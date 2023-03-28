Average Car Insurance Cost in Ohio (2023)

Average Ohio car insurance rates by age

Age is an important factor that affects how much you pay for car insurance, and in general, the younger the driver, the more they can expect to pay.[1] Older, more experienced drivers tend to pose a lower risk for accidents and pay less for car insurance.

Teenagers pay the most for car insurance since they tend to be high-risk drivers. Teens pay an average of $270 per month for auto insurance in Ohio, while drivers in their 40s can expect to pay an average of $131 per month.

“New drivers, regardless of age, and young drivers are usually considered high-risk since they are less risk-averse and more aggressive behind the wheel,” says Hinkai Yee, a licensed agent in Ohio. “Consequently, these groups pay the highest rates.”

Fortunately, teens can save money on auto insurance in several ways. They may qualify for discounts if they maintain good grades or take a safe driving course.[2] And if they maintain a clean driving record, their rates will drop once they turn 25.

The following table shows how age affects car insurance rates in Ohio. For example, drivers younger than 25 pay about 86% more for car insurance than drivers in their 60s, who have the lowest average insurance costs in the state. And once drivers turn 25, they can expect to see their costs fall by about 30%.

Age Average Monthly Quote Teenagers $270 Younger than 25 $198 25–29 $162 30s $138 40s $131 50s $118 60s $108 70s $111 80s+ $116 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.