Texas car insurance requirements

To drive legally in Texas, you must carry a minimum of:

$30,000 in bodily injury coverage per person

$60,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability1

Texas also requires insurance companies to offer uninsured/underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage and $2,500 in personal injury protection (PIP) to policyholders who purchase liability insurance. But Texans can opt out of both coverages by notifying their car insurer in writing that they don’t want UIM or PIP.

UI/UIM pays medical and car repair bills if you’re in an accident with an underinsured or uninsured motorist. PIP covers medical expenses and lost wages for you and your passengers. You can opt out of both coverages with your insurer, but PIP and UIM protect you in different ways than the required liability coverage.1

Bodily injury liability

Your insurance policy’s bodily injury liability pays for medical bills, loss of income due to injury, emotional and physical pain and suffering, and funeral expenses after an accident. If you’re responsible for a car accident, this type of coverage pays for injury-related costs for the driver and passengers in the other vehicle.

Texas requires $30,000 in bodily injury coverage for each injured person. Passengers often sustain injuries in accidents, so Texas drivers need to carry $60,000 in bodily injury insurance per accident to cover more than two parties. In the state’s 30/60/25 insurance requirements, bodily injury coverage makes up the “30/60” part.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability accounts for the “25” in the 30/60/25 Texas insurance requirements. Texas drivers must carry $25,000 in property damage coverage. If you, or another driver operating your car, are at fault for an accident, property damage liability helps pay for the other driver’s car repairs or replacement.

Damage you cause to other property, like a fence, utility pole, or guardrail, also falls under property damage liability. It’s important to note this coverage type doesn’t apply to damage to your own vehicle, which collision and comprehensive insurance typically covers.