Mississippi SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Mississippi (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Mississippi, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Mississippi. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Mississippi.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Dairyland
|$198
|Bristol West
|$212
|Direct Auto
|$237
|The General
|$258
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Mississippi?
If you previously had zero violations on your record, you were paying $199 on average for insurance in Mississippi. Now that you're buying SR-22 insurance, that average bumps up to $217, just a nine percent penalty that is much worse in some parts of the country.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Mississippi?
If you receive a notice from a court or the Mississippi DMV that says you have to get something called an SR-22 certificate, don't worry: this happens all the time to people found driving without insurance or convicted of DUIs, reckless driving, and other such violations. You'll have to shop for auto insurance again, and those violations will probably raise your rates.
Given that you're now considered a "high-risk" driver, the SR-22 is designed to prove to the DMV that you're properly insured, and therefore financially responsible for whatever happens on the road. Purchase insurance, and the carrier you buy from will file the SR-22 form with the DMV. Then, you carry a copy as proof of insurance for at least three years.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Mississippi?
Your credit score tends to have an impact on the premiums you pay for insurance, which is as true in Mississippi as anywhere else. If you have excellent credit, on average you'll see a $43 monthly premium increase when you get an SR-22, from $180 to $223. With poor credit, averages rise $52, starting higher and ending higher ($219 to $272).
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$180
|$223
|$43
|Good
|$201
|$249
|$48
|Average
|$202
|$251
|$48
|Poor
|$219
|$272
|$52
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Mississippi
Mississippi drivers would be wise to look at all their options for SR-22 insurance. Some carriers don't offer it, and rates can vary a lot. Use Insurify to get a free, fast set of quotes personalized to your situation from all the important companies in Mississippi.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Mississippi
You'll need SR-22 insurance to reinstate your license and get back on the road, and you'll need it for at least three years. If you don't have a car, this can feel like a large unnecessary expense. If this is your situation, ask insurance companies about non-owner policies they might be able to offer you to reduce your premiums.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Mississippi
Unfortunately, there are no simple workarounds for an SR-22 in Mississippi. To get back on the road, you have to file the form through an insurance company and purchase the policy if it's required by the state or a court.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Mississippi
Before you start checking individual insurance carriers for rates, take a few minutes to let Insurify pull solid quotes from across the industry in Mississippi. Insurify will give you a panoramic view of the premiums you could be paying. It's fast, free, personalized to you, and bound to save you money.
Frequently Asked Questions
The minimum in Mississippi, as in most states, is three years. Don't let your insurance lapse, or those three years will be extended! If your violations are particularly worrisome for authorities, you'll have stuck with a five-year requirement.
Moving does not solve your SR-22 problem. The DMV of the state you're moving to will know you have an SR-22 requirement, and you'll still have to carry the form and maintain your Mississippi SR-22 insurance.
Yes, but take a good look at non-owner insurance. If you drive infrequently and don't own a car, you could get a policy that fulfills the SR-22 requirements but only lets you borrow cars from time to time from people you aren't related to and don't live with.
