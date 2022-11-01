Cheap Car Insurance in Alaska (2022)

Alaska Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Auto insurers utilize algorithms to calculate your vehicle insurance prices. Auto insurance rates will rise if you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or a DUI. You can use the tables below to get the best vehicle insurance rates according to your driving record.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Alaska

The safest drivers qualify for the lowest auto insurance rates. A safe driver has not committed any minor traffic offenses in the last three years and has not committed any significant violations in the previous five to seven years. The chart below details the typical insurance premiums for Alaskan drivers who have no traffic infractions.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote GEICO $26 State Farm $29 USAA $30 Allstate $32 Umialik $39 Progressive $63

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Alaska

The price of your car insurance will go up if you have a DUI on your record. If you get a DUI, you will have to wait for three years or often, up to ten years, before your car insurance rates decrease. For now, you can use the table below to find the average rates for Alaskan drivers who have had DUIs on their record.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm $32 Umialik $39 GEICO $56 Allstate $57 USAA $57 Progressive $75

SR-22 Insurance in Alaska

A certificate of financial responsibility called an SR-22 might be required by the court if you get in trouble with the law for many different reasons. The SR-22 form shows that your auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements. If you live in Alaska, these companies can help you get SR-22 insurance.

*Only active and retired military members and their families are eligible for USAA car insurance.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Alaska

If you get into an accident that was your fault, your car insurance rates will increase. It depends on the details of the accident and whether you have had other accidents that were your fault before. Use this table to find the best rates for Alaskan drivers who have had at-fault accidents on their records.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm $35 Umialik $39 GEICO $43 USAA $44 Allstate $51 Progressive $96

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Alaska

In most cases, a speeding ticket will remain on your driving record for three years. Your rates will almost certainly increase until those three years are up. Concentrate on improving your driving record until you can qualify for a lower car insurance rate once more. Use this table to find low-cost auto insurance for Alaskan drivers with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote GEICO $26 State Farm $32 Umialik $39 USAA $39 Allstate $42 Progressive $81

