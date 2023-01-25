Rebuilt Title: What Is It and How Is It Different from a Salvage Title?

How is a salvage title different from a rebuilt title?

A salvage title indicates the car is unsafe to drive following a major incident,[1] but the car may receive a rebuilt title if it’s repaired to working condition and inspected. The title a car receives depends on the extent of damage and what’s been done to fix it.

When a car is damaged — whether it’s due to an accident, flooding, mechanical failure, or something else — an insurance company can label the car as a total loss. What happens next depends mostly on state law. The car may be considered salvage when its repair costs exceed its market value,[4] and the state’s motor vehicle agency usually provides the salvage certificate after completing an application.[5] A salvage title warns potential buyers that the vehicle has been severely damaged and is no longer safe to drive.[4]

Depending on the extent of the damage, the car may either be repaired or sold for parts.[6] A repaired vehicle may need to go through a state-mandated inspection, where a professional checks things like the vehicle identification number, the appraisal report, and the bill of sale to see if any major components were replaced. Depending on the state, the inspection may or may not focus on safety.[7] After the inspection, you can apply for a rebuilt title, register it with your state motor vehicle agency, and either sell or drive the car.[4]

