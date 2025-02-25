Best Car Insurance in Alaska (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Shopping for car insurance can be tricky since every driver has unique priorities and different budgets. But the good news is that drivers in Alaska have options. After analyzing cost, coverage, discounts, and customer satisfaction for 50 insurers, we found the best car insurance companies in Alaska.
Here’s what Alaskans need to know about finding the best car insurance.
Best car insurance companies in Alaska
The best car insurance company in Alaska depends on your priorities and the type of coverage you want. The following insurers stand out as the strongest options in different categories.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$119/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Teresa
February 24, 2025
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Eugene
February 24, 2025
Inconsistent Pricing but Good Claim Handling
They can't maintain consistent pricing. However, they handle claims well.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Low rates, unique coverage options, plenty of discounts, and solid customer service make State Farm the best overall choice for drivers in Alaska. Its website is user-friendly, and the mobile app is highly rated. Getting a quote is easy — you can get one online or with a local agent.
Pros
Coverage for different types of vehicles, including boats and RVs
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Offers rideshare coverage and travel expense reimbursement
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$148/mo
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Alvina
February 24, 2025
Progressive is too expensive for a widow on social security
They increased my monthly payment to almost double, plus charged me twice in the same month. This caused overcharge bank fees, which added an extra $30 to my already strained budget.
Donna
February 24, 2025
Average
It was good, but as time progressed, my insurance rates slowly increased.
Barry
February 24, 2025
Little Cooperation Online
I received few answers to my questions. I was given limited options to reduce my premiums. Having a policy increase of over 20 percent in one year, with no claims in over 25 years, I could not justify this.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
With nearly 20 discounts, Progressive is an excellent choice for Alaska drivers who want to save money. You can take advantage of standard discounts, like a multi-car and good student discount, or unique savings options, like signing online or paying in full. Snapshot, a usage-based program that grants additional discounts for safe driving, can also help reduce your rates even more.
Pros
Coverage for ATVs and snowmobiles available
Extensive discount options
Name Your Price tool simplifies coverage
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer�’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
George
February 23, 2025
Never a problem
Great
Isaiah
February 23, 2025
Challenging Coverage and High Policy Price During Deployment
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is a members-only insurer for military personnel, veterans, and immediate family members. The company consistently ranks as one of the best options for a positive customer experience. USAA earned a claims satisfaction score of 726 out of 1,000 from J.D. Power, which helps it stand out as an excellent choice for Alaska drivers with a military affiliation.
Pros
Rated highly by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction
Annual policyholder dividends
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$132/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Robert
February 24, 2025
Allstate Customer
Allstate is expensive.
Frances
February 24, 2025
With Allstate, you're not in 'Good Hands'
They were fine until they had issues with their billing system. They dropped my RV insurance and when I was rear-ended, they claimed it was my fault and compensated me inadequately. When I called to cancel my granddaughter's policy, they failed to do so, causing my policy to default despite making my payments. If they can't hire staff who can take notes accurately and perform their jobs correctly, they might need to consider hiring people who understand and speak English fluently.
Randall
February 24, 2025
High Rates for Seniors
My wife and I, both over 55, found All State's rates to be excessively high.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Drivers in Alaska with low annual mileage can use Allstate’s pay-per-mile coverage for cheap car insurance. Allstate’s Milewise program is one of the best options for usage-based coverage, according to the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study. Milewise allows you to pay a daily rate based on how much you drive. It can be a great choice for stay-at-home parents, teens away at college, remote workers, and retirees who don’t drive often.
Pros
Daily rate option for lower costs and more flexibility
Bonus for safe driving every six months
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for usage-based policies
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score for traditional policies
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$169/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$250/mo
3.7
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Henrietta
February 24, 2025
Auto Insurance I've Never Used
They are okay. I've never had to use them for anything, except I find their prices to be too high.
Jyll
February 24, 2025
Average
Check the prices of all companies.
Renee
February 18, 2025
Overpriced
When it comes down to money, for someone who seldom or never uses their car insurance, it needs to be inexpensive.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Liberty Mutual has unique coverage options, like better car replacement, a teacher auto endorsement, and a lifetime repair guarantee. It’s easy to customize coverage and create a policy that’s exactly what you want. The website is user-friendly and educational, making it easy to understand coverage options and choose the right ones.
Pros
Unique coverage options
Accessible customer service
Policies are easy to customize
Cons
Low J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Higher rates compared to competitors
Mixed customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau website
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Alaska to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Alaska
Ultimately, the best car insurance in Alaska depends on your priorities and coverage needs. It can be challenging to sort through different options as you shop for coverage, but you can take these simple steps to make the process easier:[1]
Determine your priorities
Figuring out your priorities is the first step to finding the best car insurance. Determine one or two top priorities — cost, coverage, customer satisfaction, or financial stability — and prioritize them as you search. Narrowing your focus makes the process less overwhelming.
Review insurer ratings
Reviewing third-party ratings, like J.D. Power for customer satisfaction and AM Best for financial stability, can offer more insight into an insurance company’s reputation.
Consider how much coverage you need
Whether you’re looking for liability insurance, usage-based, full coverage, or optional add-ons, deciding on the amount of coverage can help you determine which insurance company is the best fit. Some insurers are excellent at one type of insurance but not another.
Read reviews from policyholders
Reading current customer reviews can help you better understand how the company works. It’s especially important to consider reviews if you want to prioritize your customer experience. You can find customer feedback on sites like Trustpilot, Insurify, and the Better Business Bureau.
Compare quotes from multiple insurers
It’s free and quick to compare multiple quotes from different insurers, making it an effective way to find the best option. You can use an insurance-comparison website, but most insurers allow you to input information and view quotes online. Try to compare quotes from at least three companies before making a decision.
Average cost of car insurance in Alaska
On average, car insurance rates in Alaska are $151 per month. Your premium will depend on your driver profile, location, ZIP code, credit history, age, gender, and more. Alaskans experience lower rates than the national average, likely due to the state’s smaller population and less crowded roads. Both factors contribute to fewer accidents.
Even though car insurance rates are lower than average, car insurance costs in the state have increased. Almost every state is experiencing higher rates, including Alaska.[2] To save money, drivers can ask about discounts, compare quotes, and lower deductibles. In particular, Alaskans may be able to take advantage of multi-vehicle and bundling discounts if they have ATVs and snowmobiles.
Best car insurance in Alaska FAQs
Drivers in Alaska have various car insurance options, so it’s important to consider which one is the best for you. Check out the additional information below as you search for a policy.
How much is car insurance in Alaska?
On average, Alaskans pay $151 per month for car insurance. Car insurance costs depend on your individual driver profile and rating factors such as location, ZIP code, car type, credit history, gender, age, driving history, coverage level, and more. To get the best rates, keep a healthy credit score and a clean driving record, compare quotes, and look for discounts.
What are the best car insurance companies in Alaska?
USAA, State Farm, GEICO, and Progressive are some of the best car insurance companies in Alaska. As you decide which company to use, it’s smart to think about cost, coverage, discounts, and customer experience.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Alaska?
Drivers in Alaska must have $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident for bodily injury or death to meet the minimum coverage requirements. The state also requires coverage of at least $25,000 for property damage liability. You can add extra protection beyond the minimum, but it’s optional.[3]
