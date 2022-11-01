4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Tupelo, MS
Residents of Tupelo and other cities across Mississippi are required to have car insurance to stay legal on the road. Average car insurance rates in Mississippi are about the same as car insurance premiums across the nation, costing drivers about $216 per month. However, it’s possible to get cheaper car insurance rates if you make sure to get personalized quotes.
Complying with insurance laws doesn’t have to break the bank. Use Insurify to get accurate and cheap car insurance quotes from the best insurance providers in Tupelo, MS. You can compare quotes side-by-side and even toggle between coverage limits and deductibles until you find the best auto insurance coverage for you. The best part? It’s free and takes under five minutes!
Car insurance costs aren’t just determined by the coverage you choose. Factors like your age, your driving history, and even where you live will determine your car insurance premiums. The average cost of Mississippi car insurance will vary from city to city and even sometimes between neighborhoods. Here’s how Tupelo compares to the rest of the major cities in Mississippi.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Tupelo is $189 per month, or $2268 annually.
Car insurance in Tupelo is $12 less than the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Tupelo on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Tupelo, MS
Car insurance rates will vary by the insurance provider because every insurance company weighs information such as your driving record and credit history a bit differently. While the following car insurance companies provide the cheapest rates on average, you should use Insurify to get free quotes and find coverage that matches your unique insurance needs.
|Insurance Provider in Tupelo
|Insurance Provider in Tupelo
|Quotes
|Travelers
|$126 /mo
|Bristol West
|$178 /mo
|Dairyland
|$193 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$212 /mo
|The General
|$215 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Tupelo, MS
While you don’t want to break the bank paying for car insurance, the cheapest insurance provider might not always be the best; you want an insurance company that is reliable and has good customer reviews. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Tupelo, so you can compare our results against your individual quotes for auto insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$309 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Mississippi Cities
|Jackson
|$139/mo
|Gulfport
|$179/mo
|Southaven
|$148/mo
|Hattiesburg
|$176/mo
|Tupelo
|$206/mo
|Mississippi
|$170/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Mississippi
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Mississippi roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Mississippi[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Mississippi is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Tupelo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the first factors your insurance agent looks at when determining your rate. Teens and younger drivers tend to pay more because they are inexperienced and more likely to get into a car accident, while more mature and experienced drivers in their 50s and 60s see the cheapest rates. You can expect the following average rates for each age group in Mississippi.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$389
|20s
|$234
|30s
|$171
|40s
|$159
|50s
|$137
|60s
|$127
|70s
|$134
|80s
|$162
Tupelo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies consider driving and accident history as an important factor in determining your insurance rates. For example, a driver with a DUI on their record or other traffic infractions such as speeding tickets or accidents are riskier to insure than a driver with a clean record. Here’s what drivers pay on average for car insurance Tupelo, Mississippi based on their driving history.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$192
|Speeding Ticket
|$246
|At-Fault Accident
|$256
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$360
Tupelo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most insurers use your credit score, which is based on information in your credit report, when determining your insurance rate. That’s because historically, drivers with lower credit scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Tupelo, Mississippi, based on your credit score
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$194
|Good
|$207
|Average
|$241
|Poor
|$300
Tupelo, MS DMV Information
Tupelo’s small population doesn’t necessitate multiple DMV offices, and only one is located within the city limits. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the office lets drivers typically get in and out in a short period of time. Unlike other more rural areas of the nation, neighboring cities also have their own DMV offices to visit rather than having to travel to Tupelo. The Tupelo DMV is located at:
389 Coley Rd
Tupelo, MS 38801
(662) 844-2408
Public Transportation in Tupelo, MS
Getting around Tupelo without a vehicle is easier than you’d think, as the city recently redesigned its bus system to improve service and shorten waiting times. You can download an app to view routes and track buses in real time. Running errands or getting to and from work on foot isn’t very viable in Tupelo, so if you’d like some privacy, Uber or Lyft are smart choices.
For more detailed Mississippi city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Tupelo, MS
The best and easiest way to get the cheapest car insurance products in Tupelo, MS is to compare customized car insurance quotes from multiple providers. Rather than getting quotes from individual insurance agencies or spending hours on the phone discussing insurance services, you can save time by using Insurify and get quotes in under five minutes.
Liability car insurance in Tupelo is required before you get behind the wheel, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay a fortune for coverage. Head over to Insurify to compare real-time quotes, discover an array of discounts, and enroll in a new policy today.
FAQs - Tupelo, MS Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Tupelo. You’ll just need to enter your information once, which beats going to multiple providers’ websites for quotes. Another great way to save is bundling your home insurance and life insurance with your auto insurance policy.
Drivers here find that they tend to pay far less than the national average when it comes to auto coverage. Keep in mind that each person’s individual rate will be based on a number of factors including driving history, type of vehicle, and more.
While Mississippi car insurance average costs are about the same as the national average, individual factors such as driving infractions, collisions, credit history, and more can drive up auto insurance rates. And if you choose to purchase full coverage insurance opposed to the required liability coverage, you’re likely to pay nearly double.
Insurify Insights
How Tupelo Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Tupelo, Mississippi below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Tupelo drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Mississippi in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Tupelo
#19
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Mississippi
#32
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Mississippi
#8
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Mississippi
#28
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Mississippi
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Tupelo drivers rank 36 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Tupelo with an accident: 6.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Tupelo drivers rank 8 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Tupelo with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Mississippi, Tupelo drivers rank 44 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Tupelo with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Mississippi, Tupelo drivers rank 46 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Tupelo with a reckless driving violation: 0.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Mississippi, Tupelo drivers rank 19 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Tupelo with a speeding ticket: 10.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Tupelo drivers rank 37 in clean driving records across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Tupelo with clean record: 79.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Tupelo drivers rank 29 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Tupelo with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.4%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
