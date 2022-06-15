Cheapest Car Insurance After an Accident (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car accidents can be scary, and they can also negatively impact your driving record. After an accident, car insurance companies tend to raise rates for your car insurance policy because you are viewed as a driver who is more at risk of getting into collisions. Safe driving is an easy way to keep costs low, but we know that accidents happen on the road.
Quick Facts
Your car insurance rates will increase if you are found to be at-fault in an accident.
Metromile is the cheapest insurer on average for drivers after an accident with average rates of $99.
Cheapest Car Insurance after an Accident
How much does car insurance cost after an accident?
After an accident, you can expect your car insurance premiums to increase. However, if you don’t have a history of accidents and can show a record of otherwise safe driving, an accident won’t affect your insurance rates forever.
After an accident, policyholders tend to see their car insurance rates increase. But how much does insurance go up? Insurance providers assess the insurance claim to determine how risky of a driver you are and how much it will cost to insure you. Getting into an accident affects insurance costs, but it can raise rates by just a little—or a lot.
Average rates—before and after an accident—depend on a number of factors. Maybe it was just a minor accident with little to no damage or bodily injury, or maybe it was your first accident on a clean driving record. Car insurance premiums rely on a variety of information, like your unique driving history, credit score, and more.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies after an Accident
Even though most people tend to see their premium-deductible go up after an accident, there are still ways to save on the surcharge that you might see on your auto insurance policy. The best way to get a lower rate is by shopping around and comparing quotes. The same person can get different costs from different companies, so do research or talk to an insurance agent.
If you’re looking for ways to get great coverage after an accident without breaking the bank, keep reading for a list of companies that provide affordable policies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote after an Accident
|Metromile
|$99
|Farmers
|$130
|Amigo USA
|$133
|Kemper
|$144
|Clearcover
|$192
|National General
|$195
|Elephant
|$198
|AssuranceAmerica
|$206
|Nationwide
|$212
|Liberty Mutual
|$271
|Bristol West
|$275
|Dairyland
|$289
|Infinity
|$402
What to Do Immediately After an Accident
Immediately after an accident, the first thing you should do is see if you or any other passenger in the car is injured. It can be hard to stay calm after a collision, which is usually mentally and physically disorienting. We recommend taking deep breaths, quickly assessing the damage, and then evaluating if it’s time to call 911 or go to the hospital.
At some point after evaluating damage—to the cars, passengers, and any surrounding property or people—you can start thinking about calling your insurance company. Getting the coverage you need is so important because it protects drivers from paying out of pocket for unexpected situations. Your policy is in place to help you not stress too much after an accident.
For most collisions, one main factor to keep in mind is whether you were at fault. Usually, it’s harder to justify accident forgiveness for an at-fault accident. This is when the driver is responsible for the damage, and it can also be the result of leaving a hit-and-run. If you are at fault for property damage, bodily injury, or a crash, you might see your premium increase.
There are different steps you can take for not-at-fault accidents versus at-fault accidents, as well as a hit-and-run. In each scenario, your car insurance comes into play and can help take care of resulting damage or costs. When buying a policy, consider liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage.
What to Do If You’re Not At-Fault
Don’t worry about trying to figure out whose fault it was. The insurance claims agent (also known as an adjuster) is responsible for evaluating the claim to determine who is liable or at fault, so you don’t have to spend time doing this. Typically, most at-fault accidents, like rear-ending or a traffic violation, are pretty cut and dried anyway.
You should still file a claim. At the scene of the accident, prioritize exchanging all the information you need to file a claim instead of getting into an argument or stressing. Almost always, the at-fault driver is responsible for paying for the accident.
Most states will identify the at-fault driver, usually with the help of an adjuster, but it’s important to note that some states are known as no-fault states. This means that your car insurance company will pay for damages up to a certain limit, no matter what.
Your insurance rates might increase, even if it wasn’t your fault. Even if you weren’t responsible for the damage or collision, filing a claim for a not-at-fault accident can raise your monthly premiums. If that happens, you may want to consider shopping for a different insurer that doesn’t raise rates after not-at-fault accidents.
In other cases, accidents might be because of a mistake you made on the road, like running a red light, going too heavy on the gas pedal, or forgetting to turn your headlights on. If a collision is due to something you did incorrectly, here’s what you should know after an at-fault accident:
You are responsible for the damage and injuries caused by the accident. Unfortunately, because you caused the collision, you are at fault and should cover most of the expenses. Luckily, this is why we encourage every driver to have an auto insurance policy that provides the amount of coverage they need if accidents happen. This way, no one is left paying out of pocket.
Stay on the scene so you can exchange information to file a claim. Filing a claim with your insurance company can help cover the costs of the accident. You need to exchange contacts and all the necessary information needed to file, so avoid a hit-and-run and communicate clearly and honestly with any other driver(s) involved.
Your insurance premium will likely increase. If you are at fault, you are responsible for covering most of the costs associated with the accident and will see a rise in your insurance premiums.
What if the other driver doesn’t have car insurance?
If the other driver involved is uninsured, you could be in trouble. Unless you’ve secured uninsured motorist coverage, which can cover damage to your vehicle and medical bills if you get into an accident with someone who doesn’t have a car insurance policy, you could be liable to pay their costs.
What if it was a hit-and-run?
This is an unfortunate situation that makes it harder, or sometimes impossible, to identify an at-fault driver. Certain types of coverage make it easier to handle the expenses caused by a hit-and-run. Collision coverage typically helps cover any damage to the vehicle, although you still might have to pay a deductible. Uninsured motorist coverage can also be helpful here.
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance after an Accident
Keep a Clean Driving Record Moving Forward
We know that staying accident-free isn’t always possible. While it’s the best way to get cheaper car insurance rates, it can still help to try to be a safe driver even after an accident. Many insurance companies reward drivers who are claim- and collision-free on their policies after a set amount of time, so look for these discounts when shopping.
Take a Driving Course
New, young drivers are especially prone to accidents due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Insurance companies tend to jack up costs for teenagers, especially because they haven’t had enough time on the road to prove they are good drivers. One way to combat this is by taking a driving course and getting proof that you or your teen learned the rules of the road.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
The easiest way to save on your insurance after an accident is to shop around and compare policies to see which one is the most affordable while still giving you the coverage you need. Insurify is the number one place to compare quotes from hundreds of companies.
The Best Way to Compare Cheap Car Insurance Quotes
After a car accident, motorists might see their premiums go up. Claims and collisions cause auto insurance companies to reassess their safety rating, and this determines how much more they might pay in a surcharge on their policy for a certain number of years. Luckily, insurance providers offer a number of discounts, and there are plenty of other ways to save on your policy.
One of the best ways to cut surcharge costs after an accident is to compare car insurance rates. Our tools make it easy to shop around for affordable rates and compare millions of quotes in the market. Try it out today and get your comparisons in just a few minutes! Don’t let an accident be the reason why you go uninsured. Insurify is free to use, making it a no-brainer.
Frequently Asked Questions
Even before an accident, car insurance rates depend on a number of unique factors that determine the rating of how risky a driver you are. If you’re more high-risk, insurance companies see you as more expensive to insure. Your policy can go up by a little or a lot, depending on your previous driving record, the damage caused by the accident, and more.
This depends on your specific car insurance company and state, but on average, an accident can affect your car insurance rates for about three to five years. For example, Massachusetts law allows insurance providers to apply surcharges to accidents that happened in the last five years, but other states, like New York and Texas, only allow surcharges for the last three years.
The easiest way to save on car insurance is by shopping around for the most affordable rates. This can be tough with hundreds of insurance providers in the market, but Insurify is here to help! Our tools sift through millions of quotes so you can compare costs in a matter of minutes. This way, you make sure you’re getting the coverage you need without breaking the break.
