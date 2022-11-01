4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Busy cities are often synonymous with traffic jams and stressful situations on the road, but Cincinnati is unlike most metropolitan areas. While over 300,00 people live in the city itself and more than 2 million reside in the greater metro area, there’s little traffic outside of rush hour. Finding parking downtown tends to be easy, and drivers are generally pretty courteous. Even with these ideal driving conditions, it’s a smart idea to enroll in auto insurance that will protect you in the event of an accident.
Car Insurance in Cincinnati, OH
The average cost of Ohio car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Cincinnati, OH to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cincinnati is $156 per month, or $1872 annually.
Car insurance in Cincinnati is $17 more than the average cost of car insurance in Ohio.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cincinnati on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cincinnati, OH
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Cincinnati
|Insurance Provider in Cincinnati
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$39 /mo
|State Farm
|$68 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$127 /mo
|Nationwide
|$157 /mo
|The General
|$174 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Cincinnati, OH
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Cincinnati. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$94 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$135 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$202 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$115 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$163 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Cincinnati Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Hard-working teenagers in Cincinnati should be able to pay their car insurance bill and still have a little spending money left over. As the driving experience increases, the cost of car insurance goes down. Twentysomethings pay $100 less than the youngest drivers, and the prices continue to lower as drivers add decades. Drivers in their 60s get the best rates, and they pay an average of $131 per month, which is $33 less than the $164 state average. Even as dexterity goes down for drivers in their 70s and 80s, those drivers still pay less than half of what teenagers pay.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$319
|20s
|$195
|30s
|$143
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$176
|60s
|$132
|70s
|$148
|80s
|$143
Cincinnati Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Ohioans know that safe driving is smart on the road and the wallet. A clean driving history qualifies drivers for discounts such as the “good driver” and “accident-free” price cuts that many insurance companies offer. A failure-to-stop violation bumps up a driver’s rate around $59 in Cincinnati. When do the prices go back down after a ticket or accident? After three years of careful driving, people can once again get the lowest monthly prices.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$164
|Speeding Ticket
|$187
|At-Fault Accident
|$197
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$222
Cincinnati Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
'Like most states in the U.S., the Buckeye State lets insurance companies factor in drivers'' credit scores when setting rates. Many people are confused about how their credit affects their ability to drive. But the insurance companies can show a correlation. In Cincinnati, drivers generally pay less as their credit scores increase. People with excellent credit pay $174 per month, a price higher than those with average and good credit. Why? Often, people with better credit finance costlier vehicles and buy higher levels of coverage to protect their assets.'
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$174
|Good
|$164
|Average
|$169
|Poor
|$180
Cincinnati, OH DMV Information
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles operates multiple office locations in Cincinnati with other neighboring cities also providing DMV services. It’s recommended that you check the hours of the location you want to visit before getting in the car, as some open or close later on certain days. Many of the offices in Cincinnati are also open for a few hours on Saturdays to help serve more residents.
Public Transportation in Cincinnati, OH
Navigating the twists and turns of Cincinnati’s hills is easy, even when you don’t have a vehicle. If you’re in the downtown area, you can hop on the Cincinnati Bell Connector, the city’s streetcar, or opt to utilize one of the many bus routes available. Car rentals, taxis, Uber, and Lyft are popular options if you require a bit more privacy while you travel. During sunny days, you can also get around town via Cincy Red Bike, a bikesharing program, or by renting a Bird electric scooter.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Cincinnati, OH
If you’re planning a trip to Cincinnati, it’s nice to know that you can get around pretty easily without a vehicle. Others who live in the area get to enjoy the best of both worlds—the excitement of a bustling city without much of the traffic that typically comes along with it. As if things couldn’t get better, you’ll probably be pleasantly surprised when you see your auto insurance bill!
It’s never a bad idea to shop for a cheaper car insurance policy, so let Insurify take the guesswork out for you. Simply answer a few questions about your vehicle and your driving history, and you’ll be able to compare real-time quotes in a matter of minutes.
FAQs - Cincinnati, OH Car Insurance
Different from people in other major metropolitan areas, residents of Cincinnati tend to pay less than the national average for car insurance. Remember, your individual rate will vary based on a number of factors.
While other states may impose jail time for this offense, driving without insurance in Cincinnati comes with a softer punishment. First offenders will lose their license for 30 days and must pay a $160 restoration fee for vehicle registration and license plates.
Comparing prices has never been easier than with Insurify. Simply answer a few questions, and you’ll be able to find the best policy for your needs. Motorists should keep in mind that they need to purchase a policy with at least the minimum coverage requirements set forth by the state of Ohio.
Insurify Insights
How Cincinnati Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Cincinnati, Ohio below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Cincinnati drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Ohio in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Cincinnati
#61
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Ohio
#52
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Ohio
#56
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Ohio
#36
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Ohio
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Cincinnati drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Cincinnati with an accident: 13%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Cincinnati drivers rank 56 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Cincinnati with a DUI: 2.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Ohio, Cincinnati drivers rank 52 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Cincinnati with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Ohio, Cincinnati drivers rank 59 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Cincinnati with a reckless driving violation: 2.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Ohio, Cincinnati drivers rank 61 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Cincinnati with a speeding ticket: 13.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Cincinnati drivers rank 57 in clean driving records across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Cincinnati with clean record: 70.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Cincinnati drivers rank 28 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Cincinnati with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.77%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022