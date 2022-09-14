Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations can dramatically affect your car insurance rates. Insurers view these incidents as risky behavior and hedge their bets against your needing to file a claim in the future.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your car insurance rates in Springfield.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket can put you in a higher cost category when it comes to your car insurance. Insurify data shows that someone in Ohio pays an average of $127 a month for full-coverage insurance if they have a clean driving record. But when a speeding ticket shows up on an Ohioan’s driving record, that figure rises to an average of $181 a month.

Here, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by several insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

On average, the cost of car insurance rises 26% following an at-fault accident, Insurify data shows. And in Ohio, an accident stays on your driving record for three years, meaning you could be paying more for insurance for a long time with an accident on your record.

Drivers with an at-fault accident in Springfield pay, on average, $89 for liability-only coverage and $187 for full coverage. Here’s a collection of average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an accident on your record in Springfield.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI on your driving record can cost a lot when it comes to car insurance. In fact, Insurify data shows a DUI can bump up the cost of car insurance by close to 100%.

In Ohio, the term “operating a vehicle under the influence,” or OVI, substitutes for the term DUI. A first-time OVI offense in Ohio can lead to as much as a six-month jail term, a $1,075 fine, and a one- to three-year license suspension.[1]

Springfield drivers with an OVI conviction face an overall average rate of $120 per month for car insurance, compared to the overall average for drivers with a clean record of $94. The following table illustrates the cost of liability-only insurance for drivers with an OVI in Springfield.