4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Anchorage drivers can relate to seeing wildlife in traffic. While a moose at a stoplight might turn heads in other states, here it’s just part of the daily commute.
Accidents with animals are just one thing your insurance policy can cover in Alaska. Finding an insurance policy that can do everything you want at a price you can afford is important.
Car Insurance in Anchorage, AK
The average cost of Alaska car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Anchorage, AK to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Anchorage is $164 per month, or $1968 annually.
Car insurance in Anchorage is $35 more than the average cost of car insurance in Alaska.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Anchorage on average is Midvale Home & Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Anchorage, AK
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Anchorage
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$65 /mo
|Allstate
|$78 /mo
|GEICO
|$83 /mo
|American Family
|$153 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Anchorage, AK
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Anchorage. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$166 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alaska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alaska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alaska[1] are:
$50,000 per person for bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alaska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Anchorage Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As the average car insurance rates in Anchorage demonstrate, younger drivers cost more to insure—even in the Last Frontier! Premiums for Anchorage teen drivers average out to $362, over four times as much as the average cost for drivers in their 50s. Since older drivers also tend to have more accidents than drivers in their prime, Anchorage drivers in their 60s and 70s pay higher premiums on average than younger motorists, with average rates of $103 and $153, respectively.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$363
|20s
|$202
|30s
|$147
|40s
|$152
|50s
|$89
|60s
|$103
|70s
|$154
|80s
|N/A
Anchorage Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Anchorage, smart drivers are safe drivers. And safe drivers get all the best rewards from insurance companies, including the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. If so, why do people with a failure-to-stop ticket pay less than those with no violations? Often, drivers with violations cut their policies to make them affordable and opt for liability only, skipping costlier comprehensive and collision coverage. An at-fault accident kicks up the price by over $60 per month. But drivers are not stuck paying more forever; three years of careful driving, and tickets and accidents stop affecting insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$153
|Speeding Ticket
|$183
|At-Fault Accident
|$222
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$145
See More:
Anchorage Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Alaskans are a tad confused on just how credit changes their ability to drive. But the state’s insurance companies tell a different story, and the law says it’s perfectly okay for them to use credit as a rating factor for drivers. Generally, those with worse credit pay more for car insurance. Those with poor and average credit pay about the same. The biggest decrease goes from moving from average to excellent credit, translating to saving over $25 per month, or $300 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$149
|Good
|$167
|Average
|$175
|Poor
|$173
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Alaska
Find local Anchorage agents
Associated Insurance Services7125 Old Seward Highway,
Anchorage, AK 99518
Patterson Insurance Brokers400 West Tudor Road,
Anchorage, , AK 995036614
J. C. Morris Agency, Inc.4011 Arctic Blvd Ste 105,
Anchorage, AK 99503-5701
Alaska Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers, Inc.701 W 41st Ave Ste 103,
Anchorage, AK 99503-6604
Alaska Commercial Insurance Brokers500 E. Tudor Rd. Suite 203,
Anchorage, AK 99503
Dewar Insurance Agency, LLC405 W. 36th Ave. Suite 100,
Anchorage, AK 99503
Integrity Insurance Agency, Inc.1505 W 34th Ave,
Anchorage, AK 99503-3642
Alaska USA Insurance Brokers, LLC500 W 36th Ave,
Anchorage, AK 99503-5805
Springen Insurance931,
Anchorage, AK 99515
Conrad-Houston Insurance507 W Northern Lights Blvd,
Anchorage, AK 99503-2503
Anchorage, AL DMV Information
The Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles handles licensing and motor vehicle services in two ways: through its various statewide DMV locations and via a network of DMV Business Partners. While it’s nice to have options, the services that its different business partners handle can vary. Double-checking who does what online is a must. There are nine such partners in Anchorage and 11 partner locations. The Anchorage DMV office is at 3901 Old Seward Highway, Suite 101 (University Center).
Public Transportation in Anchorage, AL
People Mover is a division of the Municipality of Anchorage's Public Transportation Department (PTD) and is the largest public transit provider in the State of Alaska. Its buses take passengers to medical, leisure, and work destinations throughout Anchorage and beyond. Shared ride service for people with disabilities and the elderly is also available. Traditional taxis and bikeshare are also ways to get around in this town.
For more detailed Alaska city level guides, check out these below.
Green Driving in Anchorage AK
The EPA reports that the United States' transportation sector accounts for 27% of national greenhouse gas emissions. In a country of over 263 million registered vehicles, many communities are taking action to reduce their environmental impact and vehicular carbon footprint.
Alaska is renowned for its grand mountains, lush forests, and picturesque glaciers. To reduce negative environmental impact in such a geographically diverse state, many green initiatives are beginning to take hold on local levels. Anchorage is currently eyeing a citywide plastic bag ban. In addition, the city of Juneau, whose electric sources are mostly hydroelectric, has demonstrated its commitment to have the most electric car charging stations per capita in the entire country. Since 2009, the travel agency Adventure Green Alaska has promoted sustainable eco-tourism programs in the state.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Anchorage, AL
Harsh weather conditions and wildlife are just some of the hazards that drivers encounter on Alaska roads. While driving here does have its dangers, building an auto policy to stay financially safe is easy with Insurify. Icy, wet roads account for many of the accidents in Anchorage. It’s just something drivers have learned to get used to.
One thing you don’t have to put up with? Your same auto insurance policy. Insurify helps you discover the competition and find discounts that make auto policies more affordable. Use Insurify to compare dozens of insurance quotes in just seconds.
FAQs - Anchorage, AK Car Insurance
Alaska requires that all registered vehicles meet mandatory liability insurance minimums. In Alaska, these minimums include $50,000 bodily injury (BI) per person per accident, $100,000 bodily injury for all persons per accident, and $25,000 property damage liability (PD). If you get pulled over in Alaska and can’t show proof of insurance, your vehicle can be impounded.
You don’t have to register your car in Alaska if you live in certain counties. A list of these counties can be found on Alaska’s Division of Motor Vehicles web page.
Teenagers in Alaska can get their instruction permit at 14. Provisional licenses are issued to teens 16–18 as long as they’ve held a learner’s permit for six months with no traffic violations. A provisional license holder can drive unsupervised with certain restrictions (mostly having to do with the time of the day they can drive and who they can have in their car). After six months of holding a provisional license with no accidents, a driver can apply for an unrestricted license.
Insurify Insights
How Anchorage Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Anchorage, Alaska below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Anchorage drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Alaska in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Anchorage
#2
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Alaska
#2
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Alaska
#2
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Alaska
#1
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Alaska
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Anchorage drivers rank 1 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Alaska.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Anchorage with an accident: 9.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Anchorage drivers rank 2 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Alaska.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Anchorage with a DUI: 2.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Alaska, Anchorage drivers rank 1 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Anchorage with a reckless driving offense: 3.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Alaska, Anchorage drivers rank 1 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Anchorage with a reckless driving violation: 3.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Alaska, Anchorage drivers rank 2 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Anchorage with a speeding ticket: 10.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Anchorage drivers rank 3 in clean driving records across all cities in Alaska.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Anchorage with clean record: 74%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Anchorage drivers rank 1 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Alaska.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Anchorage with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.86%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Alaska Department of Administraton. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022