Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Drivers in Columbus, Mississippi, pay an overall average of $111 per month, or $1,336 per year, for car insurance, which is much less than the national average.
Columbus is “the city that has it all.” From great dining experiences to beautiful parks, golf courses, and the scenic Tenn-Tom waterway, Columbus truly offers something for everyone. However, living in this bustling city also means taking care of practical matters, such as car insurance.
Here’s what you should know about the best rates and companies for auto coverage, whether your driving history is squeaky clean or has a few bumps.
Quick Facts
Columbus drivers with poor credit pay twice as much for car insurance.
Premiums in Columbus are generally more affordable than the national average.
Mississippi requires drivers to file proof of auto insurance after a DUI.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Columbus
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Columbus
Columbus car insurance comes in a variety of options, and comparing different companies and their offerings can help you find one that fits you best. However, the right insurer depends on your situation and needs. Factors such as your driving history, coverage preferences, and budget all play a role in determining the best insurer for you.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$110/mo
In Mississippi, 11% of drivers are younger than 25, and Progressive is an excellent choice for them for affordable auto coverage. The company offers a range of discounts specifically for this age group, from a teen driver discount if you’re younger than 18 to a 10% discount for being a good student, and savings if you go to college more than 100 miles from home.
The company also has digital tools that simplify the process of managing your policy and claims, saving you time and effort.
Pros
5 agents in Columbus
Custom coverages and discounts to personalize policies
Cons
Rates may be higher for younger drivers
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Very good service but too expensive
Dewey - February 2, 2023
Verified
I called with questions; the answers were complete and to the point.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$164/mo
National General stands out as the best option for drivers with a DUI. Some insurers may cancel your coverage after a DUI, but National General provides coverage to first-time offenders. The company will even file an SR-22 for you. An SR-22 is a certificate the state can require to reinstate your license and proves you meet the legal requirement of auto insurance.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$167/mo
State Auto is the best Columbus car insurance option for seniors, primarily because of its straightforward and personalized insurance packages. Seniors can tailor coverage to get the protection they need without paying for things they don’t. The company offers a multi-policy discount for bundling auto, home, fire, or umbrella policies.
State Auto became part of Liberty Mutual in March 2022, which adds to the company’s credibility.
Pros
6 agencies in Columbus
Accident forgiveness and minor violation coverage keep rates low
Cons
Some coverages are only available as packages
Can’t get a quote online
No problems
Dave - April 12, 2022
Verified
Received a rate increase without notice on renewal
Liability-only car insurance provides basic protection that meets Mississippi’s legal requirements for auto insurance. It only covers damages you might cause to another person and their property in an accident. A liability policy doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle or your medical expenses.
Liability insurance in Columbus costs $69 per month, on average. The table below shows Columbus’s cheapest average insurance companies for a liability-only policy.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability protection and coverage for your vehicle’s damages. While liability-only coverage may be more affordable for Columbus drivers on a tight budget, full coverage is best for those with newer or more valuable cars that would be costly to repair or replace. It’s also helpful for commuters or drivers who live in areas with higher accident rates.
Columbus drivers pay an average of $154 per month for a full-coverage policy. Here’s a look at the companies that offer the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Columbus:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Mississippi
Columbus drivers must carry liability insurance and always have proof of insurance in their vehicles. You can show proof of coverage with paper or electronic documents, as well as a picture taken with your cell phone. A liability policy protects you financially — Mississippi follows a fault-based system, which makes you responsible for damages if you cause an accident.[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Liability insurance is the minimum requirement, but you can also add optional coverages to increase your financial protection. The Mississippi Insurance Department suggests adding these coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance helps pay for repairs or vehicle replacement after an accident with another vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle against non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and incidents with animals.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, this coverage helps pay medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of who’s at fault for the accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view these incidents as indicators of risky behavior, which could result in future claims. It’s why you’ll likely see higher car insurance quotes if you have an incident on your record.
How much of an increase you see depends on your insurer and the incident type. However, your rates might go up after an accident even if you’re not responsible for it.
Find Cheap Car Insurance After a Traffic Incident
Rates start as low as $33
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Finding cheap car insurance can be challenging for drivers with a speeding ticket. Speeding is a type of high-risk behavior that leads to higher premiums.[2] But comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best deal.
Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $108 per month for liability-only insurance. Here are the best quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
At-fault accidents are another example of risky driving behavior. Your insurance company can increase your premiums if you’re in an accident, but insurers calculate risk differently. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, shopping around to compare quotes can help you find the cheapest coverage. A commitment to safer driving can help lower your rates down the road.
If you live in Columbus and have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you can expect to pay around $112 per month for a liability-only policy.
The table below shows the most affordable insurers for Columbus drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI on your record can lead to a substantial price hike, and some insurers may cancel your policy altogether. The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau can also revoke your license for 120 days after a first-time driving under the influence offense and require you to file proof of insurance for three years.[3]
For Columbus drivers with a DUI, a liability-only policy costs $95 per month, on average.
The insurers listed below offer the most affordable coverage for Columbus drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
As you age, you’ll see fluctuations in car insurance rates for a number of reasons. Generally, your costs drop around age 35. But when you reach age 75, premiums may increase due to health conditions and medication side effects that could affect your driving skills.[4]
Senior drivers in Columbus pay a monthly average of $46 for minimum coverage. Ask insurers about specialized coverage and discounts for older drivers to keep your rates low. You might consider taking a defensive driving course to qualify for discounts. Additionally, moving to a pay-per-mile policy could lower your costs if you don’t spend much time on the road.
The table below outlines the cheapest auto insurance companies for senior drivers in Columbus.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Car insurance rates for teenagers tend to be higher than those for adults, primarily because of their lack of driving experience and higher risk of accidents. Teen drivers in Columbus pay $154 per month for a liability policy, on average.
However, a few strategies can help young drivers qualify for cheaper car insurance rates:
Stay on a parent’s insurance policy.
Drive a car that has safety features.
Maintain good grades for a good student discount.
Drop full coverage on older cars.
Bundle home and auto insurance for a multi-policy discount.
To help you save time, here are the cheapest companies to buy teen car insurance from in Columbus:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus
To find the best rate on Columbus car insurance, it helps to understand the factors that come into play when setting rates. When giving you a quote, insurers consider your driving record, age, location, vehicle type, credit score, coverage options, and discounts.
Follow these tips to help qualify for the cheapest premiums:
Maintain a clean driving record. A history of safe driving can make you eligible for lower premiums.
Choose higher deductibles. Higher collision and comprehensive deductibles transfer more risk to you, which can lower your premium. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Ask about discounts. Check with your insurance agent about discounts for good students, safe drivers, or specific professional affiliations.
Shop and compare. Get quotes from at least three different insurers to compare costs and policy options to find coverage that fits your needs and budget.
Find Car Insurance in Columbus
Unlock discounts and savings when you compare rates
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Columbus car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies often look at your credit score before giving you an auto insurance quote, according to the Mississippi Insurance Department. It suggests checking your credit history once a year to check for errors and improving your credit score if it’s driving up your premiums.[5]
Reviewing your credit history can lead to substantial savings. On average, Columbus drivers with poor credit scores pay almost twice as much as drivers with excellent or good credit scores. The chart below shows the average cost of Columbus car insurance according to a driver’s credit rating.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?
Columbus car insurance is generally more affordable than the national average. Columbus drivers pay $111 per month, while the average cost in the U.S. is $139. Keep in mind that rates can vary depending on your ZIP code within the city due to differences in population density, crime rates, and the number of accidents.
For instance, Gulfport, Mississippi, offers drivers rates that are 5% lower than Columbus, while Biloxi drivers pay 6% more.
More cities in Mississippi
When comparing car insurance costs to other cities in Mississippi, you’ll find that Brandon offers the lowest rates. With an average full-coverage rate of $130, it’s 22% cheaper than Columbus. On the other hand, it’s only 2% cheaper to insure a vehicle in Jackson than in Columbus.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Columbus, Mississippi, car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Columbus, Mississippi, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Columbus, Mississippi?
Car insurance in Columbus, MS, costs an average of $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $154 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, MS?
At $33 per month for liability coverage, State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus. But drivers can also find savings with USAA and Allstate, which have liability-only rates of $34 and $54, respectively.
The cheapest company for you will depend on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?
National General, Progressive, and State Auto are some of the best car insurance companies in Columbus. They all have low rates, strong financial strength ratings from AM Best, and multiple discounts to help policyholders save.
How do you find affordable car insurance rates in Columbus, MS?
The best way to find affordable car insurance rates, regardless of the city you live in, is to compare quotes from at least three different insurance companies. Each company uses different criteria to evaluate drivers and set rates, so the cheapest company for one person might not be the most affordable insurer for you.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.