Ohio SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Ohio?

Besides paying the reinstatement fees associated with getting their license back, SR-22 drivers here face an astronomical increase in their insurance premiums compared to other states. In Ohio, if you are required to file an SR-22, your insurance policy will likely top out at 29 percent more than your non-SR-22 neighbor. While drivers with no violations pay an average of $153 for insurance per month in Ohio, high-risk drivers having to file an SR-22 will pay $44 more.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $153 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $197 $44 ▴ 28.76% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

