Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio (2022)

Car Insurance > States > Ohio
Jennifer Pendell
Written by
Jennifer Pendell
Written by
Jennifer Pendell
Insurance Writer
Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Ohio

With high home affordability rates, the state of Ohio is an inexpensive place to live. That extends to affordable car insurance, which is considerably cheaper than the national average. Our guide to the cheapest insurance in Ohio can help you get started in finding cheap coverage, and you can use Insurify’s quote-comparison tool to find the best rate personalized to you.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Ohio is $164 per month, or $1,968 annually.

  • Mile Auto is the cheapest provider we found in Ohio, with average premiums of $89 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Ohio

How much is car insurance in Ohio?

The average cost of car insurance in Ohio is $164 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Some car insurance companies will be able to offer cheaper rates than others. Auto insurance rates don’t have to be sky-high. We found these affordable average rates from some of the top auto insurance companies in Ohio.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$89
Progressive$90
National General$94
Travelers$94
GAINSCO$99
Clearcover$101
Stillwater$101
Elephant$113
Kemper Preferred$113
Foremost GroupSelect$116
Safeco$118
Midvale Home & Auto$126
Direct Auto$127
SafeAuto$130
Acuity$134
State Auto$140
Liberty Mutual$142
Nationwide$143
Kemper Specialty$145
The General$166
Bristol West$185
Dairyland$194
Kemper$232
Hallmark$278
See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Ohio

Liability coverage is an insurance policy that just meets the state’s minimum liability requirements to drive legally; it’s also usually the most affordable coverage level for drivers. These quotes are an average of what you might pay for insurance that meets the minimum coverage requirements.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$65
Kemper Preferred$65
Safeco$65
Travelers$67
State Auto$67
Foremost GroupSelect$69
Stillwater$70
Mile Auto$72
National General$72
Acuity$74
Midvale Home & Auto$79
GAINSCO$81
SafeAuto$84
Clearcover$85
Elephant$88
Kemper Specialty$97
Liberty Mutual$105
Direct Auto$110
Kemper$115
Dairyland$125
The General$127
Bristol West$135
Nationwide$135
Hallmark$209
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Ohio

Full-coverage car insurance covers more than a simple liability policy does, which is why it typically costs more. A full-coverage policy may include comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and/or underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage. These extra areas of coverage make sure you are well protected if you get into an accident.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$100
Travelers$102
Progressive$104
Clearcover$109
Stillwater$110
National General$113
GAINSCO$113
Kemper Preferred$119
Elephant$125
Foremost GroupSelect$127
Safeco$131
Acuity$136
Midvale Home & Auto$138
Direct Auto$139
Nationwide$144
SafeAuto$146
State Auto$154
Liberty Mutual$160
Kemper Specialty$179
The General$191
Bristol West$214
Dairyland$245
Kemper$314
Hallmark$329
Best Car Insurance in Ohio

The cheapest policies aren’t always the best ones, but the best car insurance companies don’t have to break the bank, either. We ranked the best insurance providers in Ohio according to their Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary ranking system that factors in financial health, quality, and more.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$101
Nationwide89$143
Safeco86$118
Liberty Mutual82$142
Travelers80$94
State Auto76$140
National General58$94
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Ohio Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history has an enormous impact on the cost of your car insurance premiums. Insurance companies reward a clean driving record with low rates, while people with car accidents or DUIs on their records can expect to pay more. Here’s how your rates might be different depending on how you drive.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Mississippi

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Ohio

To an insurance company, a “good driver” is someone with no moving violations, such as speeding tickets or at-fault accidents. These drivers are at a low risk of causing an accident that the insurance company would have to pay for. Thus, they can expect to pay lower rates than high-risk drivers.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$78
Mile Auto$83
Progressive$85
Travelers$85
Stillwater$90
Clearcover$91
GAINSCO$97
Safeco$103
Midvale Home & Auto$104
Elephant$105
State Auto$105
Kemper Preferred$105
Direct Auto$108
Acuity$108
SafeAuto$112
Liberty Mutual$134
Nationwide$134
Kemper Specialty$135
The General$146
Bristol West$165
Dairyland$175
Kemper$210
Hallmark$247
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Ohio

DUIs can drive up your car insurance rates quickly. After a DUI, your license will typically be suspended; after it’s reinstated, you can expect to pay higher rates. However, it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance out there. These are the cheapest car insurance rates we could find for someone with a DUI in Ohio.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Foremost GroupSelect$49
Kemper Preferred$71
GAINSCO$87
Mile Auto$91
Progressive$92
National General$97
Travelers$102
Liberty Mutual$103
Elephant$118
Kemper Specialty$123
Safeco$125
Direct Auto$134
Midvale Home & Auto$148
SafeAuto$152
Clearcover$152
Acuity$159
The General$163
Dairyland$174
Nationwide$177
Bristol West$189
Kemper$212
Hallmark$275
See More: SR-22 Insurance Ohio

SR-22 Insurance in Ohio

After your driver’s license is reinstated following a DUI, you may be required to obtain an SR-22 form from an insurance company. An SR-22 is proof that you have at least the minimum insurance that the state requires. These are some of the companies that offer SR-22s in Ohio.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Ohio

Causing a car accident is a sign that you’re a high-risk driver, which means higher car insurance premiums. Just one accident can negatively impact your record for up to five years. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, it’s crucial that you shop around for the best rates; otherwise, you could be stuck paying more than you should be.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$101
Travelers$104
GAINSCO$106
Kemper Preferred$118
Mile Auto$122
Stillwater$129
Elephant$134
Foremost GroupSelect$136
Clearcover$137
National General$140
Safeco$149
Liberty Mutual$165
Nationwide$172
SafeAuto$176
Midvale Home & Auto$176
Kemper Specialty$181
Direct Auto$184
Acuity$208
The General$221
State Auto$221
Bristol West$236
Dairyland$243
Kemper$279
Hallmark$358
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Ohio

Like DUIs and other moving violations, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk for insurance companies. They stay on your record and affect your rates for up to five years. But don’t fret—it’s still possible to find affordable insurance if you compare quotes. We found these average monthly quotes for Ohioans with at least one speeding ticket.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$103
Mile Auto$105
GAINSCO$107
Travelers$114
Clearcover$120
National General$123
Elephant$128
Kemper Preferred$140
Foremost GroupSelect$142
Stillwater$143
Safeco$144
Liberty Mutual$158
SafeAuto$159
Midvale Home & Auto$164
Direct Auto$166
Nationwide$169
Kemper Specialty$171
Acuity$191
State Auto$199
The General$204
Bristol West$219
Dairyland$228
Kemper$270
Hallmark$315
Ohio Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit scores are another way that insurance companies determine risk and assign insurance premiums. Statistically, people with poor credit are more likely to take risks on the road that could lead to accidents. The following is what you can expect to pay for auto insurance per month based on your credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$129
Good$137
Average$160
Poor$199
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Ohio

Ohio Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Young drivers have a higher risk profile because of their relative inexperience behind the wheel, which translates into higher premiums. You’ll notice that your premiums tend to drop as you age, then start climbing again once you become a senior. These average rates demonstrate just how much premiums can vary for people in different age groups.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$283
Under 25$227
20s$175
30s$131
40s$137
50s$122
60s$107
70s$110
80+$121
Car Insurance Rates in Ohio Cities

Even something as simple as your ZIP code can have an impact on your car insurance costs. Usually, more densely populated areas will have the highest insurance costs, while suburban areas and smaller cities will see lower rates. We analyzed the average rate you can expect to pay in these 10 cities in Ohio.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Chillicothe$123
Lima$128
Kent$132
Dayton$141
Akron$149
Youngstown$152
Cleveland$153
Cincinnati$167
Columbus$168
Toledo$170
Ohio Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Ohio is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Ohio will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Ohio.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • Inspecting a vehicle

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Ohio DMV Information

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) handles driving-related matters like issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards, license plates, registrations and titles. You can also sign up to become an organ donor through the BMV. Many services are available online, especially if you’re just renewing an existing ID card or registration.

Public Transportation in Ohio

Ohio doesn’t have statewide public transportation, but it does have a network of more than 70 public transit agencies, mobility management providers, and other associated businesses. Ohio’s transit providers give more than 115 million rides a year, including 15.9 million for seniors and people with disabilities.

Ohio New Car Insurance Grace Period

What is a new car insurance grace period in Ohio?

Most insurance companies provide policyholders with a grace period to insure a new vehicle—though these policies vary by state law and insurance provider. Ohio drivers typically have somewhere between 7 and 30 days to insure their new vehicle, but no Ohio law sets a specific grace period. For this reason, drivers should check for specifics with their provider.

Despite having a grace period to insure their new vehicle, Ohio drivers should prioritize insuring their car shortly after purchasing it to ensure they do not overlook the requirement. Failure to insure a car in Ohio can result in high premiums for a future policy and increased financial risk in the event of an auto accident or offense occurring after the set grace period.

What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?

No one plans on having a car accident or receiving a ticket for a traffic offense, but it happens—even with a brand-new car. Ohio drivers with existing insurance coverage who get into an accident or traffic offense during their provider’s grace period will not be treated as uninsured motorists. The amount of coverage extended may vary by provider.

In the event of an accident or traffic violation by drivers in the new car grace period, insurance providers typically extend the policyholder’s existing insurance coverage plan for the new vehicle. The driver will still be expected to cooperate with any necessary state penalties or fines in relation to the event, and uninsured motorists will face heavier penalties for the incident.

Is a grace period a good time to reevaluate your insurance coverage?

Yes, it is always a good idea to reevaluate your insurance coverage before purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy. Premiums fluctuate over time, so a provider with affordable coverage a year ago may not be feasible for your insurance needs today. Insurify’s comprehensive quote-comparison tool allows users to easily shop around and compare insurance rates from top providers to meet their needs.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Ohio

The best and easiest way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from several providers. That’s where Insurify comes in. This easy-to-use tool simplifies the quote-comparison process by delivering lots of quotes from all of Ohio’s top insurers. That way, you can make sure you’re getting the best policy for you.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio

  • Yes, car insurance is required in Ohio. You must carry at least $25,000 for the injury/death of one person, $50,000 for the injury/death of two or more people, and $25,000 for property damage in an accident.

  • There are several things you can do. Start with getting quotes from many insurers. When you’re comparing them, ask them about discounts you may qualify for. Also, accepting a higher deductible can help keep costs low.

  • Car insurance varies a lot depending on many factors. The average cost in Ohio is $164 a month, but we found policies as cheap as $49 a month.

  • Ohio car insurance is actually not very expensive compared to the national average, but one of the factors causing rates to rise is that it’s simply getting more expensive to provide insurance because the costs of auto repairs and healthcare are rising. Insurance companies are raising their prices to cover the costs of providing services.

  • No, PIP is not required in Ohio. Ohio is an “at-fault” state, which means that the driver who is at fault for an accident must cover the medical payments of people who are hurt.

Insurify Insights

How Ohio Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Ohio below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Ohio drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Ohio

#2

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#1

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#6

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#3

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Ohio is the #2 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #2
    • Percent of drivers in Ohio with an accident: 11.4%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Ohio is the #6 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #6
    • Percent of drivers in Ohio with a DUI: 2.5%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Ohio is the #4 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #4
    • Percent of drivers in Ohio with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Ohio is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #2
    • Percent of drivers in Ohio with a rude driving violation: 2.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Ohio is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #2
    • Percent of drivers in Ohio with a speeding ticket: 13.3%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Ohio is the #12 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #12
    • Percent of drivers in Ohio with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
