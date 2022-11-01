4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Canton, OH (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Canton, OH

The average cost of Ohio car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Canton, OH to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Canton is $128 per month, or $1536 annually.

  • Car insurance in Canton is $11 less than the average cost of car insurance in Ohio.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Canton on average is Stillwater, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$38
State Farm
$59
Liberty Mutual
$116
The General
$132
Nationwide
$138

Cheapest Car Insurance in Canton, OH

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Canton
Progressive$38 /mo
State Farm$59 /mo
Liberty Mutual$116 /mo
The General$132 /mo
Nationwide$138 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Ohio Cities
Columbus$100/mo
Cleveland$122/mo
Cincinnati$124/mo
Toledo$113/mo
Canton$108/mo
Ohio$113/mo
Columbus
$100
Canton
$108
Average for OH
$113
Toledo
$113
Cleveland
$122
Cincinnati
$124

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • Inspecting a vehicle

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

For more detailed Ohio city level guides, check out these below.

Most Patriotic City

Canton

Beginning in 2018, Insurify launched the Most Patriotic Cities Awards, which salute the community in each state with the highest percentage of individuals who currently serve in the military or identify as armed service veterans.

Dayton won Insurify's Most Patriotic Cities Award for the state of Ohio. The National Museum of the United States Air Force at nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the entire world, and attracts over 1 million tourists a year.

FAQs - Canton, OH Car Insurance

  • Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.

  • If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.

Insurify Insights

How Canton Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Canton, Ohio below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Canton drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Ohio in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Ford Fusion

Most Popular Car in Canton

#26

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Ohio

#15

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Ohio

#26

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Ohio

#8

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Ohio

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Canton drivers rank 15 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Ohio.

    • Rank within state: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Canton with an accident: 13.4%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Canton drivers rank 26 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Ohio.

    • Rank within state: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Canton with a DUI: 3.4%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Ohio, Canton drivers rank 26 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Canton with a reckless driving offense: 2.6%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Ohio, Canton drivers rank 17 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #17
    • Percent of drivers in Canton with a reckless driving violation: 3.4%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Ohio, Canton drivers rank 26 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Canton with a speeding ticket: 15.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Canton drivers rank 82 in clean driving records across all cities in Ohio.

    • Rank within state: #82
    • Percent of drivers in Canton with clean record: 67.3%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Canton drivers rank 72 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Ohio.

    • Rank within state: #72
    • Percent of drivers in Canton with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.32%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
