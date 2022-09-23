Mississippi car insurance requirements

Per Mississippi law, all drivers must maintain liability insurance and carry proof of insurance in their vehicles. At a minimum, you must purchase the following:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident for property damage liability[1]

Bodily injury liability

​​Bodily injury liability insurance covers medical bills for doctor visits, medications, surgeries, rehab, and lost wages for the driver and passengers in the other vehicle after an at-fault car accident. If you get involved in a lawsuit, it can also help pay for legal fees. Bodily injury coverage includes two types of limits: per-person limits and per-accident limits.

Per-person limits refer to the maximum amount your insurer will pay for each person injured in an accident. Per-accident limits, on the other hand, are the total amount your car insurance company will pay for all injured parties in a single accident.

Mississippi auto insurance laws require $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability insurance and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability.[1]

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance kicks in if you damage another car in an accident, paying for the repair costs of the other driver’s vehicle. While this type of insurance helps safeguard your financial liability, it doesn’t help cover any costs for your own vehicle’s damages.

In Mississippi, you must purchase $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]