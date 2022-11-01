4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Hattiesburg, MS, for 2022

Charlie Mitchell
Charlie Mitchell
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, MS

If you live in lovely Hattiesburg, Mississippi, auto insurance is probably an important line item on your monthly budget. Affordable car insurance with an insurance company you trust provides peace of mind the way that little else can. On average, Hattiesburg drivers pay $202 per month for car insurance coverage, but with a little effort, you can do better. Read on to find out how.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Hattiesburg is $202 per month or $2,424 annually.

  • Car insurance in Hattiesburg is $14 less than the average cost of insurance in Mississippi.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Hattiesburg on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

National General
$112
Progressive
$127
Travelers
$152
Safeco
$153
Direct Auto
$180

Cheapest Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, MS

What is the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg?

National General is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Hattiesburg, with rates starting at $112 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.

Who has the best rates among Hattiesburg insurance providers? While big-name insurance companies like State Farm and Allstate have on-the-ground insurance agents and a full suite of insurance products to bundle with, the best auto insurance out there for you might come from a company you’ve never heard of. Here are Insurify’s top auto insurance quotes for Hattiesburg.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$112
Progressive$127
Travelers$152
Safeco$153
Direct Auto$180
Nationwide$191
Foremost GroupSelect℠$193
Dairyland$199
Bristol West$204
State Auto$219
The General$236
Midvale Home & Auto$243
Liberty Mutual$255
Clearcover$359
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, MS

Auto insurance companies with cheap quotes make a splendid first impression. But you need more from an insurance agency than a low premium on your insurance coverage. That’s why Insurify made the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which captures an insurance company’s financial well-being and customer service ratings. See the table below.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$359
Nationwide89$191
Safeco86$153
Liberty Mutual82$255
Travelers80$152
State Auto76$219
National General58$112
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Mississippi

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Mississippi roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Mississippi[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Mississippi is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Hattiesburg Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Auto insurance companies use a motorist’s age to estimate how likely they are to get in a car accident. This is why young drivers in Mississippi are charged high rates for liability insurance, as you can see in this table. To keep premiums down, young motorists might stick to minimum coverage.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$392
20s$246
30s$191
40s$193
50s$171
60s$154
70s$159
80+$175
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Hattiesburg Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

In addition to age, your driving record will also affect your premiums. This table shows the average monthly premiums that Hattiesburg insurance agencies charge based on their customers’ driving records. In particular, a speeding ticket is a sign that a motorist might cause a car accident so that spikes premiums on liability coverage.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$196
Speeding Ticket$263
At-Fault Accident$286
DUI$390
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Hattiesburg Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Car insurance companies generally pull your credit score to see how you’re doing financially. Usually, the applicants with the highest credit scores get the best rates. Some states limit the amount that insurance providers can use credit scores to set premiums, but in Hattiesburg, your credit score is fair game, and you can see from this table that it affects auto insurance rates.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$166
Good$199
Average$216
Poor$335
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Hattiesburg

Every family has its own set of insurance needs and spends hard-earned money on insurance products. Some have young drivers or multiple cars. Homeowners need home insurance, too, and renters might want renters insurance. With every situation, there are ways to save money. The trick is to find your advantages and make them work for you.

Don’t rely on familiar names like Allstate and State Farm. Use Insurify’s quote-comparison tool, which provides you with personalized, free quotes specific to the Hattiesburg insurance market. In this article, you’ve gotten a taste of all the insurance companies that are out there; now it’s time to find the one for you by selecting insurance quotes with Insurify.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Famous companies like State Farm and Allstate offer multiple insurance products under one roof, but so do many others. Save money by comparing car insurance quotes from as many companies as you can with Insurify. It gives you free quotes in one place so you can find an insurance quote that helps you afford optional coverages you deserve.

  • Hattiesburg auto insurance costs $202 per month on average, the same as the state of Mississippi as a whole. But auto insurance companies offer drastically different rates depending on the car and driver. Finding affordable car insurance is about matching your insurance needs with the insurance provider that is willing to meet them within your budget.

  • If you have a loan or lease on your car, you’ll need a full-coverage insurance policy, which will raise your auto insurance rates. Young motorists are considered likely to be in accidents, so insurance companies charge them high rates. Bundling with renters or homeowners insurance can help control your costs.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
