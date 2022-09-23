Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Drivers in Alaska pay an average cost of $135 every month for car insurance, which adds up to an average annual rate of $1,620. This is slightly below the national average.
The state requires high limits of bodily injury liability coverage, which can make it harder to find cheap rates.[1] Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance in Alaska.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Alaska is $81 per month for liability coverage and $189 for full coverage.
Alaska insurers must notify you if they plan to use your credit information in the rating and underwriting process.[2]
In Alaska, 16.1% of drivers are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council.[3]
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Alaska?
The average cost of car insurance in Alaska is $135 monthly, or $1,620 annually. How much you pay depends on various factors, ranging from your age and vehicle type to the level of coverage you choose. Alaska drivers pay an average of $81 monthly for liability insurance and $189 for full coverage.
Drivers who purchase liability insurance typically pay the lowest average premiums. If you have an accident, liability insurance covers the other person’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repairs.
Full-coverage insurance offers more protection for your car, so it costs more than a minimum liability-only policy. Prices vary by insurer, making it important to compare quotes from multiple companies. If you lease or finance your car, your lender may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy.[4]
Average Alaska car insurance rates by city
Living in a smaller community can lead to more affordable car insurance rates. Fewer vehicles on the road typically result in fewer accidents, and a smaller city generally has a lower crime rate. Insurers consider these factors when setting premiums, and Alaska has an extremely low population density of fewer than two people per square mile.[5]
Drivers in Anchorage, which has a much larger population than Fairbanks, pay approximately 62% more for liability-only coverage than Fairbanks residents. Your ZIP code and city play a pivotal role in your insurance costs, as you’ll see in the table below.
Average Alaska car insurance rates by age
Your age plays a big role in driver profiles and influences how much insurers charge for an auto insurance policy. Teens face higher premiums because they lack experience and are riskier behind the wheel. Young drivers in Alaska were in 14% of the state’s fatal car accidents in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[6]
Drivers between the ages of 35 and 69 tend to benefit from rates that decrease with age and experience, but senior drivers older than 70 start facing increased rates due to aging-related risk factors.
The table below shows average quotes for Alaskans by driver age.
Average Monthly Quote
How gender affects car insurance rates in Alaska
Your gender can affect your premiums, especially when considered with age. Younger male drivers often face steeper rates than females. But as drivers get older, the price gap gets smaller, decreasing the influence of gender on car insurance costs.
For instance, the average 16-year-old Alaskan male spends $864 more each year than the average same-age female. But by age 50, the difference in auto premiums is only $72 each year. Here’s a look at the average quotes Alaska car insurance by age and gender.
Age
Male
Female
16
$395
$323
35
$189
$171
50
$145
$139
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Alaska
Your driving record significantly influences how much you pay for car insurance. Drivers with a clean record pay the lowest average auto rates. An incident like a car accident, speeding ticket, or DUI can make insurers view you as a high-risk driver and increase your prices. However, the specific increase in rates will depend on the severity and frequency of your violations.
The data in the table below shows how a single speeding ticket can raise your prices by 34%. If you’ve had an accident, you’ll see an approximate 43% increase. But driving under the influence often has the highest premium penalty, with around a 55% hike in how much you pay.
Here are the average quotes for Alaskans by driving record.
Average Alaska car insurance rates by marital status
Your relationship status can affect your car insurance bill. Insurance companies often see married people as more stable and less risky, which can decrease your premiums. In Alaska, married drivers pay about 5% less for car insurance, which saves them around $50 each year for liability insurance and nearly $100 for full coverage.
Average Alaska car insurance rates by credit tier
Credit scores can influence more than a mortgage, credit card, or loan. In Alaska, your credit history plays a role in determining your car insurance quotes. The state allows insurers to use your credit information when you request a quote and when your policy is up for renewal. Drivers with excellent or good credit tend to pay lower rates than people with poor credit.
Compare the average quotes for car insurance in Alaska by credit tier below.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$73
$170
Good
$81
$189
Fair
$89
$208
Poor
$130
$302
Alaska car insurance FAQs
If you’re searching for Alaska auto insurance, you might have some questions. Before shopping around for insurance, you should determine the right amount of coverage for your needs.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Alaska?
Alaska drivers typically pay about $135 per month for premiums, but different companies charge different auto insurance rates. Your cost depends on the discounts you qualify for and the policy and coverage level you choose. Full-coverage insurance in Alaska averages $189 per month, while a liability-only policy is around $81.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Alaska?
Liability-only coverage is the most affordable auto coverage you can buy in Alaska. Liability insurance meets the basic minimum requirements the Alaska Department of Insurance requires. You might consider a policy from Midvale Home & Auto. On average, Midvale Home & Auto drivers in Alaska pay $63 per month for liability coverage and $116 for full coverage.
The best way to find the cheapest rates is to compare quotes from multiple Alaska auto insurance companies.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Alaska?
Yes, where you live factors into how much you pay for auto insurance. Drivers in smaller, remote communities generally face lower insurance costs due to fewer accidents. You’ll likely see higher rates in larger, urban areas due to more accidents and vehicles on the road.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Alaska?
The right car insurance company for you in Alaska should have competitive rates and the coverage types that fit your needs and budget. Midvale Home & Auto is one of the best car insurance companies to look into and start the comparison process. The company’s liability and full-coverage average premiums are cheaper than the state average.
What are the car insurance requirements in Alaska?
In Alaska, liability coverage is mandatory. Minimum coverage can pay for damages to others if you have an at-fault car crash. State law requires drivers to carry a 50/100/25 policy, which is $50,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $100,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 for property damage.
Increasing your policy limits and adding coverage options will provide more vehicle protection for an extra cost.
