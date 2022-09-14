Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an event reported to your insurance company that could lead the insurer to charge you a surcharge or withdraw discounts you’ve been receiving — either of which effectively increases your rate. Examples include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents.

The rate increase reflects your perceived increased risk in the eyes of your insurer. If you have no further incidents, your rate could return to normal after three years, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). However, the Ohio Department of Insurance notes that some companies keep the rate increase in effect for as long as five years.[5]

It’s important to report an at-fault accident to your insurance agent promptly, despite the risk of a rate increase. Otherwise, your insurance company might refuse to honor your policy in the event you’re sued. Even if you have incidents on your driving record, you can still find affordable car insurance with the right company.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If your insurer finds a speeding ticket on your record, it could increase your rate. How much depends on the insurance company and your driving history.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dayton is State Farm, with an average cost of $53 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 32 53 Mile Auto 37 62 Auto-Owners 38 63 Erie 38 63 Hugo 41 67 GEICO 42 69 USAA 42 69 Safeco 45 75 American Family 47 77 State Auto 51 85 Elephant 55 90 Midvale Home & Auto 56 92 Commonwealth Casualty 61 100 Clearcover 63 103 Progressive 65 106 Liberty Mutual 67 110 Allstate 72 119 GAINSCO 72 119 The General 75 123 Dairyland 78 128 Travelers 78 129 Farmers 80 132 Direct Auto 82 135 CSAA 89 146 Foremost 125 205 Bristol West 129 212 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident is almost certain to raise your auto insurance rates unless you have accident forgiveness. How much your rates go up depends on how serious the accident is and if you have any previous incidents on your record. Premium increases vary by insurer.

State Farm has the cheapest rates for Dayton drivers with at-fault accidents on their records: $55 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Under Ohio law, a driver is considered drunk if their blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher. In addition to three days to six months in jail, a fine of $375 to $1,075, and a license suspension of one to three years, you can expect a hefty insurance rate increase once you’ve gotten your license back and are ready to purchase insurance again.[6]

Dayton drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $188 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with State Farm . The table below highlights other affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs .