Best Rideshare Insurance in Texas: Quotes, Discounts 2022

How Rideshare Insurance Works

Many people who start working for a TNC, like Uber or Lyft, assume that all they need is a vehicle to start; however, this isn’t the case in the state of Texas. In fact, drivers who don’t have rideshare insurance coverage may have their claims denied if they don’t proactively tell their insurance agent that they are offering rideshare services.

Generally, both Uber and Lyft will offer some form of rideshare insurance while you are driving passengers around. The coverage typically offers the following protection while you are transporting a customer:

Bodily Injury Protection

Property Damage Liability Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Protection for Uninsured Motorists

Even though this seems like a comprehensive list of coverage areas under the supplied rideshare insurance policy, there are a few major holes that leave drivers unprotected. For example, most protection plans provided by Lyft and Uber won’t cover you when you are not operating on their platform or when you are waiting to match with a rider.

Since you won’t always have a passenger in your vehicle, it is important that you maintain protection for you and your vehicle. That is one reason why it is important to maintain a personal auto insurance policy with a rideshare add-on in addition to the rideshare insurance add-on.

The state of Texas requires that drivers maintain a minimum coverage amount, regardless of whether you drive for a company or not. However, those who are working for a rideshare company have other standards of coverage they need to maintain. These requirements are generally broken down based on the rideshare period you are in.

Period 0

Rideshare drivers who are not on the ridesharing app or platform are considered to be in “period 0”. Since you are using the vehicle for personal purposes instead of business purposes, you will only need to have auto insurance that covers the minimums set forth by the state of Texas.

These minimums include $25,000 in liability coverage, $30,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, and $60,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident. You will notice this is the period with the lowest required insurance minimums. As you move up the scale to period 1, 2, or 3, you will be required to have more insurance.

Period 1

The next level up in insurance requirements occurs during period 1. For motorists working for a TNC, this is the period where you are using the rideshare app and are waiting for a passenger to request a ride. The state of Texas requires higher minimum insurance for drivers in this period that include:

$100,000 of bodily injury liability coverage per accident and $50,000 per person injured in the accident

$25,000 of liability coverage to protect any property damage that occurs from an accident

Depending on which rideshare company you drive for, there may be an option to obtain coverage for period 1. Checking with the company is the best way to find out what insurance is available for drivers.

It is also important to note that not every insurance company will offer you a rideshare insurance plan to cover a specific period. Instead, you will need to purchase car insurance that has high enough coverage to meet all the minimums for each period.

Period 2

While on the ridesharing app, once you accept the request of a passenger and are on the way to the pick-up, you are considered to be in period 2. The state of Texas requires all drivers operating in period 2 to carry $1 million of insurance for property damage and bodily injury per accident.

Luckily, if you are driving for Uber or Lyft, then you most likely won’t have to worry about obtaining the minimum coverage. In addition to $1 million in uninsured motorist coverage, Uber also offers collision and comprehensive coverage for its drivers.

Period 3

Similar to period 2, period 3 has the same high insurance minimums but only takes effect when a driver is actively transporting passengers. Since drivers have riders in the vehicle, most TNC companies will cover any incidents that might happen on the road, including accidents. It also helps lower the insurance burden that rideshare drivers have to pay.

