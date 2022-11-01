Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Ohio
With high home affordability rates, the state of Ohio is an inexpensive place to live. That extends to affordable car insurance, which is considerably cheaper than the national average. Our guide to the cheapest insurance in Ohio can help you get started in finding cheap coverage, and you can use Insurify’s quote-comparison tool to find the best rate personalized to you.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Ohio is $164 per month, or $1,968 annually.
Mile Auto is the cheapest provider we found in Ohio, with average premiums of $89 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Ohio
How much is car insurance in Ohio?
The average cost of car insurance in Ohio is $164 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Some car insurance companies will be able to offer cheaper rates than others. Auto insurance rates don’t have to be sky-high. We found these affordable average rates from some of the top auto insurance companies in Ohio.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$89
|Progressive
|$90
|National General
|$94
|Travelers
|$94
|GAINSCO
|$99
|Clearcover
|$101
|Stillwater
|$101
|Elephant
|$113
|Kemper Preferred
|$113
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$116
|Safeco
|$118
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$126
|Direct Auto
|$127
|SafeAuto
|$130
|Acuity
|$134
|State Auto
|$140
|Liberty Mutual
|$142
|Nationwide
|$143
|Kemper Specialty
|$145
|The General
|$166
|Bristol West
|$185
|Dairyland
|$194
|Kemper
|$232
|Hallmark
|$278
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Ohio
Liability coverage is an insurance policy that just meets the state’s minimum liability requirements to drive legally; it’s also usually the most affordable coverage level for drivers. These quotes are an average of what you might pay for insurance that meets the minimum coverage requirements.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$65
|Kemper Preferred
|$65
|Safeco
|$65
|Travelers
|$67
|State Auto
|$67
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$69
|Stillwater
|$70
|Mile Auto
|$72
|National General
|$72
|Acuity
|$74
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$79
|GAINSCO
|$81
|SafeAuto
|$84
|Clearcover
|$85
|Elephant
|$88
|Kemper Specialty
|$97
|Liberty Mutual
|$105
|Direct Auto
|$110
|Kemper
|$115
|Dairyland
|$125
|The General
|$127
|Bristol West
|$135
|Nationwide
|$135
|Hallmark
|$209
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Ohio
Full-coverage car insurance covers more than a simple liability policy does, which is why it typically costs more. A full-coverage policy may include comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and/or underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage. These extra areas of coverage make sure you are well protected if you get into an accident.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$100
|Travelers
|$102
|Progressive
|$104
|Clearcover
|$109
|Stillwater
|$110
|National General
|$113
|GAINSCO
|$113
|Kemper Preferred
|$119
|Elephant
|$125
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$127
|Safeco
|$131
|Acuity
|$136
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$138
|Direct Auto
|$139
|Nationwide
|$144
|SafeAuto
|$146
|State Auto
|$154
|Liberty Mutual
|$160
|Kemper Specialty
|$179
|The General
|$191
|Bristol West
|$214
|Dairyland
|$245
|Kemper
|$314
|Hallmark
|$329
Best Car Insurance in Ohio
The cheapest policies aren’t always the best ones, but the best car insurance companies don’t have to break the bank, either. We ranked the best insurance providers in Ohio according to their Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary ranking system that factors in financial health, quality, and more.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$101
|Nationwide
|89
|$143
|Safeco
|86
|$118
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$142
|Travelers
|80
|$94
|State Auto
|76
|$140
|National General
|58
|$94
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Ohio Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history has an enormous impact on the cost of your car insurance premiums. Insurance companies reward a clean driving record with low rates, while people with car accidents or DUIs on their records can expect to pay more. Here’s how your rates might be different depending on how you drive.
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Mississippi
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Ohio
To an insurance company, a “good driver” is someone with no moving violations, such as speeding tickets or at-fault accidents. These drivers are at a low risk of causing an accident that the insurance company would have to pay for. Thus, they can expect to pay lower rates than high-risk drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$78
|Mile Auto
|$83
|Progressive
|$85
|Travelers
|$85
|Stillwater
|$90
|Clearcover
|$91
|GAINSCO
|$97
|Safeco
|$103
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$104
|Elephant
|$105
|State Auto
|$105
|Kemper Preferred
|$105
|Direct Auto
|$108
|Acuity
|$108
|SafeAuto
|$112
|Liberty Mutual
|$134
|Nationwide
|$134
|Kemper Specialty
|$135
|The General
|$146
|Bristol West
|$165
|Dairyland
|$175
|Kemper
|$210
|Hallmark
|$247
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Ohio
DUIs can drive up your car insurance rates quickly. After a DUI, your license will typically be suspended; after it’s reinstated, you can expect to pay higher rates. However, it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance out there. These are the cheapest car insurance rates we could find for someone with a DUI in Ohio.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$49
|Kemper Preferred
|$71
|GAINSCO
|$87
|Mile Auto
|$91
|Progressive
|$92
|National General
|$97
|Travelers
|$102
|Liberty Mutual
|$103
|Elephant
|$118
|Kemper Specialty
|$123
|Safeco
|$125
|Direct Auto
|$134
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$148
|SafeAuto
|$152
|Clearcover
|$152
|Acuity
|$159
|The General
|$163
|Dairyland
|$174
|Nationwide
|$177
|Bristol West
|$189
|Kemper
|$212
|Hallmark
|$275
See More: SR-22 Insurance Ohio
SR-22 Insurance in Ohio
After your driver’s license is reinstated following a DUI, you may be required to obtain an SR-22 form from an insurance company. An SR-22 is proof that you have at least the minimum insurance that the state requires. These are some of the companies that offer SR-22s in Ohio.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Ohio
Causing a car accident is a sign that you’re a high-risk driver, which means higher car insurance premiums. Just one accident can negatively impact your record for up to five years. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, it’s crucial that you shop around for the best rates; otherwise, you could be stuck paying more than you should be.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$101
|Travelers
|$104
|GAINSCO
|$106
|Kemper Preferred
|$118
|Mile Auto
|$122
|Stillwater
|$129
|Elephant
|$134
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$136
|Clearcover
|$137
|National General
|$140
|Safeco
|$149
|Liberty Mutual
|$165
|Nationwide
|$172
|SafeAuto
|$176
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$176
|Kemper Specialty
|$181
|Direct Auto
|$184
|Acuity
|$208
|The General
|$221
|State Auto
|$221
|Bristol West
|$236
|Dairyland
|$243
|Kemper
|$279
|Hallmark
|$358
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Ohio
Like DUIs and other moving violations, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk for insurance companies. They stay on your record and affect your rates for up to five years. But don’t fret—it’s still possible to find affordable insurance if you compare quotes. We found these average monthly quotes for Ohioans with at least one speeding ticket.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$103
|Mile Auto
|$105
|GAINSCO
|$107
|Travelers
|$114
|Clearcover
|$120
|National General
|$123
|Elephant
|$128
|Kemper Preferred
|$140
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$142
|Stillwater
|$143
|Safeco
|$144
|Liberty Mutual
|$158
|SafeAuto
|$159
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$164
|Direct Auto
|$166
|Nationwide
|$169
|Kemper Specialty
|$171
|Acuity
|$191
|State Auto
|$199
|The General
|$204
|Bristol West
|$219
|Dairyland
|$228
|Kemper
|$270
|Hallmark
|$315
Ohio Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores are another way that insurance companies determine risk and assign insurance premiums. Statistically, people with poor credit are more likely to take risks on the road that could lead to accidents. The following is what you can expect to pay for auto insurance per month based on your credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$129
|Good
|$137
|Average
|$160
|Poor
|$199
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Ohio
Ohio Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers have a higher risk profile because of their relative inexperience behind the wheel, which translates into higher premiums. You’ll notice that your premiums tend to drop as you age, then start climbing again once you become a senior. These average rates demonstrate just how much premiums can vary for people in different age groups.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$283
|Under 25
|$227
|20s
|$175
|30s
|$131
|40s
|$137
|50s
|$122
|60s
|$107
|70s
|$110
|80+
|$121
Car Insurance Rates in Ohio Cities
Even something as simple as your ZIP code can have an impact on your car insurance costs. Usually, more densely populated areas will have the highest insurance costs, while suburban areas and smaller cities will see lower rates. We analyzed the average rate you can expect to pay in these 10 cities in Ohio.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Chillicothe
|$123
|Lima
|$128
|Kent
|$132
|Dayton
|$141
|Akron
|$149
|Youngstown
|$152
|Cleveland
|$153
|Cincinnati
|$167
|Columbus
|$168
|Toledo
|$170
Ohio Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Ohio is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Ohio will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Ohio.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Ohio DMV Information
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) handles driving-related matters like issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards, license plates, registrations and titles. You can also sign up to become an organ donor through the BMV. Many services are available online, especially if you’re just renewing an existing ID card or registration.
Public Transportation in Ohio
Ohio doesn’t have statewide public transportation, but it does have a network of more than 70 public transit agencies, mobility management providers, and other associated businesses. Ohio’s transit providers give more than 115 million rides a year, including 15.9 million for seniors and people with disabilities.
Ohio New Car Insurance Grace Period
What is a new car insurance grace period in Ohio?
Most insurance companies provide policyholders with a grace period to insure a new vehicle—though these policies vary by state law and insurance provider. Ohio drivers typically have somewhere between 7 and 30 days to insure their new vehicle, but no Ohio law sets a specific grace period. For this reason, drivers should check for specifics with their provider.
Despite having a grace period to insure their new vehicle, Ohio drivers should prioritize insuring their car shortly after purchasing it to ensure they do not overlook the requirement. Failure to insure a car in Ohio can result in high premiums for a future policy and increased financial risk in the event of an auto accident or offense occurring after the set grace period.
What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?
No one plans on having a car accident or receiving a ticket for a traffic offense, but it happens—even with a brand-new car. Ohio drivers with existing insurance coverage who get into an accident or traffic offense during their provider’s grace period will not be treated as uninsured motorists. The amount of coverage extended may vary by provider.
In the event of an accident or traffic violation by drivers in the new car grace period, insurance providers typically extend the policyholder’s existing insurance coverage plan for the new vehicle. The driver will still be expected to cooperate with any necessary state penalties or fines in relation to the event, and uninsured motorists will face heavier penalties for the incident.
Is a grace period a good time to reevaluate your insurance coverage?
Yes, it is always a good idea to reevaluate your insurance coverage before purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy. Premiums fluctuate over time, so a provider with affordable coverage a year ago may not be feasible for your insurance needs today. Insurify’s comprehensive quote-comparison tool allows users to easily shop around and compare insurance rates from top providers to meet their needs.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Ohio
The best and easiest way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from several providers. That’s where Insurify comes in. This easy-to-use tool simplifies the quote-comparison process by delivering lots of quotes from all of Ohio’s top insurers. That way, you can make sure you’re getting the best policy for you.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio
Yes, car insurance is required in Ohio. You must carry at least $25,000 for the injury/death of one person, $50,000 for the injury/death of two or more people, and $25,000 for property damage in an accident.
There are several things you can do. Start with getting quotes from many insurers. When you’re comparing them, ask them about discounts you may qualify for. Also, accepting a higher deductible can help keep costs low.
Car insurance varies a lot depending on many factors. The average cost in Ohio is $164 a month, but we found policies as cheap as $49 a month.
Ohio car insurance is actually not very expensive compared to the national average, but one of the factors causing rates to rise is that it’s simply getting more expensive to provide insurance because the costs of auto repairs and healthcare are rising. Insurance companies are raising their prices to cover the costs of providing services.
No, PIP is not required in Ohio. Ohio is an “at-fault” state, which means that the driver who is at fault for an accident must cover the medical payments of people who are hurt.
Insurify Insights
How Ohio Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Ohio below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Ohio drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Ohio
#2
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#1
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#6
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#3
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Ohio is the #2 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #2
- Percent of drivers in Ohio with an accident: 11.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Ohio is the #6 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #6
- Percent of drivers in Ohio with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Ohio is the #4 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #4
- Percent of drivers in Ohio with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Ohio is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #2
- Percent of drivers in Ohio with a rude driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Ohio is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #2
- Percent of drivers in Ohio with a speeding ticket: 13.3%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Ohio is the #12 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #12
- Percent of drivers in Ohio with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022