Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio (2022)

Ohio Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history has an enormous impact on the cost of your car insurance premiums. Insurance companies reward a clean driving record with low rates, while people with car accidents or DUIs on their records can expect to pay more. Here’s how your rates might be different depending on how you drive.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Mississippi

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Ohio

To an insurance company, a “good driver” is someone with no moving violations, such as speeding tickets or at-fault accidents. These drivers are at a low risk of causing an accident that the insurance company would have to pay for. Thus, they can expect to pay lower rates than high-risk drivers.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $78 Mile Auto $83 Progressive $85 Travelers $85 Stillwater $90 Clearcover $91 GAINSCO $97 Safeco $103 Midvale Home & Auto $104 Elephant $105 State Auto $105 Kemper Preferred $105 Direct Auto $108 Acuity $108 SafeAuto $112 Liberty Mutual $134 Nationwide $134 Kemper Specialty $135 The General $146 Bristol West $165 Dairyland $175 Kemper $210 Hallmark $247

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Ohio

DUIs can drive up your car insurance rates quickly. After a DUI, your license will typically be suspended; after it’s reinstated, you can expect to pay higher rates. However, it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance out there. These are the cheapest car insurance rates we could find for someone with a DUI in Ohio.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Foremost GroupSelect $49 Kemper Preferred $71 GAINSCO $87 Mile Auto $91 Progressive $92 National General $97 Travelers $102 Liberty Mutual $103 Elephant $118 Kemper Specialty $123 Safeco $125 Direct Auto $134 Midvale Home & Auto $148 SafeAuto $152 Clearcover $152 Acuity $159 The General $163 Dairyland $174 Nationwide $177 Bristol West $189 Kemper $212 Hallmark $275

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Ohio

SR-22 Insurance in Ohio

After your driver’s license is reinstated following a DUI, you may be required to obtain an SR-22 form from an insurance company. An SR-22 is proof that you have at least the minimum insurance that the state requires. These are some of the companies that offer SR-22s in Ohio.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Ohio

Causing a car accident is a sign that you’re a high-risk driver, which means higher car insurance premiums. Just one accident can negatively impact your record for up to five years. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, it’s crucial that you shop around for the best rates; otherwise, you could be stuck paying more than you should be.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $101 Travelers $104 GAINSCO $106 Kemper Preferred $118 Mile Auto $122 Stillwater $129 Elephant $134 Foremost GroupSelect $136 Clearcover $137 National General $140 Safeco $149 Liberty Mutual $165 Nationwide $172 SafeAuto $176 Midvale Home & Auto $176 Kemper Specialty $181 Direct Auto $184 Acuity $208 The General $221 State Auto $221 Bristol West $236 Dairyland $243 Kemper $279 Hallmark $358

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Ohio

Like DUIs and other moving violations, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk for insurance companies. They stay on your record and affect your rates for up to five years. But don’t fret—it’s still possible to find affordable insurance if you compare quotes. We found these average monthly quotes for Ohioans with at least one speeding ticket.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $103 Mile Auto $105 GAINSCO $107 Travelers $114 Clearcover $120 National General $123 Elephant $128 Kemper Preferred $140 Foremost GroupSelect $142 Stillwater $143 Safeco $144 Liberty Mutual $158 SafeAuto $159 Midvale Home & Auto $164 Direct Auto $166 Nationwide $169 Kemper Specialty $171 Acuity $191 State Auto $199 The General $204 Bristol West $219 Dairyland $228 Kemper $270 Hallmark $315

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.