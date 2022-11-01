4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Alaska (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterAlaska
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterAlaska

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Janet Hunt
Written by
Janet Hunt
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Janet Hunt
Insurance Writer
Janet Hunt received her B.S. in Business Administration with the University of Phoenix. She has worked in the insurance industry for over 20 years. Janet likes to spend her spare time coming up with gourmet recipes and trying them out on her guests. So far, all have survived.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Alaska

Alaska is an adventure you won’t soon forget. Whether you are touring in Fairbanks, “the Land of the Midnight Sun,” or viewing the spectacular mountains of Anchorage, you’ll need to meet Alaska driving requirements. Keep reading for a guide on finding the cheapest auto insurance rates in Alaska.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Alaska is $169 per month, or $2,028 annually.

  • GEICO is the cheapest provider we found in Alaska, with average premiums of $31 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Alaska

How much is car insurance in Alaska?

The average cost of car insurance in Alaska is $169 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Price is important, and getting car insurance doesn’t have to break the bank. We compared auto insurance estimates from several Alaska insurers to identify the cheapest policy prices and listed those quotes in the table below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
GEICO$31
State Farm$32
USAA$34
Allstate$36
Umialik$39
Progressive$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Alaska

If you want to save money on auto insurance, try purchasing a liability-only policy. If you are at fault in an auto accident, liability car insurance pays for any property damage or injury to others. The following are the average monthly prices in Alaska for the cheapest liability-only coverage.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$23
GEICO$24
State Farm$26
Progressive$36
Allstate$50
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Alaska

Although it’s more expensive, full-coverage car insurance can be worth it to stay protected on the road. Full-coverage car insurance includes liability and vehicle damage coverage (comprehensive and collision coverage). If you have a high-value car or are financing it, you’ll need complete coverage. Alaska’s cheapest full-coverage auto insurers are listed below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$89
State Farm$99
Progressive$104
GEICO$107
Allstate$294
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Alaska

If your insurance options aren’t ruled by expenses, you might consider some highly ranked car insurance companies that cost a bit more than the lowest rates. Keep in mind that these are just average rates, and you might end up paying more or less than what’s stated here for your insurance policy. Either way, you can rest easy knowing you’re getting great quality coverage.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
USAA96$34
GEICO88$31
State Farm88$32
Allstate85$36
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Alaska Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Auto insurers utilize algorithms to calculate your vehicle insurance prices. Auto insurance rates will rise if you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or a DUI. You can use the tables below to get the best vehicle insurance rates according to your driving record.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Alaska

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Alaska

The safest drivers qualify for the lowest auto insurance rates. A safe driver has not committed any minor traffic offenses in the last three years and has not committed any significant violations in the previous five to seven years. The chart below details the typical insurance premiums for Alaskan drivers who have no traffic infractions.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
GEICO$26
State Farm$29
USAA$30
Allstate$32
Umialik$39
Progressive$63
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Alaska

The price of your car insurance will go up if you have a DUI on your record. If you get a DUI, you will have to wait for three years or often, up to ten years, before your car insurance rates decrease. For now, you can use the table below to find the average rates for Alaskan drivers who have had DUIs on their record.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$32
Umialik$39
GEICO$56
Allstate$57
USAA$57
Progressive$75
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in Alaska

A certificate of financial responsibility called an SR-22 might be required by the court if you get in trouble with the law for many different reasons. The SR-22 form shows that your auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements. If you live in Alaska, these companies can help you get SR-22 insurance.

Allstate
Allstate
State Farm
State Farm
Progressive
Progressive
GEICO
GEICO
USAA
USAA

*Only active and retired military members and their families are eligible for USAA car insurance.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Alaska

If you get into an accident that was your fault, your car insurance rates will increase. It depends on the details of the accident and whether you have had other accidents that were your fault before. Use this table to find the best rates for Alaskan drivers who have had at-fault accidents on their records.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$35
Umialik$39
GEICO$43
USAA$44
Allstate$51
Progressive$96
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Alaska

In most cases, a speeding ticket will remain on your driving record for three years. Your rates will almost certainly increase until those three years are up. Concentrate on improving your driving record until you can qualify for a lower car insurance rate once more. Use this table to find low-cost auto insurance for Alaskan drivers with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
GEICO$26
State Farm$32
Umialik$39
USAA$39
Allstate$42
Progressive$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Alaska Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

An insurer may use a credit-based insurance score to assess your risk. Historically, drivers with poor credit history account for a higher percentage of paid claims and therefore see higher premiums on average. Car insurance prices for Alaskan drivers with excellent, average, good, and poor credit are shown below.

Credit tierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$29
Average$41
Good$34
Poor$54
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Alaska

Alaska Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Insurance companies recognize that more experienced drivers have fewer road accidents. However, statistics demonstrate that younger drivers have more accidents than older drivers, resulting in higher insurance rates. The table below will help drivers find the best deals on vehicle insurance in Alaska.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$93
Under 25$65
20s$37
30s$33
40s$30
50s$31
60s$31
70s$41
80+$47
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Alaska Cities

Car insurance rates in Alaskan cities can vary depending on several factors, including the city’s crime rate, population, extreme weather events, and highway infrastructure. The chart below depicts the average cost of car insurance in Alaska’s major cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Anchorage$167
Wasalia$151
Fairbanks$153
Palmer$220
Juneau$118
Kodial$108
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Alaska Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Alaska is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Alaska will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Alaska.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alaska

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alaska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alaska[1] are:

  • $50,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $100,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alaska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Alaska DMV Information

You can visit your local Alaska DMV for the following services:

  • Vehicle registration renewal

  • Replacement vehicle registration

  • Report vehicle sale

  • Renew your driver’s license

  • Replacement driver’s license

  • Get a copy of your driving record

  • Online driver’s training

  • Schedule a road test

  • Schedule an in-person appointment

While Alaska DMV offices across the state are open to provide services to Alaska residents, the Division of Motor Vehicles recommends taking advantage of their online services to reduce wait time.

Public Transportation in Alaska

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) regulates all the state’s transportation infrastructure systems, including over 5,600 miles of highways, aviation facilities, harbors, airports, and a ferry system that services 35 communities along Alaska’s coast. Services offered by Alaska DOT&PF include:

  • City buses

  • Paratransit system

  • Ferry transport

  • Alaska Railroad

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Alaska

You may find several insurance providers claiming to be the cheapest, but how can you know which ones truly are? The easiest way is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies tailored to your unique driving history.

Finding the best Alaska car insurance rates is simple with Insurify. Just enter your information once and you can quickly compare vehicle insurance quotes to find your best coverage options. We’ll even include discounts you might be eligible for, such as a homeowners discount or a student discount. It’s easy and takes under five minutes!

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Alaska

  • All Alaska residents are required to have these mandatory auto insurance limits: bodily injury or death liability coverage $50,000/$100,000 and $25,000 for property damage. If you fail to carry the minimum required liability limits in Alaska, the state can suspend your driver’s license.

  • Comparing rates is the easiest approach to finding affordable Alaska car insurance. Auto insurance comparison-shopping allows you to compare prices from multiple insurance providers at once to get the best deal.

  • DUI drivers have a high impact on car insurance rates in Alaska. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alaska’s alcohol-impaired deaths are 3.9 percent for all ages compared to the national average of 3.2 percent.

  • Personal injury protection (PIP) is not a required auto insurance coverage in Alaska since it is mainly required in no-fault driving states, and Alaska is an “at-fault” state.

Insurify Insights

How Alaska Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alaska below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Alaska drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Alaska

#31

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#39

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#20

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#20

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alaska is the #46 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #46
    • Percent of drivers in Alaska with an accident: 6.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alaska is the #20 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #20
    • Percent of drivers in Alaska with a DUI: 1.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Alaska is the #11 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #11
    • Percent of drivers in Alaska with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Alaska is the #13 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Alaska with a rude driving violation: 2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Alaska is the #31 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #31
    • Percent of drivers in Alaska with a speeding ticket: 7.9%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Alaska is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Alaska with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Alaska

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Alaska Department of Administraton. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Janet Hunt
Written by
Janet Hunt

Insurance Writer

Janet Hunt received her B.S. in Business Administration with the University of Phoenix. She has worked in the insurance industry for over 20 years. Janet likes to spend her spare time coming up with gourmet recipes and trying them out on her guests. So far, all have survived.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterAlaska