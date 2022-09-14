Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Columbus, Mississippi (2023)

State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus.

Updated September 7, 2023

Drivers in Columbus, Mississippi, pay an overall average of $111 per month, or $1,336 per year, for car insurance, which is much less than the national average.

Columbus is “the city that has it all.” From great dining experiences to beautiful parks, golf courses, and the scenic Tenn-Tom waterway, Columbus truly offers something for everyone. However, living in this bustling city also means taking care of practical matters, such as car insurance.

Here’s what you should know about the best rates and companies for auto coverage, whether your driving history is squeaky clean or has a few bumps.

Quick Facts

  • Columbus drivers with poor credit pay twice as much for car insurance.

  • Premiums in Columbus are generally more affordable than the national average.

  • Mississippi requires drivers to file proof of auto insurance after a DUI.

Best car insurance companies in Columbus

Columbus car insurance comes in a variety of options, and comparing different companies and their offerings can help you find one that fits you best. However, the right insurer depends on your situation and needs. Factors such as your driving history, coverage preferences, and budget all play a role in determining the best insurer for you.

Best insurer for drivers under 25: Progressive

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$110/mo

In Mississippi, 11% of drivers are younger than 25, and Progressive is an excellent choice for them for affordable auto coverage. The company offers a range of discounts specifically for this age group, from a teen driver discount if you’re younger than 18 to a 10% discount for being a good student, and savings if you go to college more than 100 miles from home.

The company also has digital tools that simplify the process of managing your policy and claims, saving you time and effort.

Pros

  • 5 agents in Columbus

  • Custom coverages and discounts to personalize policies

Cons

  • Rates may be higher for younger drivers

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Very good service but too expensive

Dewey - February 2, 2023
Verified

I called with questions; the answers were complete and to the point.

Yvonne - February 1, 2023
Verified

Would not let us bundle

Gary - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our Progressive review

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: National General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$164/mo

National General stands out as the best option for drivers with a DUI. Some insurers may cancel your coverage after a DUI, but National General provides coverage to first-time offenders. The company will even file an SR-22 for you. An SR-22 is a certificate the state can require to reinstate your license and proves you meet the legal requirement of auto insurance.

Pros

  • 10 agencies in Columbus

  • Discounts available

Cons

  • Drivers may pay higher rates after a DUI

  • Mobile app doesn’t allow policy changes

My monthly payments are too high.

Brett - January 17, 2023
Verified

They’ve had good rates for more than five years.

Diana - January 17, 2023
Verified

They have the best prices for car insurance.

Charde - December 23, 2022
Verified
Read our National General review

Best insurer for senior drivers: State Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$167/mo

State Auto is the best Columbus car insurance option for seniors, primarily because of its straightforward and personalized insurance packages. Seniors can tailor coverage to get the protection they need without paying for things they don’t. The company offers a multi-policy discount for bundling auto, home, fire, or umbrella policies.

State Auto became part of Liberty Mutual in March 2022, which adds to the company’s credibility.

Pros

  • 6 agencies in Columbus

  • Accident forgiveness and minor violation coverage keep rates low

Cons

  • Some coverages are only available as packages

  • Can’t get a quote online

No problems

Dave - April 12, 2022
Verified

Received a rate increase without notice on renewal

Lynnette - February 2, 2021
Verified

Reasonable rates for the coverage we get on auto

BARBARA - March 17, 2019
Verified
Read our State Auto review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbus

Liability-only car insurance provides basic protection that meets Mississippi’s legal requirements for auto insurance. It only covers damages you might cause to another person and their property in an accident. A liability policy doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle or your medical expenses.

Liability insurance in Columbus costs $69 per month, on average. The table below shows Columbus’s cheapest average insurance companies for a liability-only policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm40
Auto-Owners46
Erie46
Mile Auto47
GEICO51
USAA51
Hugo53
American Family57
Safeco57
State Auto64
Elephant69
Midvale Home & Auto71
Commonwealth Casualty77
Nationwide77
Clearcover80
Progressive81
Liberty Mutual84
Allstate87
GAINSCO92
The General94
Travelers94
Farmers96
Dairyland98
Direct Auto104
CSAA112
Foremost156
Bristol West164
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability protection and coverage for your vehicle’s damages. While liability-only coverage may be more affordable for Columbus drivers on a tight budget, full coverage is best for those with newer or more valuable cars that would be costly to repair or replace. It’s also helpful for commuters or drivers who live in areas with higher accident rates.

Columbus drivers pay an average of $154 per month for a full-coverage policy. Here’s a look at the companies that offer the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Columbus:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
Auto-Owners68
Erie68
Mile Auto70
GEICO74
USAA75
American Family83
Nationwide96
Elephant98
Clearcover104
Safeco106
Travelers116
Midvale Home & Auto118
Allstate128
Hugo133
Direct Auto136
Progressive137
Farmers142
Liberty Mutual147
State Auto148
GAINSCO165
Commonwealth Casualty170
The General175
CSAA194
Foremost224
Dairyland246
Bristol West291
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Columbus car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 4%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Columbus drivers must carry liability insurance and always have proof of insurance in their vehicles. You can show proof of coverage with paper or electronic documents, as well as a picture taken with your cell phone. A liability policy protects you financially — Mississippi follows a fault-based system, which makes you responsible for damages if you cause an accident.[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Liability insurance is the minimum requirement, but you can also add optional coverages to increase your financial protection. The Mississippi Insurance Department suggests adding these coverages:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision insurance helps pay for repairs or vehicle replacement after an accident with another vehicle.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle against non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and incidents with animals.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Also known as MedPay, this coverage helps pay medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of who’s at fault for the accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your damages.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view these incidents as indicators of risky behavior, which could result in future claims. It’s why you’ll likely see higher car insurance quotes if you have an incident on your record.

How much of an increase you see depends on your insurer and the incident type. However, your rates might go up after an accident even if you’re not responsible for it.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Finding cheap car insurance can be challenging for drivers with a speeding ticket. Speeding is a type of high-risk behavior that leads to higher premiums.[2] But comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best deal.

Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $108 per month for liability-only insurance. Here are the best quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8357
Auto-Owners9766
Erie9766
Mile Auto10067
GEICO10673
USAA10773
American Family11881
Nationwide137110
Elephant14098
Clearcover148114
Safeco15181
Travelers166134
Midvale Home & Auto168101
Allstate183124
Hugo19076
Direct Auto194148
Progressive195116
Farmers203137
Liberty Mutual210120
State Auto21191
GAINSCO235131
Commonwealth Casualty243110
The General250134
CSAA277160
Foremost320223
Dairyland351140
Bristol West415234
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents are another example of risky driving behavior. Your insurance company can increase your premiums if you’re in an accident, but insurers calculate risk differently. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, shopping around to compare quotes can help you find the cheapest coverage. A commitment to safer driving can help lower your rates down the road.

If you live in Columbus and have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you can expect to pay around $112 per month for a liability-only policy.

The table below shows the most affordable insurers for Columbus drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8659
Auto-Owners10068
Erie10068
Mile Auto10369
GEICO10975
USAA11175
American Family12284
Nationwide142114
Elephant145102
Clearcover153118
Safeco15684
Travelers171139
Midvale Home & Auto174105
Allstate189128
Hugo19678
Direct Auto201153
Progressive202120
Farmers210142
Liberty Mutual217124
State Auto21894
GAINSCO243136
Commonwealth Casualty251114
The General258139
CSAA286165
Foremost331230
Dairyland363145
Bristol West429242
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI on your record can lead to a substantial price hike, and some insurers may cancel your policy altogether. The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau can also revoke your license for 120 days after a first-time driving under the influence offense and require you to file proof of insurance for three years.[3]

For Columbus drivers with a DUI, a liability-only policy costs $95 per month, on average.

The insurers listed below offer the most affordable coverage for Columbus drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7451
Auto-Owners8759
Erie8759
Mile Auto9060
GEICO9565
USAA9665
American Family10673
Nationwide12399
Elephant12588
Clearcover133102
Safeco13673
Travelers149120
Midvale Home & Auto15191
Allstate164111
Hugo17068
Direct Auto174133
Progressive175104
Farmers182123
Liberty Mutual188108
State Auto18982
GAINSCO211118
Commonwealth Casualty21899
The General224120
CSAA248143
Foremost287200
Dairyland315125
Bristol West373210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

As you age, you’ll see fluctuations in car insurance rates for a number of reasons. Generally, your costs drop around age 35. But when you reach age 75, premiums may increase due to health conditions and medication side effects that could affect your driving skills.[4]

Senior drivers in Columbus pay a monthly average of $46 for minimum coverage. Ask insurers about specialized coverage and discounts for older drivers to keep your rates low. You might consider taking a defensive driving course to qualify for discounts. Additionally, moving to a pay-per-mile policy could lower your costs if you don’t spend much time on the road.

The table below outlines the cheapest auto insurance companies for senior drivers in Columbus.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm2517
Auto-Owners2920
Erie2920
Mile Auto3020
GEICO3222
USAA3222
American Family3624
Nationwide4133
Elephant4230
Clearcover4534
Safeco4624
Travelers5040
Midvale Home & Auto5130
Allstate5537
Hugo5723
Direct Auto5845
Progressive5935
Farmers6141
Liberty Mutual6336
State Auto6427
GAINSCO7140
Commonwealth Casualty7333
The General7540
CSAA8348
Foremost9667
Dairyland10642
Bristol West12570
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Car insurance rates for teenagers tend to be higher than those for adults, primarily because of their lack of driving experience and higher risk of accidents. Teen drivers in Columbus pay $154 per month for a liability policy, on average.

However, a few strategies can help young drivers qualify for cheaper car insurance rates:

  • Stay on a parent’s insurance policy.

  • Drive a car that has safety features.

  • Maintain good grades for a good student discount.

  • Drop full coverage on older cars.

  • Bundle home and auto insurance for a multi-policy discount.

To help you save time, here are the cheapest companies to buy teen car insurance from in Columbus:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10371
Auto-Owners12081
Erie12081
Mile Auto12483
GEICO13190
USAA13390
American Family147101
Nationwide170136
Elephant173122
Clearcover184141
Safeco187101
Travelers205166
Midvale Home & Auto209126
Allstate226154
Hugo23594
Direct Auto240184
Progressive242143
Farmers251170
Liberty Mutual260149
State Auto262113
GAINSCO292163
Commonwealth Casualty301136
The General309166
CSAA343198
Foremost396276
Dairyland435173
Bristol West515290
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus

To find the best rate on Columbus car insurance, it helps to understand the factors that come into play when setting rates. When giving you a quote, insurers consider your driving record, age, location, vehicle type, credit score, coverage options, and discounts.

Follow these tips to help qualify for the cheapest premiums:

  • Maintain a clean driving record. A history of safe driving can make you eligible for lower premiums.

  • Bundle policies. Buying your car and homeowners insurance from the same company can make you eligible for a multi-policy discount.

  • Choose higher deductibles. Higher collision and comprehensive deductibles transfer more risk to you, which can lower your premium. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Ask about discounts. Check with your insurance agent about discounts for good students, safe drivers, or specific professional affiliations.

  • Shop and compare. Get quotes from at least three different insurers to compare costs and policy options to find coverage that fits your needs and budget.

Columbus car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies often look at your credit score before giving you an auto insurance quote, according to the Mississippi Insurance Department. It suggests checking your credit history once a year to check for errors and improving your credit score if it’s driving up your premiums.[5]

Reviewing your credit history can lead to substantial savings. On average, Columbus drivers with poor credit scores pay almost twice as much as drivers with excellent or good credit scores. The chart below shows the average cost of Columbus car insurance according to a driver’s credit rating.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?

Columbus car insurance is generally more affordable than the national average. Columbus drivers pay $111 per month, while the average cost in the U.S. is $139. Keep in mind that rates can vary depending on your ZIP code within the city due to differences in population density, crime rates, and the number of accidents.

For instance, Gulfport, Mississippi, offers drivers rates that are 5% lower than Columbus, while Biloxi drivers pay 6% more.

More cities in Mississippi

When comparing car insurance costs to other cities in Mississippi, you’ll find that Brandon offers the lowest rates. With an average full-coverage rate of $130, it’s 22% cheaper than Columbus. On the other hand, it’s only 2% cheaper to insure a vehicle in Jackson than in Columbus.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Columbus
Biloxi$1766%
Brandon$130-22%
Gulfport$158-5%
Hattiesburg$82-8%
Jackson$86-2%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Columbus, Mississippi, car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Columbus, Mississippi, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Columbus, Mississippi?

    Car insurance in Columbus, MS, costs an average of $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $154 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, MS?

    At $33 per month for liability coverage, State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus. But drivers can also find savings with USAA and Allstate, which have liability-only rates of $34 and $54, respectively. 

    The cheapest company for you will depend on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?

    National General, Progressive, and State Auto are some of the best car insurance companies in Columbus. They all have low rates, strong financial strength ratings from AM Best, and multiple discounts to help policyholders save.

  • How do you find affordable car insurance rates in Columbus, MS?

    The best way to find affordable car insurance rates, regardless of the city you live in, is to compare quotes from at least three different insurance companies. Each company uses different criteria to evaluate drivers and set rates, so the cheapest company for one person might not be the most affordable insurer for you.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance." Accessed August 29, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed August 29, 2023
  3. Mississippi Driver Service Bureau. "DUI Department." Accessed August 29, 2023
  4. National Institute on Aging. "Safe Driving for Older Adults." Accessed August 29, 2023
  5. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Credit Scoring: How Does It Affect You?." Accessed August 29, 2023
