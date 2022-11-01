Cheap Car Insurance in Alaska (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Alaska
Alaska is an adventure you won’t soon forget. Whether you are touring in Fairbanks, “the Land of the Midnight Sun,” or viewing the spectacular mountains of Anchorage, you’ll need to meet Alaska driving requirements. Keep reading for a guide on finding the cheapest auto insurance rates in Alaska.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Alaska is $169 per month, or $2,028 annually.
GEICO is the cheapest provider we found in Alaska, with average premiums of $31 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Alaska
How much is car insurance in Alaska?
The average cost of car insurance in Alaska is $169 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Price is important, and getting car insurance doesn’t have to break the bank. We compared auto insurance estimates from several Alaska insurers to identify the cheapest policy prices and listed those quotes in the table below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|GEICO
|$31
|State Farm
|$32
|USAA
|$34
|Allstate
|$36
|Umialik
|$39
|Progressive
|$71
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Alaska
If you want to save money on auto insurance, try purchasing a liability-only policy. If you are at fault in an auto accident, liability car insurance pays for any property damage or injury to others. The following are the average monthly prices in Alaska for the cheapest liability-only coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$23
|GEICO
|$24
|State Farm
|$26
|Progressive
|$36
|Allstate
|$50
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Alaska
Although it’s more expensive, full-coverage car insurance can be worth it to stay protected on the road. Full-coverage car insurance includes liability and vehicle damage coverage (comprehensive and collision coverage). If you have a high-value car or are financing it, you’ll need complete coverage. Alaska’s cheapest full-coverage auto insurers are listed below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|$89
|State Farm
|$99
|Progressive
|$104
|GEICO
|$107
|Allstate
|$294
Best Car Insurance in Alaska
If your insurance options aren’t ruled by expenses, you might consider some highly ranked car insurance companies that cost a bit more than the lowest rates. Keep in mind that these are just average rates, and you might end up paying more or less than what’s stated here for your insurance policy. Either way, you can rest easy knowing you’re getting great quality coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICS
|Average Monthly Quote
|USAA
|96
|$34
|GEICO
|88
|$31
|State Farm
|88
|$32
|Allstate
|85
|$36
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Alaska Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Auto insurers utilize algorithms to calculate your vehicle insurance prices. Auto insurance rates will rise if you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or a DUI. You can use the tables below to get the best vehicle insurance rates according to your driving record.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Alaska
The safest drivers qualify for the lowest auto insurance rates. A safe driver has not committed any minor traffic offenses in the last three years and has not committed any significant violations in the previous five to seven years. The chart below details the typical insurance premiums for Alaskan drivers who have no traffic infractions.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|GEICO
|$26
|State Farm
|$29
|USAA
|$30
|Allstate
|$32
|Umialik
|$39
|Progressive
|$63
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Alaska
The price of your car insurance will go up if you have a DUI on your record. If you get a DUI, you will have to wait for three years or often, up to ten years, before your car insurance rates decrease. For now, you can use the table below to find the average rates for Alaskan drivers who have had DUIs on their record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Farm
|$32
|Umialik
|$39
|GEICO
|$56
|Allstate
|$57
|USAA
|$57
|Progressive
|$75
SR-22 Insurance in Alaska
A certificate of financial responsibility called an SR-22 might be required by the court if you get in trouble with the law for many different reasons. The SR-22 form shows that your auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements. If you live in Alaska, these companies can help you get SR-22 insurance.
*Only active and retired military members and their families are eligible for USAA car insurance.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Alaska
If you get into an accident that was your fault, your car insurance rates will increase. It depends on the details of the accident and whether you have had other accidents that were your fault before. Use this table to find the best rates for Alaskan drivers who have had at-fault accidents on their records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Farm
|$35
|Umialik
|$39
|GEICO
|$43
|USAA
|$44
|Allstate
|$51
|Progressive
|$96
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Alaska
In most cases, a speeding ticket will remain on your driving record for three years. Your rates will almost certainly increase until those three years are up. Concentrate on improving your driving record until you can qualify for a lower car insurance rate once more. Use this table to find low-cost auto insurance for Alaskan drivers with speeding tickets.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|GEICO
|$26
|State Farm
|$32
|Umialik
|$39
|USAA
|$39
|Allstate
|$42
|Progressive
|$81
Alaska Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
An insurer may use a credit-based insurance score to assess your risk. Historically, drivers with poor credit history account for a higher percentage of paid claims and therefore see higher premiums on average. Car insurance prices for Alaskan drivers with excellent, average, good, and poor credit are shown below.
|Credit tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$29
|Average
|$41
|Good
|$34
|Poor
|$54
Alaska Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance companies recognize that more experienced drivers have fewer road accidents. However, statistics demonstrate that younger drivers have more accidents than older drivers, resulting in higher insurance rates. The table below will help drivers find the best deals on vehicle insurance in Alaska.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$93
|Under 25
|$65
|20s
|$37
|30s
|$33
|40s
|$30
|50s
|$31
|60s
|$31
|70s
|$41
|80+
|$47
Car Insurance Rates in Alaska Cities
Car insurance rates in Alaskan cities can vary depending on several factors, including the city’s crime rate, population, extreme weather events, and highway infrastructure. The chart below depicts the average cost of car insurance in Alaska’s major cities.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Anchorage
|$167
|Wasalia
|$151
|Fairbanks
|$153
|Palmer
|$220
|Juneau
|$118
|Kodial
|$108
Alaska Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Alaska is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Alaska will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Alaska.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alaska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alaska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alaska[1] are:
$50,000 per person for bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alaska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Alaska DMV Information
You can visit your local Alaska DMV for the following services:
Vehicle registration renewal
Replacement vehicle registration
Report vehicle sale
Renew your driver’s license
Replacement driver’s license
Get a copy of your driving record
Online driver’s training
Schedule a road test
Schedule an in-person appointment
While Alaska DMV offices across the state are open to provide services to Alaska residents, the Division of Motor Vehicles recommends taking advantage of their online services to reduce wait time.
Public Transportation in Alaska
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) regulates all the state’s transportation infrastructure systems, including over 5,600 miles of highways, aviation facilities, harbors, airports, and a ferry system that services 35 communities along Alaska’s coast. Services offered by Alaska DOT&PF include:
City buses
Paratransit system
Ferry transport
Alaska Railroad
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Alaska
You may find several insurance providers claiming to be the cheapest, but how can you know which ones truly are? The easiest way is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies tailored to your unique driving history.
Finding the best Alaska car insurance rates is simple with Insurify. Just enter your information once and you can quickly compare vehicle insurance quotes to find your best coverage options. We’ll even include discounts you might be eligible for, such as a homeowners discount or a student discount. It’s easy and takes under five minutes!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Alaska
All Alaska residents are required to have these mandatory auto insurance limits: bodily injury or death liability coverage $50,000/$100,000 and $25,000 for property damage. If you fail to carry the minimum required liability limits in Alaska, the state can suspend your driver’s license.
Comparing rates is the easiest approach to finding affordable Alaska car insurance. Auto insurance comparison-shopping allows you to compare prices from multiple insurance providers at once to get the best deal.
DUI drivers have a high impact on car insurance rates in Alaska. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alaska’s alcohol-impaired deaths are 3.9 percent for all ages compared to the national average of 3.2 percent.
Personal injury protection (PIP) is not a required auto insurance coverage in Alaska since it is mainly required in no-fault driving states, and Alaska is an “at-fault” state.
Insurify Insights
How Alaska Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alaska below:
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Alaska
#31
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#39
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#20
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#20
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alaska is the #46 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #46
- Percent of drivers in Alaska with an accident: 6.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alaska is the #20 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #20
- Percent of drivers in Alaska with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Alaska is the #11 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #11
- Percent of drivers in Alaska with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Alaska is the #13 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #13
- Percent of drivers in Alaska with a rude driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Alaska is the #31 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #31
- Percent of drivers in Alaska with a speeding ticket: 7.9%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Alaska is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #15
- Percent of drivers in Alaska with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Sources
- Alaska Department of Administraton. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022