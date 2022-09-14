Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Toledo, Ohio (2023)

State Farm, Auto-Owners, and Erie are the cheapest insurance companies in Toledo.

Updated August 30, 2023

Situated on Lake Erie, Toledo has a lot to offer residents and visitors. Not only is the scenery lovely, but you can also enjoy zoos, art museums, and casinos, or take in a ball game at Fifth Third Field.

Drivers in Toledo pay around $81 per month on average for liability insurance, while full coverage costs $170. Policies in Toledo are slightly higher than what you might see in other Ohio cities, though still fairly affordable compared to national averages. Ohio ranks among the top 10 states for cheapest auto coverage in the U.S.

If you’re planning a move to Toledo and own a car, or you’re already a resident and simply need new coverage, here’s how to find an insurance policy that meets your needs.

Quick Facts

  • Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance are required in Toledo.

  • Ohio allows insurers to review your credit score when assigning rates.

  • Toledo drivers can keep insurance costs low by maintaining a clean record and shopping around for coverage.

Best car insurance companies in Toledo

While State Farm offers some of the cheapest coverage overall for Toledo drivers, the right auto insurance company for you depends on your individual needs. Your driving record, credit score, age, and more affect your cost of coverage.

As you begin your search, the three insurers listed below are worth a look.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years. Today, it sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.

Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Numerous discounts

Cons

  • No gap coverage available

  • Can be expensive for drivers with past violations

  • Loyalty discounts aren’t available

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 1, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - January 31, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Founded in 2017, Mile Auto is a newer insurance company that offers an innovative approach to coverage. Instead of paying a standard rate for a new policy, customers have pay-per-mile coverage. This means the less you drive, the less you pay.

Despite being a newer company, Mile Auto received an Excellent rating from AM Best for its financial strength and credit.

Pros

  • Offers pay-per-mile coverage

  • Relatively affordable policies

  • Offers you control of your insurance spending

Cons

  • May be costly if you drive often

  • Available in only 11 states

  Best insurer for on-demand coverage: Hugo

Launched in 2021, Hugo is the only insurance company offering on-demand car insurance. Drivers can open an account with Hugo without paying a down payment and choose their policy term. Hugo sells policies for three, seven, 14, or 30 days and offers three tiers of coverage: flex, which meets state-minimum liability requirements; basic, which adds medical and accidental death coverage to liability; and full, which adds comprehensive and collision to the basic plan.

Using the Hugo app, drivers can turn coverage on and off so they only pay for the days when they're actually using coverage.

Using the Hugo app, drivers can turn coverage on and off so they only pay for the days when they’re actually using coverage.

Pros

  • Short-term policies

  • No down payment required

  • Pay for insurance when you need it

Cons

  • No discounts

  • Limited options to customize coverage

  • Full coverage can be expensive

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Toledo

Liability car insurance protects you financially in an accident if you’re at fault and injure another driver or their passengers or cause damage to their vehicle. It can also cover property damage you cause while driving. For instance, if you back into your neighbor’s fence, your liability insurance would likely kick in.

However, liability insurance doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle or your medical expenses. As such, liability coverage is often the most inexpensive on the market.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only insurance in Toledo. Here are some more of the cheapest options for liability insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm40
Auto-Owners47
Erie47
Mile Auto48
GEICO51
USAA51
Hugo54
American Family58
Safeco58
State Auto65
Elephant70
Midvale Home & Auto72
Commonwealth Casualty78
Nationwide78
Clearcover81
Progressive82
Liberty Mutual86
Allstate88
GAINSCO93
The General96
Travelers96
Farmers98
Dairyland99
Direct Auto105
CSAA114
Foremost158
Bristol West167
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Toledo

Full-coverage car insurance provides additional protection. Full coverage typically includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance covers damage to your car no matter which driver is at fault in an accident, while comprehensive insurance compensates you for damage to your car due to an event outside your control, like theft, burglary, fire, or severe weather.

Below are the most affordable full-coverage policies in Toledo.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm59
Auto-Owners69
Erie69
Mile Auto71
GEICO75
USAA76
American Family85
Nationwide98
Elephant99
Clearcover105
Safeco108
Travelers118
Midvale Home & Auto120
Allstate130
Hugo135
Direct Auto138
Progressive140
Farmers145
Liberty Mutual150
State Auto151
GAINSCO168
Commonwealth Casualty173
The General178
CSAA197
Foremost228
Dairyland250
Bristol West295
Estimate your Toledo car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 4%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Ohio

Ohio is an at-fault state, or tort, state, meaning that the driver responsible for a motor vehicle accident is required to cover the cost of damages and injuries as a result of that accident. All Ohio drivers are required to carry at least the following minimum car insurance coverage to help protect themselves and others:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

If you want more financial protection, you can always add coverage that exceeds the state minimum requirements. To further augment your coverage, you may want to consider:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision insurance

If your car incurs damage in an accident, collision coverage can pay for repairs.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive insurance

If an event outside of your control damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can compensate you.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

This coverage protects you if you’re in an accident with someone who doesn’t have adequate car insurance coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, driving under the influence offense, or other moving violations, you’ll likely pay higher monthly premiums. Your insurance company may view you as a higher risk to insure if your driving record isn’t clean, so your insurance may be more expensive.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Past speeding tickets may qualify you as a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance company, so following posted speed limits is essential for keeping your insurance rates manageable.

Toledo drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $116 for a liability-only policy. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest insurers in Toledo for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8457
Auto-Owners9867
Erie9867
Mile Auto10168
GEICO10773
USAA10873
American Family12183
Nationwide140111
Elephant141100
Clearcover150116
Safeco15483
Travelers168137
Midvale Home & Auto171103
Allstate185126
Hugo19377
Direct Auto197150
Progressive200117
Farmers207140
Liberty Mutual214123
State Auto21593
GAINSCO240133
Commonwealth Casualty247111
The General254137
CSAA281163
Foremost325225
Dairyland357141
Bristol West421238
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Accidents can happen even if you’re being safe on the road. But if you’re found responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay higher insurance rates going forward. Insurance companies often view at-fault accidents as red flags in your driving history, and your auto insurance costs can increase if you have one or more at-fault accidents.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you might pay $120 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here are some of the cheapest coverage options for Toledo drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8759
Auto-Owners10269
Erie10269
Mile Auto10571
GEICO11175
USAA11275
American Family12586
Nationwide145115
Elephant146103
Clearcover155120
Safeco15986
Travelers174142
Midvale Home & Auto177106
Allstate192130
Hugo19980
Direct Auto204155
Progressive207121
Farmers214145
Liberty Mutual221127
State Auto22396
GAINSCO248137
Commonwealth Casualty255115
The General263142
CSAA291168
Foremost336233
Dairyland369146
Bristol West435246
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you’re convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), your auto insurance company will likely increase your rates as well. Some insurers may deny you coverage altogether because they’ll see you as a high-risk driver.

Monthly liability-insurance rates could climb to $103 if you live in Toledo and have a DUI on your record. Here are some of the cheapest insurance options for Toledo drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7651
Auto-Owners8860
Erie8860
Mile Auto9161
GEICO9665
USAA9765
American Family10974
Nationwide125100
Elephant12790
Clearcover134104
Safeco13874
Travelers151123
Midvale Home & Auto15492
Allstate166113
Hugo17369
Direct Auto177134
Progressive179105
Farmers186125
Liberty Mutual192110
State Auto19383
GAINSCO215119
Commonwealth Casualty222100
The General228123
CSAA252146
Foremost292202
Dairyland320127
Bristol West378214
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Car insurance rates are generally the most affordable for drivers between the ages of 35 and 75. If you’re a senior in Toledo younger than 75 with a clean record, your insurance rates will likely be quite affordable. But as you age, those rates begin to climb. This is because insurers see seniors older than 75 as a greater risk to insure, due to decreased cognitive abilities and the increased likelihood of severe injury in an accident.

Senior drivers in Toledo pay an average of $52 per month for liability-only coverage. Below, you can see average monthly quotes from several Toledo insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm2517
Auto-Owners3020
Erie3020
Mile Auto3021
GEICO3222
USAA3322
American Family3625
Nationwide4233
Elephant4330
Clearcover4535
Safeco4625
Travelers5141
Midvale Home & Auto5231
Allstate5638
Hugo5823
Direct Auto5945
Progressive6035
Farmers6242
Liberty Mutual6437
State Auto6528
GAINSCO7240
Commonwealth Casualty7433
The General7641
CSAA8549
Foremost9868
Dairyland10743
Bristol West12772
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Unfortunately, car insurance for young adults isn’t as affordable as it is for their middle-aged counterparts. In particular, insurance companies view teens as a high risk to insure because they don’t have past driving experience.

But you can take certain steps to help keep your insurance costs low if you’re a teen driver in Toledo. For example, you might opt to stay on your parents’ insurance as opposed to getting your own policy, or you could choose a safe vehicle or an insurer that offers good student discounts.

Teen drivers in Toledo pay $143 per month for liability-only car insurance, on average. Here’s what to expect in terms of insurance costs if you’re a teen driver shopping for coverage in Toledo.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10471
Auto-Owners12283
Erie12283
Mile Auto12685
GEICO13390
USAA13490
American Family150103
Nationwide173138
Elephant175124
Clearcover186143
Safeco191103
Travelers209170
Midvale Home & Auto212127
Allstate230156
Hugo23995
Direct Auto244186
Progressive248145
Farmers256173
Liberty Mutual265152
State Auto267115
GAINSCO297164
Commonwealth Casualty306138
The General315170
CSAA348202
Foremost403279
Dairyland442175
Bristol West522295
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Toledo

Auto insurance companies look at many factors when determining your insurance premiums, including your age, driving history, credit score, and more. Some of these factors are outside your control, but you can do several things to get the most affordable coverage possible, including:

  • Compare auto insurance. Shopping around for car insurance coverage is essential for finding an affordable policy. Consider using an insurance-comparison site to make the process easier.

  • Ask about discounts. Discounts vary based on the insurer, so ask about available discounts as you shop for car insurance.

  • Obey the rules of the road. Driving incidents increase your insurance costs, so following the rules of the road is one of the best ways to keep your coverage affordable.

  • Choose a higher deductible. In some cases, you could request a higher deductible from your insurance company in exchange for lower monthly premiums.[1] But if you go down this path, make sure you don’t select a deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it should you need to file a claim.

Toledo car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies are allowed to consider your credit score when determining your monthly premiums in Ohio. Your rates will generally be lower if you have an excellent or good credit score than they would be with a poor credit score.

Here’s how your credit may affect your overall car insurance quotes in Toledo.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Toledo?

Car insurance isn’t more expensive in Toledo compared to the rest of the country. Ohio ranks among the top 10 cheapest states for auto insurance. And while drivers in Toledo pay more for car insurance than drivers in other Ohio cities, auto coverage is still affordable compared to the national average.

Drivers in Toledo pay $170 per month for full-coverage auto insurance compared to the national full-coverage average of $172.

More cities in Ohio

If you move from another Ohio city to Toledo, you can expect your insurance costs to go up. Here’s a look at how the average car insurance quote in Toledo compares with other Ohio cities.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Toledo
Akron$133-12%
Canton$111-26%
Cincinnati$138-8%
Cleveland$138-8%
Dayton$121-19%
Hamilton$139-7%
Youngstown$131-13%
Toledo car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the most affordable insurance companies in Toledo, the answers below can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Toledo?

    Drivers in Toledo pay around $81 per month on average for liability insurance, while full coverage costs $170. While this is more than most other Ohio cities, it’s significantly less than many other areas around the country. In fact, Ohio is one of the 10 cheapest states for car insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Toledo?

    State Farm, Auto-Owners, and Erie are the cheapest insurance companies in Toledo. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on several factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Toledo?

    State Farm, Mile Auto, and Hugo rank as three of the top insurers in Ohio. State Farm has a commendable Insurify Quality Score of 4.4 and is the nation’s leading insurer in terms of number of policies written. Meanwhile, Mile Auto and Hugo offer unprecedented control of your coverage by allowing you to only insure your vehicle when you want to or pay your insurance based on miles driven.

  • What factors affect your car insurance rates in Toledo, Ohio?

    Several factors affect your car insurance rates, including your age, marital status, credit score, and more. Where you live, your driving record, and other factors also influence your rates.

  • Does your credit score affect your car insurance in Toledo?

    It can. Ohio allows insurers to review your credit score when determining your rates. This is important because research shows that drivers with higher credit scores pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. In Ohio, the average rate for someone with a poor credit score is $109 more per month than for someone with an excellent credit score.

  • How can you get a quote for car insurance in Toledo?

    Using a quote-comparison platform is an easy way to secure cheap insurance in Ohio because it allows you to compare quotes from several insurers side by side. If you’d rather get individualized quotes, you can contact local insurers to find them.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Experian. "Is a High Deductible Better Than a Low Deductible." Accessed August 22, 2023
