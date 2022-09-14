Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, driving under the influence offense, or other moving violations, you’ll likely pay higher monthly premiums. Your insurance company may view you as a higher risk to insure if your driving record isn’t clean, so your insurance may be more expensive.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Past speeding tickets may qualify you as a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance company, so following posted speed limits is essential for keeping your insurance rates manageable.

Toledo drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $116 for a liability-only policy. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest insurers in Toledo for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Accidents can happen even if you’re being safe on the road. But if you’re found responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay higher insurance rates going forward. Insurance companies often view at-fault accidents as red flags in your driving history, and your auto insurance costs can increase if you have one or more at-fault accidents.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you might pay $120 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here are some of the cheapest coverage options for Toledo drivers with an at-fault accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you’re convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), your auto insurance company will likely increase your rates as well. Some insurers may deny you coverage altogether because they’ll see you as a high-risk driver.

Monthly liability-insurance rates could climb to $103 if you live in Toledo and have a DUI on your record. Here are some of the cheapest insurance options for Toledo drivers with a DUI.