Hamilton drivers pay an overall monthly average of $111 for car insurance, which is slightly higher than the Ohio average of $102.
Despite low rates overall, likely due in part to its comparatively small population size, every Hamilton car insurance company offers different rates. You could pay more or less depending on the specific coverage you choose, the car you drive, and other factors.
Quick Facts
Drivers in Hamilton pay $82 per month for liability-only insurance and $165 per month for full coverage.
Ohio is an at-fault insurance state, which means drivers who cause an accident are responsible for paying the other party’s damages.
Hamilton rates for full coverage are higher than rates in most other Ohio cities.
Best car insurance companies in Hamilton
Hamilton drivers have many car insurance companies to choose from, but three companies stand out from the rest. While they provide some of the lowest rates on Hamilton car insurance, they’re also the best because of the coverage they offer and their financial strength ratings.
However, “best” is subjective, so it’s important to look at the big picture when deciding whether a particular company is right for you.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo
In business for more than 100 years, State Farm today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm offers multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of available discounts.
The company has far fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
$42/mo
$63/mo
Mile Auto is unlike other auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. The company says low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% compared to a standard policy.
While Mile Auto requires drivers to report mileage, it asks for a photo of your odometer rather than tracking your driving with a telematics device. Your rate includes a base rate plus the rate for miles driven.
4.2
840
$51/mo
$75/mo
Founded in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance offers more than a dozen types of insurance in 18 states throughout the midwestern and western U.S. It stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online consumer reviews and a well-below-average number of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
American Family offers policyholders 16 different discounts to help lower their rates.
Pros
Numerous discount and coverage options
Positive third-party customer service ratings
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Available in only 18 states
They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive
Liability insurance provides two types of coverage that protect you when you cause a car accident. Bodily injury coverage pays the medical bills of people injured or killed in a crash. Property damage coverage reimburses other people for property damaged or destroyed in a crash.
Liability insurance doesn’t reimburse you for your own injuries or property damage, but it does protect your assets against lawsuits by the other parties, and it can even help to discourage a suit.
The companies listed below offer the cheapest car insurance policies for drivers looking for liability-only coverage in Hamilton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Collision insurance covers damage from accidents with other vehicles. Comprehensive coverage is for damage from other events, such as if a tree falls on your car, it’s stolen or vandalized, or you hit a deer. Drivers must have full coverage if they’re financing or leasing their vehicle. Otherwise, collision and comprehensive are optional coverages.
The following companies offer the cheapest insurance quotes for full coverage in Hamilton.
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
Ohio drivers must be able to show financial responsibility for an at-fault accident, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance. Liability insurance serves that purpose for most drivers.
The minimum mandatory coverage under Ohio law is as follows:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Whereas drivers in no-fault states are reimbursed through their own insurance company no matter who’s at fault in a crash, Ohio is an at-fault state, so the at-fault party in an accident is responsible for the cost of any injuries and property damage that result.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident is an accident or moving violation that gets reported to your insurance company, whether because you caused the crash or received a ticket or court summons. Common incidents include at-fault accidents and moving violations such as speeding tickets and DUIs.
One thing incidents have in common is that having one makes you a high-risk customer for the insurance company to insure. In some cases, your insurer may increase your car insurance premiums or discontinue discounts you’ve been receiving to make up for that added risk.
On average, drivers with motor vehicle violations on their record in Hamilton pay $196 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $102 for liability-only coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding doesn’t just increase your risk of getting into an accident — it also makes you and other people involved in an accident more likely to be seriously injured or killed. In 2021, for example, 360 people died in Ohio car accidents attributed to speeding.[2] In addition, a high-speed crash can result in more extensive damage to cars and other property.
Not surprisingly, speeding tickets can drive up your car insurance rates, especially if you’ve received two or more in a few-year period. Hamilton drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $108 per month for liability insurance.
Below, you can see which insurers in Hamilton offer the cheapest car insurance to drivers with speeding tickets.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident usually prompts an insurance company to raise a driver’s auto insurance rate. While a minor accident is likely to result in a small increase, serious accidents that cause injuries or major property damage could lead to a more significant rate increase — especially if you’re totally at fault.
If you live in Hamilton and have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you might pay a monthly average of $112 for a liability policy. It may be worth exploring accident forgiveness coverage to help keep your rates low after an accident.
The insurers in the table below offer the most affordable monthly rates to Hamilton drivers with at-fault accidents.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Ohio law considers you under the influence if you have a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more. Penalties are strict, with first offenders serving three days to six months in jail, paying a fine of as much as $1,075, and losing their license for up to three years.[3]
On top of that, drivers convicted of DUI may lose their insurance coverage and pay a steep surcharge with their new insurer.
A liability-only policy in Hamilton costs drivers with a DUI as much as $97 per month, on average. If you have a DUI on record, you can search for affordable car insurance options with the companies listed below.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Insurance companies consider teens and other younger drivers as high-risk drivers, so they typically pay higher rates. But little by little, those rates drop until around age 35, and, all else being equal, they stay low for the next 40 years.
Senior drivers in Hamilton pay a monthly average of $49 for a minimum-coverage policy.
Older Ohio drivers can save money by taking an accident-prevention course for seniors between the ages of 60 and 70.[4] The discount you receive for taking the class might soften the blow when your rate starts to creep up at around age 75 due to increased risk of serious injury in a crash. The insurers below offer the most affordable monthly coverage to seniors in Hamilton.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
If you’ll be insuring your teen once they get their temporary driving permit or probationary license, know that you’ll see a big rate increase — up to 50% for a female teen and even more for a young male — according to the Ohio Department of Insurance.[5]
A liability-only insurance policy for teen drivers in Hamilton could cost as much as $134 per month, on average.
However, many Hamilton auto insurers give you and your teen several ways to save.
For example, you might:
Keep the teen on your policy.
Require your teen to take a driver safety course.
Have them drive an inexpensive car.
Encourage good grades so they qualify for a good student discount.
Have them leave their car at home when they head off to college.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton
Auto insurance companies consider various factors when determining your rates: the coverage you purchase, plus the type of car you drive, how much you drive it, and where you park it, for example. Personal factors like your age, gender, credit score, and driving record also affect your rate.[6]
When you’re looking for the best rate, a good way to start is by getting an insurance review from a local agent or insurance broker to find out what the best coverage is for your unique needs. That way, you won’t waste money by over-insuring or put yourself at risk by purchasing too little insurance.
Next, compare quotes from a few different companies to make sure you’re getting the lowest rate.
Here are some more ways to save money and lower your premiums:
Increase your deductible.
Purchase multiple policies from the same insurance company.
Improve your credit score.
Apply for discounts.
Avoid speeding and other risky driving behaviors.
Hamilton car insurance quotes by credit tier
Good credit has many financial rewards, not the least of which is a lower rate on auto insurance. Car insurance companies use your credit score to calculate your risk of filing a claim and forecast how much that claim might cost. Drivers with higher credit scores are at lower risk of filing claims, so they have lower insurance rates.
On average, drivers with excellent credit pay $72 per month for liability coverage in Hamilton. The following table demonstrates how credit affects average monthly auto insurance premiums for Hamilton drivers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Hamilton?
Of 30 states Insurify researched, Ohio ranks eighth in terms of affordable full-insurance coverage, with an average monthly premium of $102. Most, but not all, Hamilton car insurance companies have lower average premiums than that. Compared with other cities in Ohio, however, Hamilton is on the high side, especially compared to Springfield.
More cities in Ohio
Hamilton full-coverage insurance policies are more expensive than policies in every Ohio city Insurify researched, except for Toledo. However, Toledo has over four times the population, more than four times as much property crime, and more than 2.5 times as many car thefts.
Here’s how full-coverage rates in Hamilton compare to several other Ohio cities.
Hamilton car insurance FAQs
If you’re in the market for a car insurance policy, check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance. You may also find this additional information helpful as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Hamilton, Ohio?
Car insurance in Hamilton costs $76 per month for a liability-only policy and $146 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Hamilton?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance rates in Hamilton, averaging $36 for liability coverage. Auto-Owners, and Erie also offer low rates, averaging $41 and $41, respectively. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on several factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Hamilton?
State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Hamilton. It has low rates, an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Other top insurers in Hamilton include American Family and Mile Auto.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Hamilton, Ohio?
Many factors can affect the cost of car insurance in a particular city, including the ZIP code, population size, risk of severe weather, and crime rates.
Is Ohio a no-fault state?
No. Ohio is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.