Can an insurance company force you to total your car? (2022)

How to Dispute an Insurance Company Decision

If you do dispute your car insurance company’s decision, here are some more tips to increase your chances of success.

Negotiate with Your Car Insurance Company

First and foremost, ask your auto insurance provider how they determined the value of the vehicle. Then, use supporting documentation to show any inaccuracies you’ve found. These might include recent photos of your car as well as maintenance and inspection records that prove it was in better condition or had fewer miles on it.

Data from reputable sources like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds that reveals what similar vehicles in your area sell for might help as well.

Get an Independent Appraisal

Chances are your car insurance policy has an appraisal clause. This clause states that you and your insurance company can each get your own appraisals. You and the company also split the cost of a third appraisal that serves as an “umpire” and ultimately decides which is most accurate.

You can take advantage of this clause and visit a repair shop to get your car independently appraised. Through this strategy, you may be able to show that the value of your car is higher than your insurance company says and eventually secure a better total loss settlement offer.

Consider Mediation

Some states, like Florida and California, offer low-cost or even free mediation for auto insurance disputes as long as they meet certain requirements. If you pursue mediation, you and a representative from your car insurance company will meet with a certified mediator. The mediator will then try to help you both come to a nonbinding resolution.

Hire a Car Accident Lawyer

If all else fails, you may want to hire a lawyer and sue the car insurance company. Before you go this route, however, make sure it makes financial sense. Think about how much you’re willing to pay and what you’d get out of your investment. You might find that you’ll actually lose money if you seek legal representation after you’re forced to total your car.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance