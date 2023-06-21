Does Car Insurance Cover Vandalism to Your Car?

How to prevent being a victim of auto vandalism

No one wants to deal with auto vandalism. The strategies below can help you protect your vehicle against auto vandalism.

Park in secure locations

Where you park your vehicle matters. If you have the option, always choose to park in a secure location. Vandals are less likely to have access to vehicles parked in a closed garage or fenced-in location.

Even if you don’t have access to a closed garage, you can still choose safe parking locations. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department recommends parking in well-lit areas near sidewalks. You should also avoid parking near anything that limits your visibility, such as dumpsters, wooded areas, or large trucks.[4]

Use anti-theft devices

Any anti-theft device designed to deter thieves can also deter vandals. For example, a car alarm might encourage the vandal or thief to leave the scene before inflicting any more damage. Common anti-theft devices include car alarms, brake locks, immobilizing devices, steering wheel locks, and GPS trackers.

Not only can an anti-theft device help you protect your vehicle, but it can also lead to a car insurance discount. If you have any anti-theft devices installed, ask your insurance company if you qualify for a discount.[5]

Report suspicious activity

If you see someone trying to get into or vandalizing your vehicle, report it to the police. Always trust your instincts. When something doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t hurt to let the police know about the situation.