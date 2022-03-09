Ohio SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Ohio (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Ohio, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Ohio. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Ohio.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|TSC
|$96
|Travelers
|$104
|National General
|$104
|Safeco
|$145
|Direct Auto
|$155
|SafeAuto
|$159
|Midvale
|$160
|Bristol West
|$189
|The General
|$193
|Dairyland
|$200
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Ohio?
Besides paying the reinstatement fees associated with getting their license back, SR-22 drivers here face an astronomical increase in their insurance premiums compared to other states. In Ohio, if you are required to file an SR-22, your insurance policy will likely top out at 29 percent more than your non-SR-22 neighbor. While drivers with no violations pay an average of $153 for insurance per month in Ohio, high-risk drivers having to file an SR-22 will pay $44 more.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Ohio?
You may hear an SR-22 referred to as SR-22 insurance or an SR-22 bond. It's not insurance at all, but an endorsement that your insurance company files on your behalf to tell the state that you've purchased the necessary insurance coverage.
Ohio requires these certificates of financial responsibility for drivers convicted of major traffic violations or for those unable to show the necessary insurance when pulled over. Because drivers requiring SR-22s are at a higher risk for making an insurance claim, some companies won't do business with them. Once you find a carrier, discovering an affordable rate can be a chore.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Ohio?
Insurance pricing can get complicated since there are so many variables affecting the outcome. How well you manage money is one such variable that is made visible by your credit score. In Ohio, even people with high credit scores pay more for SR-22 insurance.
For example, SR-22 drivers with excellent credit pay $167 per month for insurance, while those with similar scores but no SR-22 pay $135. Across all credit tiers, the additional average monthly cost you will pay for insurance spans from $32 to $39.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$135
|$167
|$32
|Good
|$151
|$187
|$36
|Average
|$152
|$188
|$36
|Poor
|$164
|$204
|$39
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Ohio
It's the insurance company's responsibility to file an SR-22 with the state, not yours. Your job is to find an affordable insurance company that will do business with you. Shop around for the best options quickly by going online and using a comparison-shopping website. Once you've found your insurance match, contact them, and they'll make all the SR-22 arrangements for you.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Ohio
If you have to get an SR-22 but don't own a vehicle, that's OK. You'll simply ask your insurance company to write a policy for non-owner insurance. This type of liability coverage will cover the driver for vehicles they rent or borrow. The insurance company then files the SR-22 form with the state that references this new insurance policy.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Ohio
In Ohio, you can also ask your insurance company to submit an FR Bond. This financial responsibility bond provides liability coverage for the driver and whatever car they drive (whether it's theirs or not). The minimum required amount for an FR bond in Ohio is $30,000. An FR bond may be a cheaper option than a more comprehensive auto policy.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Ohio
If you're a driver who needs an SR-22, you're likely a high-risk motorist facing steep insurance premiums. How can you shop as many qualifying SR-22 carriers as possible in the shortest amount of time? Use Insurify to find your best rates quickly. Answer just a few select questions, and discover insurance policies from vetted SR-22 agencies explicitly written for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
The filing requirement for an SR-22 in Ohio is five years. That's several years longer than most states, which means high-risk drivers in Ohio pay a hefty price for being a habitual offender in this state.
Moving away from Ohio doesn't mean moving away from the financial obligations associated with an SR-22 issued by the state. Ask the DMV to be sure, but you'll most likely have to file another SR-22 in your new state and carry the SR-22 through to its original expiration date. In Ohio, you must file an SR-22 for five years.
Yes, even if you don't have a car in Ohio, you'll have to fulfill your SR-22 requirement. Do this by pairing up with an insurance company that will write you a non-owner policy. They can then attach the SR-22 form to that new policy. After that, you have all you need to drive a car you rent or borrow.
