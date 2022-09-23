At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Ohio car insurance requirements are 25/50/25, which translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1] All drivers must purchase and maintain at least this much insurance for their vehicles in order to drive legally.
But Buckeye State drivers have some of the best options for cheap car insurance. Ohio’s average rate for liability car insurance is $68 per month for minimum coverage but starts as low as $39 per month.
Ohio car insurance requirements
States set different minimum coverage requirements for drivers so that they can pay for damages and injuries after a car accident. If you’re the at-fault driver, you pay for other parties’ injuries and damages through your liability insurance, up to the policy limits.
If you injure someone in an auto accident you caused, your bodily injury liability coverage kicks in to pay their medical bills. It’ll also help pay your legal defense costs in case someone sues you. Ohio law requires you to carry a bodily injury liability policy with coverage of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.[1]
Property damage liability
Property damage liability coverage reimburses parties for damages you cause their property. This includes vehicles, fences, light poles, structures, and more. In Ohio, you must carry at least $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.[1]
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Ohio?
Keep in mind that these are the minimum coverage amounts. If someone sues you for amounts that exceed these minimum limits, you’re personally liable for the excess amount. For many people, that would be financially catastrophic, so they purchase higher coverage amounts.
If you financed or leased your car, chances are your lender or lessor will require a full-coverage policy.
Good to Know
Full-coverage insurance doesn’t have a formal definition, but it usually describes a policy that includes liability insurance, comprehensive, collision, and personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments coverage.
Here are average quotes from the best and cheapest liability insurers in the state.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
39
State Farm
39
Hugo
43
Auto-Owners
46
Erie
46
Safeco
47
GEICO
50
USAA
51
Midvale Home & Auto
57
Elephant
57
American Family
57
Clearcover
58
Nationwide
59
Progressive
65
Commonwealth Casualty
68
Liberty Mutual
71
The General
77
GAINSCO
79
Dairyland
81
Allstate
87
Direct Auto
87
CSAA
92
State Auto
94
Travelers
94
Farmers
97
Bristol West
131
Foremost
132
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Ohio
While average full-coverage policies cost more than liability policies, it’s still possible to find cheap rates. In Ohio, the average full-coverage car insurance policy costs $144 per month.
The table below shows average rates from top full-coverage car insurance companies in Ohio.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
57
State Farm
70
Elephant
81
Erie
81
Clearcover
82
Auto-Owners
82
Safeco
87
GEICO
89
USAA
90
Nationwide
91
Midvale Home & Auto
97
American Family
100
Hugo
111
Progressive
115
Travelers
121
Direct Auto
123
Liberty Mutual
130
GAINSCO
143
The General
150
Commonwealth Casualty
152
Allstate
154
CSAA
160
Farmers
171
State Auto
184
Dairyland
206
Foremost
228
Bristol West
251
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Ohio
In Ohio, it’s important to always have proof of insurance with you when you drive. Driving without insurance is a serious offense with many consequences.
If the state convicts you of driving without insurance, you face license suspension for three months on your first offense and up to one year for subsequent offenses. You also face vehicle impoundment.[1]
To get your car and license back, you’ll have to pay several costs and fines under state law:[1]
Court costs: These include any court-imposed fees and costs for your court hearings and legal proceedings.
Impound fee: This varies by impoundment lot.
License reinstatement fee: You’ll pay $75 to get your license back, and up to $500 for repeat offenders.
Auto insurance coverage: You may have to fileSR-22 insurancewith the Ohio Department of Insurance.
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
Liability insurance policies protect you from some of the most catastrophic costs, but not all of them. Drivers can add other coverages to their policies for more protection from various situations.
Still have questions about Ohio car insurance requirements? Here are some quick answers.
Is car insurance required in Ohio?
Yes. Ohio law requires all drivers to purchase 25/50/25 minimum liability insurance. This translates to $25,000 per person and $25,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $50,000 per accident for property damage liability. Alternatively, drivers can purchase a $30,000 bond in order to self-insure.[1]
What are the three requirements for Ohio car insurance?
Ohio requires drivers to maintain $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Ohio?
Yes. When you register a new vehicle or renew your registration in Ohio, you need to sign a proof of financial responsibility statement. This requires you to purchase car insurance first.[3]
How long can you drive without insurance after buying a car in Ohio?
You must maintain an active insurance policy at all times while driving in Ohio, even if you drive a new car off the lot. If you already have a car insurance policy in place, many auto insurance companies will automatically cover the new car with your previous policy’s limits, but you must officially transfer your coverage or add the car to your policy within 30 days.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Ohio?
Car insurance generally follows the car — including in the Buckeye State — so if a family member or friend has permission to drive your car, your policy covers them. However, your car insurance follows you in some cases, like if you rent a car.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
