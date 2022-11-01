4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
The capital city of Mississippi, Jackson is a thriving area that can be difficult to navigate if you’re new in town. Areas near Jackson State University, downtown, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center all tend to be busy outside of rush hour, with additional downtown streets becoming clogged easily. Once you’re in the outer limits of the metro area, however, driving becomes far easier. Whether you mostly drive in heavily trafficked areas or you live farther from the city itself, it’s important to have adequate car insurance.
Car Insurance in Jackson, MS
The average cost of Mississippi car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Jackson, MS to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jackson is $211 per month, or $2532 annually.
Car insurance in Jackson is $10 more than the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jackson on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jackson, MS
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Jackson
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$35 /mo
|State Farm
|$68 /mo
|Travelers
|$154 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$170 /mo
|The General
|$189 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Jackson, MS
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Jackson. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$246 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$388 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$149 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Mississippi Cities
|Gulfport
|$179/mo
|Southaven
|$148/mo
|Hattiesburg
|$176/mo
|Biloxi
|$167/mo
|Jackson
|$139/mo
|Mississippi
|$162/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Mississippi
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Mississippi roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Mississippi[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Mississippi is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Jackson Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Jackson’s teenage drivers will spend most of their part-time jobs trying to afford their car insurance payments. Young adults drop $181 off the hefty price that teens pay because they have more experience. After years on the road, people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s finally see their rates drop below the state average of $216. Jackson’s drivers in their retirement years and beyond get the best premiums. Folks in their 80s spend less than a third of what teens fork over to the insurance company.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$468
|20s
|$287
|30s
|$196
|40s
|$174
|50s
|$192
|60s
|$172
|70s
|$182
|80s
|$136
Jackson Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
As expected, the drivers with no violations have the smallest bills. Safety pays dividends on the road and in the pocketbook. The safest drivers qualify for the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts, which most insurance companies offer. A failure-to-stop violation adds $58 to monthly premiums, and a single at-fault accident shoots the price up $150 per month, a difference of $1,800 per year. Fortunately, after three years, violations and accidents no longer affect car insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$211
|Speeding Ticket
|$309
|At-Fault Accident
|$362
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$269
See More:
Jackson Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
After looking at the table, folks in Jackson might ask why drivers with good credit pay less than those with average credit? Sometimes, those with better credit finance more expensive cars and therefore have higher insurance premiums. By the time the table gets to excellent credit, the savings even outweigh the added expense of more costly vehicles. If drivers move from poor to excellent credit, they can realize a cut of $86 per month on average, which adds up to over $1,000 a year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$165
|Good
|$244
|Average
|$232
|Poor
|$251
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Mississippi
Find local Jackson agents
Bills Insurance Agency Inc.1675 Lakeland Dr. Ste. 103,
Jackson, MS 39216
Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services.PO Box 16447,
Jackson, MS 39236
Newman Insurance Agency, Inc.413 S. President St. Ste. 111,
Jackson, MS 39201
Matt Thames Insurance LLC645 Muirwood Circle,
Jackson, MS 39157
Ross & Yerger Insurance, Inc.100 Eastover Center,
Jackson, MS 39211
Ross & Yerger Insurance, Inc.P.O. Box 1139,
Jackson, MS 39215
Brooks Ministry Insurance, Inc.1700 Lelia Dr Ste 102,
Jackson, MS 39216-4887
The Insurance Mart, Inc.6045 Ridgewood Rd,
Jackson, MS 39211-2753
Clyde C. Scott Insurance Agency, Inc.4744 I-55 North,
Jackson, MS 39211
BancorpSouth Insurance Services, Inc. - Jackson525 E Capitol St Ste 405,
Jackson, MS 39201
Jackson, MS DMV Information
Some large cities have organized their DMV services in an easily navigable way, while others simply haven’t. Jackson falls somewhere between the two ends of the spectrum, with several DMV locations sprinkled throughout the city but not enough to quickly meet resident needs. Offices are only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., making it hard for some to visit during business hours.
Public Transportation in Jackson, MS
Public transportation in Jackson is undergoing a period of revitalization, so while it’s easier to access the city without a car than in previous years, it’s still not as rich with options as one would expect. Bus routes on the JATRAN system are being redesigned and expanded with the hope that certain parts of the city will now become more accessible. Jackson has also introduced the idea of a bikesharing program; however, options like Uber and Lyft are likely your best bet here.
For more detailed Mississippi city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Jackson, MS
Depending on where you live and where you work, driving in Jackson could be a breeze or might include a little more stress than in other parts of the nation. If you’re new to the area, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the major highways and downtown streets and make sure you leave with plenty of time to get to your destination.
Just because Mississippi doesn’t require much in the way of insurance coverage doesn’t mean you can’t enroll in a more robust and affordable policy. Visit Insurify to discover just how much you can save, and hit the road knowing you’re fully protected in the event of an accident.
FAQs - Jackson, MS Car Insurance
The minimum insurance requirements in Mississippi aren’t very high, as drivers must have $25,000 for liability insurance. It’s recommended that you purchase additional options if you plan on driving often.
Drivers with poor credit will find that they could pay more than double their neighbors who have excellent credit. While auto insurance isn’t calculated on your credit score alone, it does play a large role.
Motorists can work with a local Jackson insurance agent or can find a policy online from a major insurance company; however, if you’re looking for the best prices on coverage, try Insurify. You’ll be able to compare multiple quotes at once with ease and find the best policy for your needs.
Insurify Insights
How Jackson Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Jackson, Mississippi below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Jackson drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Mississippi in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Jackson
#43
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Mississippi
#52
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Mississippi
#37
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Mississippi
#19
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Mississippi
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jackson drivers rank 54 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Jackson with an accident: 4.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jackson drivers rank 37 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Jackson with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Mississippi, Jackson drivers rank 29 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Jackson with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Mississippi, Jackson drivers rank 33 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Jackson with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Mississippi, Jackson drivers rank 43 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Jackson with a speeding ticket: 7.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jackson drivers rank 19 in clean driving records across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Jackson with clean record: 82.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jackson drivers rank 18 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Mississippi.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Jackson with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.67%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Mississippi Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022