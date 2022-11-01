4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Though not everyone drives in Ohio, most of those living in Cleveland do. With more than four million vehicles registered in this state, Ohio is a place where having a good auto insurance plan should be at the top of every driver’s to-do list.
With all the pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles to watch out for, drivers here know that following the rules of the road is crucial to staying accident-free. What else is important for keeping you and your family protected? An auto insurance plan that keeps you covered at the most affordable rate.
Car Insurance in Cleveland, OH
The average cost of Ohio car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Cleveland, OH to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cleveland is $141 per month, or $1692 annually.
Car insurance in Cleveland is $2 more than the average cost of car insurance in Ohio.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cleveland on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cleveland, OH
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Cleveland
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$41 /mo
|State Farm
|$73 /mo
|The General
|$155 /mo
|Nationwide
|$162 /mo
|American Family
|$179 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Cleveland, OH
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Cleveland. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$87 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$128 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$140 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$117 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$169 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Ohio Cities
|Columbus
|$100/mo
|Cincinnati
|$124/mo
|Toledo
|$113/mo
|Akron
|$113/mo
|Cleveland
|$122/mo
|Ohio
|$114/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $353 per month, many teenagers will be able to afford car insurance payments while still maintaining good grades, sports, and other extracurriculars. In the Buckeye State, more driving experience equals paying less for car insurance. Twentysomethings see their prices come down by more than $150. From there, except those in their 70s, everyone sees prices below the state average of $164. The oldest drivers pay $200 less than the youngest drivers, totaling $2,400 less per year.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$354
|20s
|$187
|30s
|$139
|40s
|$153
|50s
|$142
|60s
|$128
|70s
|$169
|80s
|$122
Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Cleveland drivers know one of the best ways to save is to drive safely. Insurance companies applaud the idea and hand out “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to people with clean records. Those discounts can quickly disappear if a driver rushes past a stop sign or red light, which costs an added $18 per month. An at-fault accident pushes the rate up my $49 per month, a yearly cost of over $575. But there is good news for those with less-than-perfect driving histories. After three years of careful driving, violations and accidents stop affecting insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$151
|Speeding Ticket
|$185
|At-Fault Accident
|$200
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$169
Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Ohioans wonder just how credit affects their ability to drive. But the state’s insurance companies set rates based on credit, and Ohio law approves the practice. If so, why do people with poor credit pay a little less than those with average or good credit? Those with better credit often finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Moving from poor credit to excellent credit could have drivers realize a $39 per month savings, an over $450 per year price break.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$127
|Good
|$169
|Average
|$173
|Poor
|$167
Find local Cleveland agents
The Brooks & Stafford Company55 Public Sq Ste 1650,
Cleveland, OH 44113
Brainard Insurance Agency Inc.5420 Mayfield Rd STE 102,
Cleveland, OH 44124-2934
Kutash & Associates Insurance Agency2121 S Green Rd Ste 201,
Cleveland, OH 44121-3318
Evarts Tremaine1111 Superior Ave,
Ste 420, Cleveland, OH 44114
A & A Action Auto Insurance LLC3421 Prospect Ave,
Cleveland, OH 44115
United Agencies, Inc.1422 Euclid Ave Ste 510,
Cleveland, OH 44115-2001
InsureCLE.com by Nagashima Pavarini Ltd2012 W 25th St Ste 501,
Cleveland, OH 44113-4131
Management Solutions LLC200 Public Square Ste 3210,
Cleveland, OH 44114-2316
Furlong & Company Insurance Agency Inc.569 E 185th St,
Cleveland, OH 44119-1699
J. B. Oswald Co. dba Oswald Companies1100 Superior Ave E Ste 1500,
Cleveland, OH 44114-2544
Cleveland, OH DMV Information
In Ohio, you can do your driving business online or in person with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. There are 14 deputy registrar locations across Cuyahoga County and three in Cleveland. Need to schedule a driver skills test or have questions that the Ohio BMV website can’t answer? Use their live chat option to make appointments or connect to someone directly. While the deputy registrar deals with registrations and licensing, separate driver exam stations administer driving tests. The closest driver exam stations to Cleveland are in Bedford, Parma, and Mayfield Heights.
Public Transportation in Cleveland, OH
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is the face of public transportation in Cleveland. The city offers standard bus, bus rapid transit (BRT), and park-and-ride options, and you can also travel this town by rail or trolley. Need to get somewhere right now? Several different taxi services operate in this town as well as the on-demand usuals, Uber and Lyft.
For more detailed Ohio city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Cleveland, OH
Though living in Cleveland can be fun, shopping insurance companies one data point at a time is definitely a grind.
Is the scratch piece of paper you’ve been using to compare rates company after company really all that accurate? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of comparing coverages and gets you the coverage you need quickly.
FAQs - Cleveland, OH Car Insurance
You always have the right to cancel your insurance policy. Here are the two things, however, that you should remember: 1) some companies can charge you a fee or penalty if you cancel your policy mid-term, so ask about that up front; and 2) never cancel your policy until you have a new one in place.
In Ohio, having proof of insurance is the law. If the police pull you over and you fail to show proof of insurance (your insurance ID card), you might receive a ticket. You can get the ticket dismissed, but not until you’ve dealt with the DMV. If you don’t know where your insurance card is anymore, call your insurance company for a new one. You can also print one out again yourself from some insurance companies’ websites.
If you’re dealing with an insurance company and something seems off, you have rights. Ohio’s Department of Insurance oversees the insurance business in the state. It’s their job to make sure insurance companies are following the law. You can file a written complaint with the Department’s Consumer Services Division at 50 W. Town Street, Suite 300, Columbus, OH, 43215. You can also file the complaint at the Department’s website (www.insurance.ohio.gov). For questions, call 1 (800) 686-1526.
Insurify Insights
How Cleveland Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Cleveland, Ohio below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Cleveland drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Ohio in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Cleveland
#57
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Ohio
#67
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Ohio
#59
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Ohio
#31
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Ohio
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Cleveland drivers rank 68 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #68
- Percent of drivers in Cleveland with an accident: 10.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Cleveland drivers rank 59 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Cleveland with a DUI: 2.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Ohio, Cleveland drivers rank 17 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Cleveland with a reckless driving offense: 2.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Ohio, Cleveland drivers rank 31 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Cleveland with a reckless driving violation: 3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Ohio, Cleveland drivers rank 57 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Cleveland with a speeding ticket: 13.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Cleveland drivers rank 53 in clean driving records across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Cleveland with clean record: 70.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Cleveland drivers rank 32 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Cleveland with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.74%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022