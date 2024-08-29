Is Texas a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

Texas is an ‘at-fault’ car insurance state

Drivers in the Lone Star State are subject to an at-fault car insurance system. This means that each driver must carry their own liability insurance at all times, according to Texas law.

If an accident occurs, the at-fault driver’s liability insurance generally pays for any property damages and bodily injuries the other driver incurs.

What are shared fault rules in Texas?

While some accidents are fully the fault of one driver, in some accidents, fault may be questionable if multiple drivers are to blame. Texas accounts for this with its modified comparative fault system, which allows for multiple drivers to be assigned fault for an accident.

It also allows Texas drivers to seek damages even if they’re deemed partially responsible for an accident, as long as they aren’t 51% or more at fault. Drivers who are 51% or more at fault can’t claim any compensatory losses.

The shared fault system also affects any damages you receive. For example, take a driver who’s deemed 30% at fault for an accident. They’re awarded $50,000 for bodily injuries, but they’ll only be able to recover $35,000 of that (70% of $50,000) because of their partial fault for the accident.