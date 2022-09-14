Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Springfield, Ohio (2023)

State Farm, Auto-Owners, and Erie are the cheapest insurers in Springfield.

Updated September 5, 2023

Springfield residents pay less for car insurance than residents of many other Ohio cities. The average cost for a full-coverage policy in Springfield is $127 per month, compared to the state average $136. The city’s comparatively smaller size — it ranks 12th in population in the state — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs.

Springfield was once known as the City at the End of the Road. Back in the 1800s, Congress authorized the construction of the National Road — the first U.S. highway built solely with federal dollars. The road eventually reached Springfield, but construction was halted there for 10 years due to a dispute over the route.

Yes, Springfield was literally the end of the road.

Today, a number of roads run through Springfield, including Interstate 70. And Springfield drivers who navigate these roads pay an overall average monthly cost of $94 for car insurance.

In this guide, you’ll see what goes into those rates and learn ways you can reduce your car insurance premiums as much as possible.

Quick Facts

  • Ohio requires motorists to carry liability insurance to drive legally in the state.

  • On average, Springfield motorists pay less for car insurance than other Ohioans do.

  • The Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan guarantees coverage for high-risk drivers.

Best car insurance companies in Springfield

State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance are three of the best car insurance companies in Springfield, based on their attractive rates and overall value offerings. While you may ultimately choose to go with a different insurer, you can’t go wrong starting your search with any of these three.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo

Founded in 1922, State Farm ranks as the country’s largest auto insurance company based on its market share. Car insurance represents about 60% of State Farm’s premiums. In 2022, the company posted revenue of $89.3 billion.

In Springfield, State Farm routinely offers some of the lowest rates for liability and full-coverage car insurance.

Pros

  • Well-known, well-established company

  • Top J.D. Power score among large insurers for satisfaction with car insurance shopping experience

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for satisfaction with auto insurance claims

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Higher-than-expected complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Rating of 1.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot review site

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 1, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - January 31, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for pay-per-mile coverage: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo

Mile Auto, founded in 2017, sells coverage in Ohio and 10 other states. Policyholders pay based on how much they drive, making it an appealing car insurance company for people who drive infrequently. This allows for control over a customer’s insurance spending that isn’t available from other insurers.

Pros

  • Low rates for drivers who rack up low mileage

  • No tracking devices required

  • Strong AM Best financial strength rating for insurance underwriter

Cons

  • Lower Insurify Quality Score

  • No discounts

  • Some consumer complaints about filing claims

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: Erie Insurance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo

Erie Insurance has more than 6 million auto, home, and business insurance policies in effect in Ohio, 11 other states, and the District of Columbia. It’s the 12th-largest auto insurer in the U.S. Erie’s growth is due in part to its customer satisfaction, and the insurer ranks high in the region in this category, according to J.D. Power.

Pros

  • Highest score among regional car insurers in J.D. Power study of customer satisfaction

  • Rate Lock feature helps avoid rate increases

  • YourTurn driver-tracking app may save you money

Cons

  • No ability to buy a policy or file a claim online

  • No usage-based coverage

  • 2.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot review site

My agent was always there for me.

Dinah - December 4, 2022
Verified

They treat me well.

Jordan - October 25, 2022
Verified

Friendly service

Darlene - September 6, 2022
Verified
Read our Erie Insurance review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield

Liability coverage features bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, which is required in most states, including Ohio. Bodily injury liability pays the medical expenses for other people’s injuries in an accident you cause. Property damage liability pays to repair damage to other people’s property when an accident is your fault.

Ohio requires motorists to carry bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage or to provide proof of financial responsibility.

On average, Springfield drivers pay $60 per month for liability-only insurance. Here, you can see a list of insurers offering the cheapest liability coverage in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm30
Auto-Owners35
Erie35
Mile Auto36
GEICO39
USAA39
Hugo41
American Family43
Safeco43
State Auto49
Elephant53
Midvale Home & Auto54
Commonwealth Casualty59
Nationwide59
Clearcover61
Progressive62
Liberty Mutual65
Allstate66
GAINSCO70
The General72
Travelers72
Farmers74
Dairyland75
Direct Auto79
CSAA86
Foremost119
Bristol West125
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield

Liability-only coverage comprises just bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. Full-coverage car insurance includes these along with comprehensive and collision coverages.

Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car in a non-collision incident, such as damage caused by hail or a fallen tree. Collision coverage pays to fix or replace your car when it’s damaged in a crash.

Here, you can see a list of quotes for full-coverage insurance offered by insurers in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm44
Auto-Owners52
Erie52
Mile Auto53
GEICO56
USAA57
American Family64
Nationwide74
Elephant75
Clearcover79
Safeco81
Travelers88
Midvale Home & Auto90
Allstate98
Hugo101
Direct Auto104
Progressive105
Farmers109
Liberty Mutual112
State Auto113
GAINSCO126
Commonwealth Casualty130
The General134
CSAA148
Foremost171
Dairyland188
Bristol West222
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Springfield car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 4%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Ohio

In Ohio, it’s against the law to drive a vehicle without coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. The guidelines for required minimum coverage are outlined here.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

However, your coverage can exceed the minimum state requirements if you so choose. Other types of insurance that you might consider include:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

Collision and comprehensive

Collision coverage pays to fix damage to your car when you crash into a car or an object, like a utility pole or fence. Comprehensive coverage pays to fix non-collision damage to your car in an incident, such as a fire or flood. If you have a car loan or lease, you might be required to carry both kinds of coverage.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays to repair damage to your car and treat your injuries if you’re in an accident with a motorist who has no insurance or lacks adequate insurance. UI/UIM insurance can also pay for damages from a hit-and-run accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6bb170ffe2/states_ohio.svg

Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan

If your driving record prevents you from buying an auto policy from an insurance company, you can apply for coverage through the Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan. This plan guarantees the availability of liability coverage for your car. However, the rates you get through this plan may be higher than you’d find elsewhere.

Best Cheap Car Insurance Companies for High-Risk Drivers (2023)

Best Cheap Car Insurance Companies for High-Risk Drivers (2023)

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations can dramatically affect your car insurance rates. Insurers view these incidents as risky behavior and hedge their bets against your needing to file a claim in the future.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your car insurance rates in Springfield.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket can put you in a higher cost category when it comes to your car insurance. Insurify data shows that someone in Ohio pays an average of $127 a month for full-coverage insurance if they have a clean driving record. But when a speeding ticket shows up on an Ohioan’s driving record, that figure rises to an average of $181 a month.

Here, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by several insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm6343
Auto-Owners7450
Erie7450
Mile Auto7651
GEICO8056
USAA8156
American Family9161
Nationwide10684
Elephant10776
Clearcover11387
Safeco11661
Travelers126103
Midvale Home & Auto12877
Allstate14094
Hugo14458
Direct Auto148113
Progressive15088
Farmers156106
Liberty Mutual16093
State Auto16170
GAINSCO180100
Commonwealth Casualty18584
The General191103
CSAA211123
Foremost244170
Dairyland268107
Bristol West317178
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

On average, the cost of car insurance rises 26% following an at-fault accident, Insurify data shows. And in Ohio, an accident stays on your driving record for three years, meaning you could be paying more for insurance for a long time with an accident on your record.

Drivers with an at-fault accident in Springfield pay, on average, $89 for liability-only coverage and $187 for full coverage. Here’s a collection of average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an accident on your record in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm6544
Auto-Owners7752
Erie7752
Mile Auto7853
GEICO8358
USAA8458
American Family9463
Nationwide10987
Elephant11178
Clearcover11790
Safeco12063
Travelers130106
Midvale Home & Auto13380
Allstate14597
Hugo14960
Direct Auto153117
Progressive15591
Farmers161109
Liberty Mutual16596
State Auto16772
GAINSCO186103
Commonwealth Casualty19287
The General198106
CSAA218127
Foremost252176
Dairyland277111
Bristol West328184
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI on your driving record can cost a lot when it comes to car insurance. In fact, Insurify data shows a DUI can bump up the cost of car insurance by close to 100%.

In Ohio, the term “operating a vehicle under the influence,” or OVI, substitutes for the term DUI. A first-time OVI offense in Ohio can lead to as much as a six-month jail term, a $1,075 fine, and a one- to three-year license suspension.[1]

Springfield drivers with an OVI conviction face an overall average rate of $120 per month for car insurance, compared to the overall average for drivers with a clean record of $94. The following table illustrates the cost of liability-only insurance for drivers with an OVI in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm5638
Auto-Owners6745
Erie6745
Mile Auto6846
GEICO7250
USAA7350
American Family8255
Nationwide9576
Elephant9668
Clearcover10178
Safeco10455
Travelers11392
Midvale Home & Auto11569
Allstate12585
Hugo12952
Direct Auto133101
Progressive13479
Farmers14095
Liberty Mutual14383
State Auto14563
GAINSCO16190
Commonwealth Casualty16676
The General17292
CSAA189110
Foremost219152
Dairyland24196
Bristol West284160
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Older drivers typically pay less for car insurance than young drivers. They normally get into fewer accidents than drivers younger than 25 do. Drivers in their 60s generally pay the lowest rates, but rates may go up when drivers reach their 70s and 80s.

If you’re a senior in Springfield, you can expect to pay an average rate of $81 for full coverage. The table below shows the average quotes from area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm1913
Auto-Owners2215
Erie2215
Mile Auto2315
GEICO2417
USAA2417
American Family2718
Elephant3223
Nationwide3225
Clearcover3426
Safeco3518
Travelers3831
Midvale Home & Auto3923
Allstate4228
Hugo4318
Direct Auto4534
Progressive4527
Farmers4732
Liberty Mutual4828
State Auto4921
GAINSCO5430
Commonwealth Casualty5625
The General5831
CSAA6437
Foremost7351
Dairyland8132
Bristol West9554
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to cover teen drivers because they lack on-the-road experience and run a greater risk of getting into a car accident. In Springfield, teens can expect to pay $225 per month for full coverage.

To reduce these rates and get the best deals on insuring a teen driver, you should:

  • Shop around for the most competitive rates and coverage.

  • Encourage your teen to maintain a clean driving record.

  • Look into discounts for good students.

  • Enroll your teen in a driver’s education course.

  • Let your teen drive a car with a good safety record.

  • Add your teen to your policy rather than putting them on a separate policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7853
Auto-Owners9262
Erie9262
Mile Auto9464
GEICO9969
USAA10169
American Family11376
Nationwide131104
Elephant13394
Clearcover140108
Safeco14376
Travelers156127
Midvale Home & Auto15995
Allstate173117
Hugo17972
Direct Auto184140
Progressive186110
Farmers193131
Liberty Mutual198115
State Auto20087
GAINSCO223124
Commonwealth Casualty230104
The General237127
CSAA262152
Foremost302210
Dairyland332133
Bristol West393221
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
What Are the Best Cars for Teens to Drive?

What Are the Best Cars for Teens to Drive?

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield

Some of the factors that go into calculating car insurance rates are out of your control, like your age or gender. But you can do certain things to lower your car insurance rates in Springfield, like:

  • Compare quotes from at least three insurers.

  • Ask for a higher deductible. Raising the deductible from, say, $200 to $500 should result in a lower auto insurance premium.

  • Bundle your coverage. Many insurers offer discounts if you buy two or more kinds of insurance from them, such as car insurance and homeowners insurance.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurers offer an array of discounts, including those for earning good grades and being a loyal customer.

  • Maintain a driving record free of accidents and traffic violations.

  • Look at buying a less expensive type of car that costs less to insure.

Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier

Ohio allows car insurance companies to use a credit-based insurance score as one factor in setting rates. Insurers say this score, based on information from a driver’s credit history, can help predict the likelihood of a motorist filing an insurance claim.

A credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as a traditional credit score. A traditional credit score looks at a variety of factors to figure out how likely someone is to pay their debts. Nonetheless, drivers with excellent or good credit scores tend to pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit scores. In the chart below, you can see the average quote you can expect to get in Ohio based on your credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?

Car insurance in Springfield costs less than the statewide and national averages, Insurify data shows. In Ohio, the average monthly quote is $102, compared with $94 in Springfield. Nationwide, the average is $139.

An array of factors make car insurance premiums vary from one location to another. For instance, a driver in an urban area with a high rate of car accidents or thefts might pay more for car insurance than someone in a suburban or rural area with lower rates for these incidents.

More cities in Ohio

The average monthly quote for full coverage in Springfield is considerably lower than in some other Ohio cities, like Hamilton and Toledo. As a result, it might be easier for you to find cheap car insurance in Springfield.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Springfield
Hamilton$11028%
Toledo$12242%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Springfield car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Springfield? The following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Springfield, Ohio?

    The average rates for car insurance in Springfield are $60 for liability coverage and $127 for full coverage. This makes Springfield one of the more affordable cities of its size in Ohio.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance rates in Springfield?

    State Farm has the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance at an average of $30 per month. Springfield drivers can also find affordable coverage with Auto-Owners and Erie, which have average monthly rates of $35 and $35 for liability coverage, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?

    State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance rank as three of the best insurers in Springfield. State Farm and Erie Insurance both have top Insurify Quality Scores of 4.4, and each is recognized for offering competitive rates and having outstanding customer satisfaction scores. Mile Auto’s unique business model invites you to pay for coverage only for the miles you drive. This can make coverage from Mile Auto incredibly affordable for drivers who drive fewer miles each year.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, OH?

    Several factors can affect the rate you pay for car insurance in Springfield, including your age, gender, marital status, credit, driving history, and area of residence. If you live in an area where accidents and crime are common, you may end up paying more for car insurance than drivers in areas where these are rare.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Ohio?

    To drive legally in the state of Ohio, you must carry insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. This includes bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. You must also carry property damage liability coverage of $25,000 per accident.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Ohio Drunk Driving Laws and Penalties." Accessed August 29, 2023
