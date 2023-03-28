Average Car Insurance Cost in Ohio (2023)

Drivers in Ohio pay $185 a month on average for full-coverage car insurance.

Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Courtney Mikulski
Senior Editor
Courtney Mikulski is a Senior Editor at Insurify with more than three years editing and producing personal finance content. She's experienced with insurance, credit cards, consumer lending, and banking products. Courtney works to provide easy-to-understand and actionable advice to readers looking for their next insurance provider. Her previous work with Bankrate, Reviews.com, and The Simple Dollar, helped readers make smarter financial decisions. When Courtney isn't working, you can find her hanging out with her cat or on a bike ride with her husband. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. 
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Updated March 28, 2023

In Ohio, drivers pay an average of $185 a month, or $2,220 a year, for full-coverage car insurance. For liability-only insurance, they pay an average of $115 a month, or $1,380 a year. Ohio’s car insurance rates are slightly higher than the national average of $148 a month, but Ohio drivers can find plenty of ways to save through discounts and shopping regularly for car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Ohio drivers pay about 22% more for car insurance than the national average.

  • Canton, Ohio, has the cheapest rates for full-coverage car insurance in the state.

  • State Farm offers the cheapest insurance policies in Ohio.

Table of contents

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Ohio?

Ohio drivers pay an average of $185 per month for full-coverage insurance and $115 per month for liability-only coverage. Liability coverage will pay for damages and injuries to others if you’re at fault in an accident.

Full coverage includes liability insurance, any other state-mandated coverage, and collision and comprehensive coverage. The main difference between the two policies is that liability protects the other driver, while full coverage covers damages to your car as well.

The amount you pay for car insurance depends on your personal circumstances and driving record. For instance, your age, gender, marital status, and even credit score can affect how much you pay for auto insurance.[1]

Average Ohio car insurance rates by city

Car insurance premiums vary greatly by state, but the city you live in plays a role as well. Urban areas tend to have higher rates of crime and vandalism, so drivers in these areas will pay more for auto insurance than drivers who live in small towns or rural areas.

Here are some other city-specific factors that affect car insurance rates:[1]

  • Cost and frequency of litigation in that area

  • Average medical costs

  • Average cost of auto repairs

  • Prevalence of car insurance fraud

  • Weather trends

The table below illustrates the cost differences among nine major Ohio cities. Although each is a significant urban area in Ohio, insurance prices vary significantly among them. For example, Cincinnati drivers pay about 24% more for car insurance on average than drivers in Canton. 

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Akron$202$110
Canton$165$124
Cincinnati$210$144
Cleveland$207$125
Columbus$205$142
Dayton$172$111
Hamilton$204$122
Toledo$232$142
Youngstown$200$119
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Ohio car insurance rates by insurance company

Car insurance rates vary among insurance companies. Every insurer has slightly different methods of calculating insurance premiums. Because insurance rates vary by company, it’s a good idea to get at least three car insurance quotes before buying a policy.

When you apply for car insurance, the insurance company considers the risk you present as a driver. This helps determine how much it can expect to pay out in claims in the coming year.

Here are the average monthly costs for different insurers in Ohio. State Farm has the lowest monthly quote for both liability-only and full-coverage car insurance in the state.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm$54$41
Erie$64$48
GEICO$69$52
USAA$71$53
Safeco$118$61
Travelers$94$68
Midvale Home & Auto$133$76
National General$114$78
State Auto$182$78
Progressive$140$88
Allstate$120$90
Farmers Insurance$134$100
Liberty Mutual$168$106
Nationwide$112$113
The General$192$121
Kemper$314$128
CSAA$251$155
Bristol West$259$162
Dairyland$370$167
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by age

Age is an important factor that affects how much you pay for car insurance, and in general, the younger the driver, the more they can expect to pay.[1] Older, more experienced drivers tend to pose a lower risk for accidents and pay less for car insurance.

Teenagers pay the most for car insurance since they tend to be high-risk drivers. Teens pay an average of $270 per month for auto insurance in Ohio, while drivers in their 40s can expect to pay an average of $131 per month.

“New drivers, regardless of age, and young drivers are usually considered high-risk since they are less risk-averse and more aggressive behind the wheel,” says Hinkai Yee, a licensed agent in Ohio. “Consequently, these groups pay the highest rates.”

Fortunately, teens can save money on auto insurance in several ways. They may qualify for discounts if they maintain good grades or take a safe driving course.[2] And if they maintain a clean driving record, their rates will drop once they turn 25.

The following table shows how age affects car insurance rates in Ohio. For example, drivers younger than 25 pay about 86% more for car insurance than drivers in their 60s, who have the lowest average insurance costs in the state. And once drivers turn 25, they can expect to see their costs fall by about 30%.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teenagers$270
Younger than 25$198
25–29$162
30s$138
40s$131
50s$118
60s$108
70s$111
80s+$116
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by gender

Statistically, women tend to have fewer accidents and fewer incidents of driving under the influence than men. And when women do have car accidents, they tend to be less serious.[1] That’s why women generally pay less on average for full-coverage and liability-only insurance than men.

As the below table shows, men in Ohio pay nearly 11% more for full-coverage car insurance than women pay.

GenderAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Male$196$118
Female$176$113
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by marital status

Your marital status can also affect how much you pay for car insurance. Married couples typically insure more than one car and bundle policies, which can give them a discount on their premiums. As the table below shows, married drivers pay less on average for full and liability-only coverage in Ohio.

Marital StatusAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Married$149$88
Single$189$116
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by driving record

Your driving record is one of the most important factors that insurers use to determine your insurance rates.[1]

“Having a bad driving record as a result of tickets, accidents, and serious offenses, such as a DUI, will also dramatically increase rates,” Yee explains.

If you have a DUI, you’ll pay the most for auto insurance — an average of $369 per month for full coverage. In comparison, someone with a clean driving record would pay an average of $185 per month, so having a DUI nearly doubles the cost.

Quote Price by Driving Record

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Ohio car insurance rates by credit score

A credit-based insurance score uses part of a driver’s credit history to determine how likely they are to file an insurance claim.

“Research has proven that credit scores can accurately predict the likelihood of insurance losses, so the better your credit score, the lower your auto insurance rates,” Yee says.

Ohio state law allows car insurance companies to consider credit information, but it can’t be the only factor the company uses when determining premiums.[3]

Insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score in addition to other factors like your age, gender, and driving history. The table below shows the average rates of car insurance in Ohio based on credit tier. It’s worth noting that in Ohio, an excellent credit score — typically 800 or higher — could mean you pay as much as 67% less for car insurance than drivers with a poor credit score.

Quote Price by Credit Score

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ohio minimum car insurance requirements

In Ohio, you must purchase car insurance before driving a motor vehicle, and you can’t let anyone else drive your car unless they have insurance. Ohio requires the following minimum insurance coverage:[4]

  • $25,00 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

You must be able to show proof of insurance at traffic stops, car accidents, and during vehicle inspections. To demonstrate proof of insurance, you’ll need a certificate of proof of financial responsibility on a form prescribed by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).[4]

Keep in mind, you may want to purchase more than the minimum car insurance requirements. Having additional insurance coverage can protect you and your assets if you’re involved in a serious auto accident.

Ohio car insurance FAQs

Here are answers to some common questions about auto insurance in Ohio.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Ohio?

    The average cost of car insurance in Ohio is $185 per month for full coverage and $115 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in Ohio?

    Factors like your age, gender, marital status, and credit score can all affect how much you pay for auto insurance in Ohio. For instance, young drivers can expect to pay more for insurance, while older, more experienced drivers will likely receive lower rates.

    The city you live in also affects your car insurance costs. If you live in an area with high rates of crime or vandalism, you’ll pay more for insurance.[1] Since insurers calculate their rates differently, the insurance company you choose will affect your premiums.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Ohio?

    Yes, drivers who live in Canton and Dayton will pay the least for full-coverage auto insurance, while drivers living in Toledo and Cincinnati will pay the most. Your rates can vary by ZIP code since insurers consider factors like crime, population, and weather patterns.[1]

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Ohio?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Ohio are State Farm and Erie, offering liability-only coverage less than $100 a month on average. However, the best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs and personal budget. Shop around and compare quotes from at least three companies to find the best deal for you.

  • Is car insurance required in Ohio?

    Yes, car insurance is required in Ohio, and you must be able to show proof of insurance at any traffic stops, car accidents, and vehicle inspections. The following minimum coverage is required:[4]

    • $25,00 per person for bodily injury liability

    • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

