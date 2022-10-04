Best Rideshare Insurance in Texas: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 4, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Texas is $256 per month.
The cheapest insurer we found for rideshare insurance in Texas is Clearcover, with average monthly premiums of $154.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Rideshare Insurance in Texas: Frequently Asked Questions
Texas has very strict laws when it comes to rideshare insurance. Anyone who is going to be a rideshare driver will need to carry a more comprehensive auto insurance plan. Most insurance providers will also require that you pay additional fees as a driver of a ridesharing network such as Uber or Lyft. In some cases, you might need a special policy as well.
The actual price you pay for rideshare insurance will depend on a couple of factors, including your driving history, the carrier you buy your policy through, and your location. For drivers in Texas, the average cost of rideshare insurance is $256 a month. This places Texas in the middle of the group when comparing the average cost across all 50 states.
Since ridesharing insurance is required by the state of Texas to offer rideshare services, many large and regional insurance providers offer the coverage. Often, it is best to start shopping around with big-name car insurance companies, such as Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Allstate, and USAA, before moving onto smaller regional carriers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.