groups due to their inexperience. Insurers view them as more likely to file a claim and charge them higher rates to account for that extra risk.
If you’re a parent who needs insurance for a teenage driver in your family, try different strategies to lower the costs — choose a car with enhanced security features and encourage your teenager to qualify for good student discounts. But most importantly, gather quotes from multiple insurers, ask questions, and compare options for the best deal.
Here are some of the cheapest insurers for teenage drivers in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Madison
Different factors influence how much you pay for car insurance. Some deciding factors, like age and location, are out of your control, but you can take steps to lower your car insurance costs.
The following strategies can help you get the most competitive car insurance rates:
Compare quotes. It’s critical to compare quotes from multiple insurers before you move forward with a policy. You can compare quotes online or call the insurer and provide your mileage estimate, car information, phone number, email address, and other contact information.
Choose a safer car. The type of car you drive affects how much you pay for car insurance. You can typically pay less if you select a car with enhanced safety features.
Research discounts. Learn about the available discounts and ask your car insurance agent or licensed representative to check if you qualify for any on your list. Insurers offer various discounts, including safe driving, customer loyalty, and referrals.
Strategize coverage amounts. Understand the type of insurance you have. Read the coverage limits in your current policy. You don’t want your limits to be too high or too low. For example, you could choose a lower amount if you have an older car that isn’t worth as much.
Madison car insurance quotes by credit tier
As a driver in Mississippi, your credit score affects your car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider credit scores as a risk factor when determining rates.[2]
Insurers consider you riskier to insure if you have a poor credit score. As a result, your insurance costs more. But the reverse is also true — if you have excellent or good credit, you typically pay less for car insurance.
Here’s what you can expect to pay in Madison based on your credit score category.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Madison?
Car insurance costs an average of $140 per month in Madison, compared to the national average of $139 per month.
Compared to cities in Mississippi that are similar in size, Madison drivers tend to pay slightly more for car insurance. But even within the same city, your car insurance costs can vary from one area to the next.[3] For example, drivers who park in a garage typically pay less than drivers who park on the street.
More cities in Mississippi
As the 11th-largest city in the state, Madison is a relatively small city. Drivers in larger cities can typically expect to pay more for car insurance. But Madison’s proximity to Jackson, the largest city in the state, likely influences the city’s car insurance rates, which are higher than the state average.
Drivers in similarly sized cities, like Oxford, can expect to pay slightly less for car insurance since they’re further from a major metropolis.
Madison car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Madison.
How much is car insurance in Madison?
Car insurance in Madison costs $140 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $206 per month for full-coverage insurance and $74 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Madison?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Madison, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top choices include Allstate and USAA.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Madison?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Madison, with liability rates averaging $42. You can also find low rates with USAA and Allstate, which have liability-only rates of $43 and $68, respectively.
What is the minimum auto insurance required in Mississippi?
All drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.
Is car insurance mandatory in Mississippi?
Yes. All drivers must carry car insurance in Mississippi.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.