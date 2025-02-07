Best Car Insurance in Ohio (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Since every driver’s situation is unique, finding the best car insurance can be challenging. Drivers in Ohio pay an average of $100 per month, but rates can vary. Insurify analyzed 50 different insurers in Ohio to help you find the cheapest car insurance companies.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,489 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,224)
Jose
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Great company.
Donald
February 8, 2025
Verified Review
I'm Pleased with State Farm and Their Staff
I'm satisfied and I'm staying with State Farm.
Mary
February 8, 2025
Verified Review
Prices Rise Like a Hot Summer Day!
Find a company that offers competitive pricing for long-time customers. They provide better deals for customers over 60.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is a large, established car insurance company offering affordable coverage and many discounts for Ohio drivers — including discounts for vehicle safety, bundling, and safe driving. Besides providing opportunities to save, State Farm is also highly rated for financial stability by independent credit-rating agencies, signaling it can successfully pay policyholders’ claims.
Pros
Safe driving discount of up to 30%
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Discount of up to 20% for drivers younger than 25 with no recent accidents or moving violations
9.0 /10
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 260 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service, fair pricing, and responsive assistance. However, some are unhappy with unexpected rate increases and policy cancellations.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Reviews (137)
Rajesh
February 7, 2025
Verified Review
Erie Review
Good service and competitive prices.
Dylan
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
Peter
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
High Rates
My rates kept increasing, despite having no tickets or accidents.
876
0.49
A+
Why we picked this company
Like State Farm, Erie offers cheap car insurance for Ohio drivers. The company is highly rated for financial stability and customer satisfaction, making it a good option if you’re shopping for a new policy. Policyholders may be eligible for multi-policy discounts, first-accident forgiveness, and student discounts. Erie also has a rate-lock feature that helps you maintain level premiums for a few years.
9.4 /10
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,682 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (966)
Dianne
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
Poor
They are expensive, and when you need them, they don't help you.
Kevin
February 1, 2025
Verified Review
USAA is More Than an Insurance Company
They really look out for their members!
John
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
45 Years with the Same Insurance
Everything is good, except no one really knows you.
891
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company
If you’re one of the thousands of servicemembers stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, it’s worth getting a quote from USAA. This car insurance company offers coverage exclusively for members of the U.S. military, veterans, and their eligible family members. Besides cheap rates, it scores high for customer satisfaction and receives strong financial stability ratings.
Pros
Vehicle storage discount if you’re deployed
Safe driving discount of up to 30%
24/7 roadside assistance
Cons
Only available to servicemembers, veterans, and qualifying family members
Higher-than-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
8.5 /10
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 153 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (94)
Tammy
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Affordable Insurance in Michigan
The insurance is affordable.
Allen
January 12, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Absolutely no problems.
Michael
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Pleased
I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
834
0.5
A++
Why we picked this company
While its average rates are slightly higher than those of some competitors, Auto-Owners offers a broad range of discounts. Multi-policy, multi-car, and vehicle safety discounts could lower your insurance costs. Ohio drivers have access to a network of Auto-Owners insurance agents. The company also has a lower-than-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC.
Pros
Students can get a discount of up to 20% for good grades
Offers specialty auto coverage for classic cars and modified vehicles
7.5 /10
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$46/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 68 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Reviews (36)
Richard
January 13, 2025
Verified Purchase
Loose Time Frames
They give you two days to submit a picture of your mileage, and then they threaten to charge you for 40 miles a day.
James
January 13, 2025
Verified Purchase
So far, so good. It's better than paying six or seven hundred a month. I'll let others know. Thanks.
So far, so good. It's better than paying six or seven hundred a month. I'll let others know. Thanks.
Matthew
January 9, 2025
Verified Purchase
Great Cheap Auto Insurance!
Give them a try if you are a new driver and drive an old car that will get totaled in any accident due to the repair costs exceeding the fair market value of your car.
Why we picked this company
If you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year, you might be paying too much for your auto coverage. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile coverage that could help you save a substantial amount. It charges a monthly base rate, plus a low per-mile rate, estimating that its customers pay 30% to 40% less for car insurance than they would with a traditional policy.
Pros
Cheap coverage for low-mileage drivers
No required telematics device
Roadside assistance coverage available
Cons
No available discounts
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction
Mixed customer reviews
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Ohio to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Ohio
The companies above are excellent options if you’re shopping for new coverage, but it’s also helpful to understand some general strategies for finding the best policy. Here are several tips to keep in mind when you’re shopping for car insurance.[1]
Consider your coverage needs
First, you’ll want to think about your coverage needs. You’ll need to at least meet Ohio’s minimum auto insurance coverage requirements, but you might decide you want more coverage for added protection. Besides adding comprehensive and collision coverage to protect your vehicle, roadside assistance might be a worthwhile option, too. Think about your preferences and needs before shopping around.
Read reviews from policyholders
You can gain insight by reading reviews from existing policyholders. Remember, though, that people may be more likely to leave a review if they’ve had a negative experience than if they’ve had a positive one. With this in mind, consider what policyholders share on sites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau to get an idea of their experiences.
Research independent ratings
Use tools like the NAIC complaint database, J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies, and AM Best ratings. These independent ratings will help you understand a company’s track record for customer service, satisfaction, and overall financial stability. For instance, if a company has a low AM Best rating for financial strength, you may want to look at other options, even if it offers attractive discounts and cheap coverage.
Compare coverage
Finally, you’ll want to compare quotes from several Ohio insurers. Insurance rates differ significantly across companies, so keep this in mind as you shop around and get multiple quotes. Avoid getting a policy from the first car insurance company you come across, as you could end up paying more for coverage than you would with another insurer.
Average cost of car insurance in Ohio
Car insurance in Ohio costs an average of $100 per month. Ohio drivers pay an average of $128 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which includes collision, comprehensive, and liability insurance. People who opt for liability-only policies pay an average of $73 per month.
Insurance rates in Ohio are significantly lower than the national monthly averages of $199 for full coverage and $105 for liability-only insurance. That said, Ohio drivers saw car insurance rate increases in 2022 and 2023, as did drivers in many other states.[2]
Best car insurance in Ohio FAQs
If you still have questions about the best car insurance in Ohio, this additional information may help as you research your options.
How much is car insurance in Ohio?
The overall average rate for auto insurance in Ohio is $100. Full-coverage auto insurance in Ohio costs an average of $128 per month, and drivers pay $73 on average for a liability-only policy. Your insurance rates will vary depending on where you live in Ohio, your gender, age, driving record, and other factors.
What are the best car insurance companies in Ohio?
State Farm, Erie, and USAA are among the best car insurance companies in Ohio. But the best company for you depends on your individual situation, so it’s smart to compare options and get multiple quotes. Doing so will help you find affordable coverage that works well for your situation.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Ohio?
To drive legally in Ohio, drivers must purchase a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person and at least $50,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident. Drivers must also carry no less than $25,000 in property damage liability insurance.[3]
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Jess has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
