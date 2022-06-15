Car Insurance Quotes for Bad Credit

Cheapest States for Car Insurance with Bad Credit

Where you live may factor into how much you pay for car insurance. For example, some locations have higher vandalism, car theft, and accident rates, so drivers who live in these locations pay higher auto insurance rates. Here are the cheapest states, along with the average rates for drivers with bad credit.

Discounts for Drivers with Bad Credit

Make sure you take advantage of any discounts available to you when you apply for auto insurance to help you find the best rates. For instance, you can qualify for a bundling discount by combining your home and auto insurance coverage. Here are a few other discounts you may want to see if you qualify for:

Good Student Discount: Many insurers give discounts to students with a 3.0 or B grade point average or better. A typical good student discount is around 10 percent.

Good Driver Discount: If you are accident and ticket-free, you could receive anywhere from a 10 to a 30 percent discount on your car insurance.

Military Discount: Many car insurance companies provide full-time, retired, or active duty military members up to a 25 percent discount on their auto insurance.

Low Mileage Discount: If you only drive a few miles to work each day or less than 7,500 miles per year, you could qualify for a low mileage discount.

Anti-Theft Device Discount: If you have an anti-theft device like a security system or VIN etching, you may save up to 15 percent on your auto insurance premium.

You can also save by reviewing your coverage options and choosing a higher deductible for full-coverage car insurance (comprehensive and collision). For example, did you know that raising your car insurance deductible could help lower your car insurance premium by as much as 10 percent?

Check with the insurance company to see if you qualify for any other driver discount. Many top auto insurers like GEICO, Nationwide, and State Farm offer attractive car insurance discounts to help you save money. You can always find the best car insurance rates by using Insurify to compare quotes, no matter your credit score.

