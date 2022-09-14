Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Drivers in Dayton can expect to pay an average of $150 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $73 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Ohio’s average of $102 but lower than the national average of $154 per month.
With a population of more than 137,000, Dayton is the sixth-most populous city in Ohio. It also has one the highest rates of property crimes compared to nearby cities, which could explain its relatively high price of auto insurance.[1]
State Farm, Mile Auto, and Auto-Owners are the cheapest car insurance companies for Dayton drivers.
Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.
Insurers in Ohio can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Dayton
The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the cheapest option for you, since insurance companies weigh driving factors differently. It’s important to get car insurance quotes from a few companies to make sure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the cheapest for your specific needs.
To help you start your search, below are Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Dayton. Quotes are based on monthly averages.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$54/mo
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Dayton, so it’s perfect for drivers looking to save money. It’s been in business for more than 100 years and also sells other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.
Drivers won’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability, though, as State Farm has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and rates in the top 10 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index.
Pros
High rate of customer satisfaction
Variety of available discounts
Cons
Potentially expensive for drivers with moving violations
Gap insurance not available
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo
Mile Auto is different from most auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. The company claims low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% compared to a standard insurance policy.
This model could benefit Dayton drivers who live downtown as opposed to in outlying neighborhoods like Little Richmond, where residents rely more heavily on their cars and may have longer commutes.
Pros
No telemetric device needed
Predictable base rate plus rate per mile
Cons
Not necessarily less expensive than standard insurance
No available discounts
Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
USAA offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more.
More than 200,000 veterans live in the Dayton area.[2] USAA is well equipped to serve the needs of local military members, past and present, and their families.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Low rates
Cons
Available only to active-duty military, veterans, and their families
No 24/7 customer service by phone
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
Auto insurance companies look at many factors when determining your rates, like your age, ZIP code, vehicle, driving record, and credit score. How much you pay also depends on your coverage and deductibles. Liability-only coverage will cost less than full coverage, and you’ll also pay less if your deductible is higher.
While you can’t control all the factors used to calculate your rates, you can be proactive when it comes to finding the cheapest car insurance in Dayton. Some ways you can secure cheap coverage include:
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dayton: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance covers you if you cause an accident that injures passengers, other drivers, or pedestrians or if it damages property other than your own. It comprises two coverages Ohio drivers must carry: bodily injury, which pays medical bills for injured people, and property damage, which pays to repair or replace their damaged personal property.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Dayton is State Farm, with an average premium of $37 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Dayton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dayton: State Farm
Whereas liability-only coverage pays to repair or replace other parties’ cars and personal property, full-coverage car insurance also pays for damage to your own passengers and vehicle.
In addition to liability coverage, it includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage for damage from both accidents involving collision and damage from non-collision events, such as a tree falling on your car, theft, vandalism, or fire.
If you have a car loan on your vehicle, your lender might require you to carry full coverage. Full coverage is also a good idea for anyone who lives in an area with severe weather or high crime rates. Young drivers, who are more likely to have accidents, may also benefit from full coverage.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Dayton is State Farm, with an average cost of $54 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Dayton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
The state of Ohio requires drivers to be able to show financial responsibility for an accident they cause.[3] Most do that by carrying bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.
Below is the minimum mandatory coverage, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.[4]
Coverage beyond Ohio’s minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Dayton but can offer additional protection in certain situations. You might find several of the following optional car insurance policies worthwhile:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like fires or theft.
Collision coverage
If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or telephone pole, collision insurance will kick in, no matter who’s at fault.
The rate increase reflects your perceived increased risk in the eyes of your insurer. If you have no further incidents, your rate could return to normal after three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). However, the Ohio Department of Insurance notes that some companies keep the rate increase in effect for as long as five years.[5]
It’s important to report an at-fault accident to your insurance agent promptly, despite the risk of a rate increase. Otherwise, your insurance company might refuse to honor your policy in the event you’re sued. Even if you have incidents on your driving record, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right company.
Shop for Car Insurance in Dayton, OH
Rates start at $50 for drivers with an incident
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If your insurer finds a speeding ticket on your record, it could increase your rate. How much depends on the insurance company and your driving history.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dayton is State Farm, with an average cost of $53 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident is almost certain to raise your auto insurance rates unless you have accident forgiveness. How much your rates go up depends on how serious the accident is and if you have any previous incidents on your record. Premium increases vary by insurer.
State Farm has the cheapest rates for Dayton drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $55 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Under Ohio law, a driver is considered drunk if their blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher. In addition to three days to six months in jail, a fine of $375 to $1,075, and a license suspension of one to three years, you can expect a hefty insurance rate increase once you’ve gotten your license back and are ready to purchase insurance again.[6]
Dayton drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $188 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with State Farm. The table below highlights other affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Drivers enjoy the lowest rates from about age 35 through age 70. After that, rates increase, as older drivers face a higher risk of being seriously injured or killed in an accident.
Senior drivers in Dayton pay an average of $71 per month for car insurance. State Farm offers the cheapest rates in the city. The table below shows some other cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Dayton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers are less mature and less experienced, and as a result, they’re at higher risk of getting into an accident. That high risk translates to high premiums compared to older drivers. You can take certain steps to minimize the effect of your age, though.
Ask your insurer about multi-car and good student discounts, and keep your teenager on the family insurance plan for as long as possible. The most effective step you can take is to compare quotes from multiple insurers and ask questions before agreeing to a policy.
Teen drivers in Dayton pay an average of $198 per month for car insurance. They’ll find the cheapest rates from State Farm. The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Dayton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Compare Car Insurance Rates in Dayton
Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers to show the most real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Dayton car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers in Ohio use your credit score to create credit-based insurance scores to determine how risky a driver is to insure.[7] Drivers with excellent or good credit pay cheaper rates than drivers with poor credit. You can see how much more in the following chart, which shows average monthly prices for full coverage at different credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Dayton?
Dayton drivers pay an average of $112 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average.
It’s right in the middle of the pack when it comes to cities in Ohio, however. Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus all have higher rates, while Hamilton, Springfield, and Toledo have cheaper rates.
More cities in Ohio
ZIP code has a major effect on insurance rates. Insurers look at urban versus rural settings, population density, the rates of vandalism and car theft in the area where the car is parked, and whether you park in the street or in a garage, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Here’s a look at the average quotes for both liability and full-coverage car insurance in other cities in Ohio.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Dayton car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Dayton.
How much is car insurance in Dayton?
On average, car insurance in Dayton costs $150 per month for full coverage and $73 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Dayton?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Dayton, starting at $37 for liability-only coverage. Dayton drivers can also find cheap rates from Mile Auto and Auto-Owners, which have liability rates as low as $43 and $44, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Dayton?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Dayton, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA stand out as the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA both have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Dayton, offering pay-per-mile insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in Ohio?
Car insurance in Ohio costs an average of $102 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $67 for liability coverage and $137 for full coverage.
What’s the minimum amount of vehicle insurance required by Ohio law?
All Ohio drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.