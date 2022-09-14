Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view these incidents as indicators of risky behavior, which could result in future claims. It’s why you’ll likely see higher car insurance quotes if you have an incident on your record.

How much of an increase you see depends on your insurer and the incident type. However, your rates might go up after an accident even if you’re not responsible for it.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Finding cheap car insurance can be challenging for drivers with a speeding ticket. Speeding is a type of high-risk behavior that leads to higher premiums.[2] But comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best deal.

Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $108 per month for liability-only insurance. Here are the best quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents are another example of risky driving behavior. Your insurance company can increase your premiums if you’re in an accident, but insurers calculate risk differently. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, shopping around to compare quotes can help you find the cheapest coverage. A commitment to safer driving can help lower your rates down the road.

If you live in Columbus and have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you can expect to pay around $112 per month for a liability-only policy.

The table below shows the most affordable insurers for Columbus drivers with an at-fault accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI on your record can lead to a substantial price hike, and some insurers may cancel your policy altogether. The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau can also revoke your license for 120 days after a first-time driving under the influence offense and require you to file proof of insurance for three years.[3]

For Columbus drivers with a DUI, a liability-only policy costs $95 per month, on average.

The insurers listed below offer the most affordable coverage for Columbus drivers with a DUI.