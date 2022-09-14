Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Springfield residents pay less for car insurance than residents of many other Ohio cities. The average cost for a full-coverage policy in Springfield is $127 per month, compared to the state average $136. The city’s comparatively smaller size — it ranks 12th in population in the state — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs.
Springfield was once known as the City at the End of the Road. Back in the 1800s, Congress authorized the construction of the National Road — the first U.S. highway built solely with federal dollars. The road eventually reached Springfield, but construction was halted there for 10 years due to a dispute over the route.
Yes, Springfield was literally the end of the road.
Today, a number of roads run through Springfield, including Interstate 70. And Springfield drivers who navigate these roads pay an overall average monthly cost of $94 for car insurance.
In this guide, you’ll see what goes into those rates and learn ways you can reduce your car insurance premiums as much as possible.
Quick Facts
Ohio requires motorists to carry liability insurance to drive legally in the state.
On average, Springfield motorists pay less for car insurance than other Ohioans do.
The Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan guarantees coverage for high-risk drivers.
Best car insurance companies in Springfield
State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance are three of the best car insurance companies in Springfield, based on their attractive rates and overall value offerings. While you may ultimately choose to go with a different insurer, you can’t go wrong starting your search with any of these three.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo
Founded in 1922, State Farm ranks as the country’s largest auto insurance company based on its market share. Car insurance represents about 60% of State Farm’s premiums. In 2022, the company posted revenue of $89.3 billion.
In Springfield, State Farm routinely offers some of the lowest rates for liability and full-coverage car insurance.
Pros
Well-known, well-established company
Top J.D. Power score among large insurers for satisfaction with car insurance shopping experience
Above-average J.D. Power score for satisfaction with auto insurance claims
Cons
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Higher-than-expected complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Rating of 1.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot review site
3.4
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo
Mile Auto, founded in 2017, sells coverage in Ohio and 10 other states. Policyholders pay based on how much they drive, making it an appealing car insurance company for people who drive infrequently. This allows for control over a customer’s insurance spending that isn’t available from other insurers.
Pros
Low rates for drivers who rack up low mileage
No tracking devices required
Strong AM Best financial strength rating for insurance underwriter
Cons
Lower Insurify Quality Score
No discounts
Some consumer complaints about filing claims
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: Erie Insurance
4.4
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo
Erie Insurance has more than 6 million auto, home, and business insurance policies in effect in Ohio, 11 other states, and the District of Columbia. It’s the 12th-largest auto insurer in the U.S. Erie’s growth is due in part to its customer satisfaction, and the insurer ranks high in the region in this category, according to J.D. Power.
Pros
Highest score among regional car insurers in J.D. Power study of customer satisfaction
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield
Liability coverage features bodily injury and property damageliability insurance, which is required in most states, including Ohio. Bodily injury liability pays the medical expenses for other people’s injuries in an accident you cause. Property damage liability pays to repair damage to other people’s property when an accident is your fault.
Ohio requires motorists to carry bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage or to provide proof of financial responsibility.
On average, Springfield drivers pay $60 per month for liability-only insurance. Here, you can see a list of insurers offering the cheapest liability coverage in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield
Liability-only coverage comprises just bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. Full-coverage car insurance includes these along with comprehensive and collision coverages.
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car in a non-collision incident, such as damage caused by hail or a fallen tree. Collision coverage pays to fix or replace your car when it’s damaged in a crash.
Here, you can see a list of quotes for full-coverage insurance offered by insurers in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
In Ohio, it’s against the law to drive a vehicle without coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. The guidelines for required minimum coverage are outlined here.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
However, your coverage can exceed the minimum state requirements if you so choose. Other types of insurance that you might consider include:
Collision and comprehensive
Collision coverage pays to fix damage to your car when you crash into a car or an object, like a utility pole or fence. Comprehensive coverage pays to fix non-collision damage to your car in an incident, such as a fire or flood. If you have a car loan or lease, you might be required to carry both kinds of coverage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays to repair damage to your car and treat your injuries if you’re in an accident with a motorist who has no insurance or lacks adequate insurance. UI/UIM insurance can also pay for damages from a hit-and-run accident.
Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan
If your driving record prevents you from buying an auto policy from an insurance company, you can apply for coverage through the Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan. This plan guarantees the availability of liability coverage for your car. However, the rates you get through this plan may be higher than you’d find elsewhere.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations can dramatically affect your car insurance rates. Insurers view these incidents as risky behavior and hedge their bets against your needing to file a claim in the future.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your car insurance rates in Springfield.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
A speeding ticket can put you in a higher cost category when it comes to your car insurance. Insurify data shows that someone in Ohio pays an average of $127 a month for full-coverage insurance if they have a clean driving record. But when a speeding ticket shows up on an Ohioan’s driving record, that figure rises to an average of $181 a month.
Here, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by several insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
On average, the cost of car insurance rises 26% following an at-fault accident, Insurify data shows. And in Ohio, an accident stays on your driving record for three years, meaning you could be paying more for insurance for a long time with an accident on your record.
Drivers with an at-fault accident in Springfield pay, on average, $89 for liability-only coverage and $187 for full coverage. Here’s a collection of average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an accident on your record in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In Ohio, the term “operating a vehicle under the influence,” or OVI, substitutes for the term DUI. A first-time OVI offense in Ohio can lead to as much as a six-month jail term, a $1,075 fine, and a one- to three-year license suspension.[1]
Springfield drivers with an OVI conviction face an overall average rate of $120 per month for car insurance, compared to the overall average for drivers with a clean record of $94. The following table illustrates the cost of liability-only insurance for drivers with an OVI in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Older drivers typically pay less for car insurance than young drivers. They normally get into fewer accidents than drivers younger than 25 do. Drivers in their 60s generally pay the lowest rates, but rates may go up when drivers reach their 70s and 80s.
If you’re a senior in Springfield, you can expect to pay an average rate of $81 for full coverage. The table below shows the average quotes from area insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to cover teen drivers because they lack on-the-road experience and run a greater risk of getting into a car accident. In Springfield, teens can expect to pay $225 per month for full coverage.
To reduce these rates and get the best deals on insuring a teen driver, you should:
Shop around for the most competitive rates and coverage.
Encourage your teen to maintain a clean driving record.
Look into discounts for good students.
Enroll your teen in a driver’s education course.
Let your teen drive a car with a good safety record.
Add your teen to your policy rather than putting them on a separate policy.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield
Some of the factors that go into calculating car insurance rates are out of your control, like your age or gender. But you can do certain things to lower your car insurance rates in Springfield, like:
Compare quotes from at least three insurers.
Ask for a higher deductible. Raising the deductible from, say, $200 to $500 should result in a lower auto insurance premium.
Bundle your coverage. Many insurers offer discounts if you buy two or more kinds of insurance from them, such as car insurance and homeowners insurance.
Ask about discounts. Insurers offer an array of discounts, including those for earning good grades and being a loyal customer.
Maintain a driving record free of accidents and traffic violations.
Look at buying a less expensive type of car that costs less to insure.
Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier
Ohio allows car insurance companies to use a credit-based insurance score as one factor in setting rates. Insurers say this score, based on information from a driver’s credit history, can help predict the likelihood of a motorist filing an insurance claim.
A credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as a traditional credit score. A traditional credit score looks at a variety of factors to figure out how likely someone is to pay their debts. Nonetheless, drivers with excellent or good credit scores tend to pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit scores. In the chart below, you can see the average quote you can expect to get in Ohio based on your credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?
Car insurance in Springfield costs less than the statewide and national averages, Insurify data shows. In Ohio, the average monthly quote is $102, compared with $94 in Springfield. Nationwide, the average is $139.
An array of factors make car insurance premiums vary from one location to another. For instance, a driver in an urban area with a high rate of car accidents or thefts might pay more for car insurance than someone in a suburban or rural area with lower rates for these incidents.
More cities in Ohio
The average monthly quote for full coverage in Springfield is considerably lower than in some other Ohio cities, like Hamilton and Toledo. As a result, it might be easier for you to find cheap car insurance in Springfield.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Springfield
Hamilton
$110
28%
Toledo
$122
42%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Springfield car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Springfield? The following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in Springfield, Ohio?
The average rates for car insurance in Springfield are $60 for liability coverage and $127 for full coverage. This makes Springfield one of the more affordable cities of its size in Ohio.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance rates in Springfield?
State Farm has the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance at an average of $30 per month. Springfield drivers can also find affordable coverage with Auto-Owners and Erie, which have average monthly rates of $35 and $35 for liability coverage, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?
State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance rank as three of the best insurers in Springfield. State Farm and Erie Insurance both have top Insurify Quality Scores of 4.4, and each is recognized for offering competitive rates and having outstanding customer satisfaction scores. Mile Auto’s unique business model invites you to pay for coverage only for the miles you drive. This can make coverage from Mile Auto incredibly affordable for drivers who drive fewer miles each year.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, OH?
Several factors can affect the rate you pay for car insurance in Springfield, including your age, gender, marital status, credit, driving history, and area of residence. If you live in an area where accidents and crime are common, you may end up paying more for car insurance than drivers in areas where these are rare.
How much car insurance do you need in Ohio?
To drive legally in the state of Ohio, you must carry insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. This includes bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. You must also carry property damage liability coverage of $25,000 per accident.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
John Egan is a freelance writer and content marketing strategist in Austin, Texas. His specialties include personal finance, real estate, and health and wellness. John’s work has been published by outlets such as CreditCard.com, Bankrate, Forbes Advisor, Experian, Capital One, The Balance and U.S. News & World Report. He is the author of The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing.