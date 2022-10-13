Anti-theft Device Discounts for Car Insurance

What’s an anti-theft device discount?

How do I get an anti-theft device discount on car insurance? Most insurance companies offer policyholders an anti-theft discount if their vehicles have security alarms or other technology installed that reduces the risk of theft.

Many companies offer car insurance discounts for things that make it less likely they’ll have to pay you a big claim. Since auto theft is a loss that’s covered by most car insurance companies (under comprehensive coverage), it’s in their best interest to decrease the chance they’ll have to pay for your stolen car.

That’s why most big insurers provide discounts that incentivize vehicle owners to install anti-theft devices and buy vehicles that are equipped with protections. For example, if you have a built-in car alarm or add a steering wheel lock, you might be able to get a break on your insurance premium.

Depending on the company, anti-theft discounts can range from 5% to 25% on the comprehensive coverage portion (which covers non-collision damage) of your policy.