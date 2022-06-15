Cheapest Car Insurance After an Accident (2022)

What to Do If You’re Not At-Fault

Don’t worry about trying to figure out whose fault it was. The insurance claims agent (also known as an adjuster) is responsible for evaluating the claim to determine who is liable or at fault, so you don’t have to spend time doing this. Typically, most at-fault accidents, like rear-ending or a traffic violation, are pretty cut and dried anyway.

You should still file a claim. At the scene of the accident, prioritize exchanging all the information you need to file a claim instead of getting into an argument or stressing. Almost always, the at-fault driver is responsible for paying for the accident.

Most states will identify the at-fault driver, usually with the help of an adjuster, but it’s important to note that some states are known as no-fault states. This means that your car insurance company will pay for damages up to a certain limit, no matter what.

Your insurance rates might increase, even if it wasn’t your fault. Even if you weren’t responsible for the damage or collision, filing a claim for a not-at-fault accident can raise your monthly premiums. If that happens, you may want to consider shopping for a different insurer that doesn’t raise rates after not-at-fault accidents.

In other cases, accidents might be because of a mistake you made on the road, like running a red light, going too heavy on the gas pedal, or forgetting to turn your headlights on. If a collision is due to something you did incorrectly, here’s what you should know after an at-fault accident:

You are responsible for the damage and injuries caused by the accident. Unfortunately, because you caused the collision, you are at fault and should cover most of the expenses. Luckily, this is why we encourage every driver to have an auto insurance policy that provides the amount of coverage they need if accidents happen. This way, no one is left paying out of pocket.

Stay on the scene so you can exchange information to file a claim . Filing a claim with your insurance company can help cover the costs of the accident. You need to exchange contacts and all the necessary information needed to file, so avoid a hit-and-run and communicate clearly and honestly with any other driver(s) involved.

Your insurance premium will likely increase. If you are at fault, you are responsible for covering most of the costs associated with the accident and will see a rise in your insurance premiums.

What if the other driver doesn’t have car insurance?

If the other driver involved is uninsured, you could be in trouble. Unless you’ve secured uninsured motorist coverage, which can cover damage to your vehicle and medical bills if you get into an accident with someone who doesn’t have a car insurance policy, you could be liable to pay their costs.

What if it was a hit-and-run?

This is an unfortunate situation that makes it harder, or sometimes impossible, to identify an at-fault driver. Certain types of coverage make it easier to handle the expenses caused by a hit-and-run. Collision coverage typically helps cover any damage to the vehicle, although you still might have to pay a deductible. Uninsured motorist coverage can also be helpful here.

