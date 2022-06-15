Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Ohio: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance is an optional car insurance coverage that you can add on to your existing auto insurance policy to protect yourself from having to continue to pay car loan payments after your vehicle is totaled or stolen. “GAP” stands for “guaranteed asset protection” or “guaranteed auto protection” and refers to the difference between your car’s ACV and how much you owe on your auto loan.

For example, you finance $30,000 for a new car. A few years pass, and your used car is now worth $10,000, but you still owe $20,000 on your auto loan—this is known as “negative equity” or being “upside down” on your car. If your vehicle is totaled or stolen, your insurance company will cover its ACV—$10,000—leaving you $10,000 in debt on a car you no longer own.

Gap insurance covers the difference between the actual cash value of your vehicle and what you still owe on it to your lender, so you don’t have to keep making monthly loan payments after your car is gone.