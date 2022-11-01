Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Hattiesburg, MS, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, MS
If you live in lovely Hattiesburg, Mississippi, auto insurance is probably an important line item on your monthly budget. Affordable car insurance with an insurance company you trust provides peace of mind the way that little else can. On average, Hattiesburg drivers pay $202 per month for car insurance coverage, but with a little effort, you can do better. Read on to find out how.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Hattiesburg is $202 per month or $2,424 annually.
Car insurance in Hattiesburg is $14 less than the average cost of insurance in Mississippi.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Hattiesburg on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, MS
What is the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg?
National General is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Hattiesburg, with rates starting at $112 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
Who has the best rates among Hattiesburg insurance providers? While big-name insurance companies like State Farm and Allstate have on-the-ground insurance agents and a full suite of insurance products to bundle with, the best auto insurance out there for you might come from a company you’ve never heard of. Here are Insurify’s top auto insurance quotes for Hattiesburg.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$112
|Progressive
|$127
|Travelers
|$152
|Safeco
|$153
|Direct Auto
|$180
|Nationwide
|$191
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$193
|Dairyland
|$199
|Bristol West
|$204
|State Auto
|$219
|The General
|$236
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$243
|Liberty Mutual
|$255
|Clearcover
|$359
Best Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, MS
Auto insurance companies with cheap quotes make a splendid first impression. But you need more from an insurance agency than a low premium on your insurance coverage. That’s why Insurify made the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which captures an insurance company’s financial well-being and customer service ratings. See the table below.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$359
|Nationwide
|89
|$191
|Safeco
|86
|$153
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$255
|Travelers
|80
|$152
|State Auto
|76
|$219
|National General
|58
|$112
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Mississippi
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Mississippi roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Mississippi[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Mississippi is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Hattiesburg Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Auto insurance companies use a motorist’s age to estimate how likely they are to get in a car accident. This is why young drivers in Mississippi are charged high rates for liability insurance, as you can see in this table. To keep premiums down, young motorists might stick to minimum coverage.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$392
|20s
|$246
|30s
|$191
|40s
|$193
|50s
|$171
|60s
|$154
|70s
|$159
|80+
|$175
Hattiesburg Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In addition to age, your driving record will also affect your premiums. This table shows the average monthly premiums that Hattiesburg insurance agencies charge based on their customers’ driving records. In particular, a speeding ticket is a sign that a motorist might cause a car accident so that spikes premiums on liability coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$196
|Speeding Ticket
|$263
|At-Fault Accident
|$286
|DUI
|$390
Hattiesburg Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies generally pull your credit score to see how you’re doing financially. Usually, the applicants with the highest credit scores get the best rates. Some states limit the amount that insurance providers can use credit scores to set premiums, but in Hattiesburg, your credit score is fair game, and you can see from this table that it affects auto insurance rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$166
|Good
|$199
|Average
|$216
|Poor
|$335
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Hattiesburg
Every family has its own set of insurance needs and spends hard-earned money on insurance products. Some have young drivers or multiple cars. Homeowners need home insurance, too, and renters might want renters insurance. With every situation, there are ways to save money. The trick is to find your advantages and make them work for you.
Don’t rely on familiar names like Allstate and State Farm. Use Insurify’s quote-comparison tool, which provides you with personalized, free quotes specific to the Hattiesburg insurance market. In this article, you’ve gotten a taste of all the insurance companies that are out there; now it’s time to find the one for you by selecting insurance quotes with Insurify.
Frequently Asked Questions
Famous companies like State Farm and Allstate offer multiple insurance products under one roof, but so do many others. Save money by comparing car insurance quotes from as many companies as you can with Insurify. It gives you free quotes in one place so you can find an insurance quote that helps you afford optional coverages you deserve.
Hattiesburg auto insurance costs $202 per month on average, the same as the state of Mississippi as a whole. But auto insurance companies offer drastically different rates depending on the car and driver. Finding affordable car insurance is about matching your insurance needs with the insurance provider that is willing to meet them within your budget.
If you have a loan or lease on your car, you’ll need a full-coverage insurance policy, which will raise your auto insurance rates. Young motorists are considered likely to be in accidents, so insurance companies charge them high rates. Bundling with renters or homeowners insurance can help control your costs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Mississippi Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022