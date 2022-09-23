At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
To drive legally in Mississippi, you’re required to have a car insurance policy with $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Drivers in Mississippi may also purchase additional auto insurance if they want more thorough protection, such as collision and comprehensive coverage. But no matter what kind of coverage you buy, you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.
Mississippi car insurance requirements
Per Mississippi law, all drivers must maintain liability insurance and carry proof of insurance in their vehicles. At a minimum, you must purchase the following:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$25,000 per accident for property damage liability[1]
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability insurance covers medical bills for doctor visits, medications, surgeries, rehab, and lost wages for the driver and passengers in the other vehicle after an at-fault car accident. If you get involved in a lawsuit, it can also help pay for legal fees. Bodily injury coverage includes two types of limits: per-person limits and per-accident limits.
Per-person limits refer to the maximum amount your insurer will pay for each person injured in an accident. Per-accident limits, on the other hand, are the total amount your car insurance company will pay for all injured parties in a single accident.
Mississippi auto insurance laws require $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability insurance and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability.[1]
Property damage liability
Property damage liability insurance kicks in if you damage another car in an accident, paying for the repair costs of the other driver’s vehicle. While this type of insurance helps safeguard your financial liability, it doesn’t help cover any costs for your own vehicle’s damages.
In Mississippi, you must purchase $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Mississippi Automobile Insurance Plan
The Mississippi Automobile Insurance Plan has been around since 1948 to help high-risk drivers secure car insurance coverage. If you’re having trouble getting approved for an auto policy in the Magnolia State, you should check out this program.
To apply, you must show the following:
A valid Mississippi driver’s license
A vehicle registered in Mississippi
Proof that you’ve been unable to lock in auto insurance
Note that you’re not eligible for the Mississippi Automobile Insurance Plan if you have a balance on your premiums from your previous insurance company or if the state of Mississippi has any reason to believe you’re applying in bad faith.[2]
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Mississippi?
Liability-only insurance pays for property damage and injuries after an at-fault accident and is the cheapest type of car insurance you can purchase. Full-coverage car insurance is more expensive but includes comprehensive and collision coverage for additional protection.
You may want to consider full coverage if you drive a new or high-value car, commute frequently in heavy traffic, or can’t afford to pay for expenses out of pocket if you get into an accident. If you have a loan on your car, your lender will likely require you to carry full coverage.
If you don’t drive very often or feel confident that you can pay for damages out of pocket in the event of an accident, you can probably stick to liability-only coverage. You can upgrade to full-coverage insurance if your needs change.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Mississippi
The average cost of liability-only auto insurance in Mississippi is $72 per month. Here’s a look at average monthly car insurance quotes in the Magnolia State from some top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
35
USAA
36
Allstate
57
Safeco
58
Progressive
58
Nationwide
59
GAINSCO
60
GEICO
60
National General
66
State Auto
69
Travelers
69
Dairyland
76
Direct Auto
87
Shelter
89
Liberty Mutual
92
Foremost
94
Midvale Home & Auto
98
Clearcover
107
Bristol West
115
The General
136
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Mississippi is $175. Below, you’ll find average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance from some of the top insurers in Mississippi.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
69
USAA
72
Allstate
114
Progressive
115
Safeco
118
GEICO
120
Nationwide
121
Travelers
133
GAINSCO
153
Clearcover
160
Direct Auto
164
National General
174
Shelter
176
Dairyland
179
Midvale Home & Auto
181
State Auto
182
Liberty Mutual
185
Foremost
209
Bristol West
232
The General
250
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Mississippi
Mississippi law states that you must carry minimum liability insurance to drive legally. If you’re unable to provide proof of auto insurance through a valid insurance ID card, you may face these consequences:
$1,000 fine
License suspension for one year or until you can show proof of insurance
SR-22 insurance, which you’ll be required to hold for three years if your license gets suspended for driving without insurance
A reinstatement fee of $100 and license renewal fees to get your license reinstated[1]
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
Depending on your situation, purchasing extra car insurance coverage in addition to the required liability insurance might be worthwhile. You have several optional car insurance policies and insurance products to explore if you’d like more financial protection:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage can be useful if your car sustains damage from a non-collision event, like a fire, theft, vandalism, or falling object.
Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Mississippi.
Is car insurance required in Mississippi?
Yes. Car insurance is required to drive a vehicle legally in Mississippi, per the Mississippi Insurance Department. You must have a minimum of $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $25,000 for property damage.
Is it illegal to drive in Mississippi without insurance?
Yes. It’s illegal to drive in Mississippi without insurance. You must show proof of adequate coverage if any law enforcement official asks for it.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Mississippi?
No. Mississippi is one of a handful of states that doesn’t require proof of insurance to register your vehicle.
Do you have to add your child to your car insurance in Mississippi?
If your child lives with you and drives, you must add them to your auto policy. Keep in mind that this will likely increase your car insurance premium.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Mississippi?
Insurance follows the car instead of the driver in Mississippi. This means your liability coverage will come into play after an at-fault motor vehicle accident, no matter who’s driving your vehicle, as long as you gave that person permission.
Sources
Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance." Accessed December 6, 2023
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.