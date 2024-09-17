Best Car Insurance Companies in Texas (October 2024)

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify's content team. She's passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Updated October 1, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Every driver has a unique profile that insurers consider when setting rates. Your neighbor might recommend their insurance company, but if you have different driving habits, you could possibly find a better policy from another insurer.
Comparing car insurance rates will always help you find the best fit, but finding the best coverage can be time-consuming. To help you find the best car insurance in Texas, Insurify analyzed 155 insurers based on criteria including customer satisfaction, discounts, affordability, availability, and financial strength.
State Farm offers the cheapest rates for auto insurance in Texas, with liability-only rates as low as $37 per month.
Texans pay above-average rates for car insurance.
Approximately 20% of Texas drivers don’t have car insurance.[1]
Best car insurance companies in Texas
Insurify prioritized affordable rates and quality customer service when researching the best car insurance companies in Texas. GEICO, Allstate, and USAA offer cheaper-than-average rates to Texas drivers and rank well in overall customer satisfaction.
Insurance Company
▲▼
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
▲▼
Liability Only
▲▼
Full Coverage
▲▼
Best For
▲▼
|GEICO
|9.0
|$40
|$73
|Drivers with a clean record
|Allstate
|8.9
|$52
|$94
|Infrequent drivers
|USAA
|9.4
|$66
|$119
|Military families
Our editorial team spent more than 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. The team weighted criteria by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.
We rate each company on a 1 to 10 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. Insurify updates ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.
- Third-party financial ratings: Insurify uses data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.
- Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also consider third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.
- Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the U.S., as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
- Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer's transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
- Availability and reach: Insurify scores availability and reach by identifying the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share.
Best insurer for drivers with a clean record: GEICO
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.0/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$121/mo
GEICO’s average rates in Texas are already low, and drivers who are accident-free for five years can qualify for a 22% premium discount. GEICO offers 15 additional discounts, including ones for good students, military personnel, having multiple vehicles, and more. Since the insurer also sells homeowners, life, renters, boat, motorcycle/ATV, and business insurance, you could also secure savings by bundling another GEICO policy with your auto insurance.
Texas drivers can file claims quickly by phone, online, or through GEICO’s mobile app. GEICO has excellent financial strength and credit ratings from AM Best, which means it’s well-positioned to meet its claims obligations.
Below-average rates in Texas
Highly rated mobile app
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores in Texas
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction nationwide
Higher rates for drivers with DUIs
Gap coverage not available
Good Management of Accidents, Bad Customer Service
Not Happy Overall
Cost
Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Allstate
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.9/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$137/mo
Allstate’s Milewise pay-per-mile car insurance is a great option for infrequent or low-mileage drivers. The insurer offers competitive average rates in Texas, but some drivers could pay even less with a pay-per-mile policy. Here’s how it works: Your daily base rate and per-mile rate add up to your monthly insurance premium.
Allstate uses a device placed in your car to track the miles you drive and a mobile app so you have transparency into your driving and costs. Texas drivers can save even more with Allstate’s numerous discounts and rest easy knowing Allstate has the financial and credit strength to pay claims.
Offers car insurance for travel to Mexico
Above-average claims satisfaction nationwide, according to 2024 J.D. Power study
Discounts for bundling policies, new cars, and more
Average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Low consumer reviews score on Trustpilot
No customer loyalty discount
Car Insurance Review
Good
Average
Best insurer for military families: USAA
User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.4/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$100/mo
USAA provides insurance coverage for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. Since Texas is home to 15 active-duty military installations and more than 1.5 million veterans, many Texans can take advantage of USAA’s great rates. The insurer even offers a discount to people living on a military base.
USAA also sells homeowners, life, and health insurance, so auto policyholders can save by bundling policies. USAA has high customer satisfaction ratings in Texas and claims satisfaction scores nationwide, according to 2024 J.D. Power studies.
SafePilot safe driving program offers discount of up to 30%
Below-average rates in Texas
Excellent financial strength and credit ratings
Only available to active-duty or retired military personnel and their families
Live 24/7 customer support not available
Above-average volume of consumer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ index
USAA is the Best If You Can Afford It!
Excellent
Go with USAA
How to find the best car insurance for you
Your lifestyle, location, and budget all matter when you’re searching for the best auto coverage. Here are some tips to start the process:
Consider coverage levels
Liability-only insurance is typically cheaper than full coverage. If you lease or finance your car, your leasing company or lender will require you to have full-coverage car insurance. Minimum insurance requirements differ by state, but liability-only insurance could save you money if you own an older vehicle or don’t drive much. Research the different types of coverage to find what fits.
Think about your driving habits
Your driving record affects your rates significantly, and knowing your habits can help you pick the best policy. For example, if you’ve received a speeding ticket, you may want to look for companies with lower rates for drivers with an incident. Or, if you drive infrequently, you may save money with pay-per-mile coverage.
Compare quotes
Shopping around is the best way to figure out what’s available and what policy is the best fit.
Ask about discounts
Most insurers offer discounts for safe driving, insuring multiple vehicles, bundling policies, vehicle safety features, and more. Ask an agent what discounts are available.
Average cost of car insurance in Texas
The average cost of car insurance increased by 24% last year nationwide, according to Insurify data. Texans pay more than the national average for car insurance. The state’s average monthly quote is $119 for liability-only insurance and $245 for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
In 2024, car insurance costs spiked 15% nationwide by mid-year. The average price of full-coverage car insurance continues to rise nationwide, and Insurify data scientists predict a 23% total increase in Texas by the end of 2024.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
|State Farm
|$37
|$67
|GEICO
|$40
|$73
|Allstate
|$52
|$94
|Mile Auto
|$55
|$115
|USAA
|$66
|$119
|Nationwide
|$83
|$165
|Mercury
|$86
|$146
|Safeco
|$95
|$179
|Progressive
|$99
|$174
|Dairyland
|$105
|$274
|Chubb
|$112
|$203
|Clearcover
|$113
|$158
|National General
|$121
|$254
|21st Century
|$129
|$234
|Direct Auto
|$132
|$258
|The General
|$133
|$293
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$136
|$372
|Elephant
|$137
|$232
|Bristol West
|$140
|$301
|GAINSCO
|$163
|$351
|Liberty Mutual
|$167
|$309
|AssuranceAmerica
|$170
|$229
|Infinity
|$190
|$308
|State Auto
|$196
|$350
|Foremost
|$224
|$473
Why is car insurance in Texas so expensive?
Texas doesn’t have the highest premiums in the country (Maryland currently does), but Texans pay rates that are higher than the national average. Multiple factors affect the cost of car insurance, but inflation and severe weather are mainly responsible for Texas’ higher rates.
The rising cost of labor, repairs, and new-car prices mean even small accidents can result in expensive claims. Natural disasters like hurricanes and hail are driving weather-related claims in new areas. For example, Houston drivers face higher premiums than Austin or Dallas drivers, according to Insurify data.
As you search for the best car insurance, comparing quotes will help you find the most affordable coverage in your area since location is a significant factor affecting premiums.
How much car insurance coverage you need in Texas
Texas law requires all drivers to have at least $30,000 of bodily injury protection per person, up to $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 of property damage liability insurance. You may also see this written as 30/60/25 coverage.[2]
Type of Liability Coverage
▲▼
Amount Texas Requires
▲▼
|Bodily injury liability (per person)
|$30,000
|Bodily injury liability (per accident)
|$60,000
|Property damage liability (per person)
|$25,000
State-minimum vs. full coverage
Whether you should get liability-only or full-coverage car insurance may not be entirely up to you. For example, if you lease or finance your vehicle — meaning you still owe money on your loan or lease — your leasing company or lender will require you to have collision and comprehensive coverage in addition to minimum liability coverage.
If you own your car outright, full coverage may still be the best option since it’ll help protect your financial investment in your vehicle. If your vehicle is older and worth less than a full-coverage policy or you have enough money to cover unexpected damages out of pocket, liability-only coverage could save you money on premiums.
The Texas Department of Insurance recommends drivers consider buying more liability coverage than the state’s minimums. If you cause an accident and damage costs exceed your liability coverage limits, you’ll be responsible for paying the rest out of pocket.
The average cost of a new car was $48,759 at the end of 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book.[3] If you’re at fault in an accident that totals the other driver’s new car, the cost to replace the vehicle will likely be much higher than the Texas state minimum of $25,000 for property damage.
Best car insurance in Texas FAQs
Searching for the best car insurance in the state of Texas can be time-consuming, so here’s some additional information to help you along the way.
What is the best car insurance in Texas?
GEICO, Allstate, and USAA are the top insurers selling coverage in Texas, based on Insurify’s analysis. But the best car insurance company for you will depend on your needs and unique driver profile.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Texas?
The cheapest Texas car insurance company is State Farm, with an average liability-only rate of $37 per month. Rates will vary by location, driving record, and more factors.
What car insurance discounts should I look for in Texas?
Look for any and all discounts. You can get discounts for bundling your insurance policies, insuring multiple vehicles with the same company, installing safety features, maintaining a clean driving record, and more.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. "TexasSure - Insurance Verification."
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Guide."
- Kelley Blue Book. "Can I Afford a Car in 2024?."
Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.
She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.
She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
