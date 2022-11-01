Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Galveston, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Galveston is $226 per month or $2,712 annually.
Car insurance in Galveston is $44 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Galveston on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Galveston, TX
The average driver in Texas spends around $270 per month on car insurance coverage. Galveston drivers pay less, at $226 per month, depending on other factors such as the age and gender of the driver, chosen provider, and year and model of the vehicle. Therefore, it’s vital to compare car insurance quotes when shopping or upgrading coverage.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Galveston, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Galveston?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Galveston, with rates starting at $113 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
Monthly quotes in the city range from $113 to $351, depending on the insurance agency. While the cheapest average quote comes from Progressive, there are quite a few affordable options that provide coverage for under $200 per month.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$113
|Travelers
|$183
|State Auto
|$208
|Dairyland
|$209
|Bristol West
|$210
|Nationwide
|$228
|Liberty Mutual
|$232
|Clearcover
|$133
|Kemper Preferred
|$142
|Apparent
|$162
|Safeco
|$168
|AssuranceAmerica
|$169
|Elephant
|$177
|Aggressive
|$182
|SafeAuto
|$184
|Mercury
|$201
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$208
|Kemper
|$209
|Kemper Specialty
|$213
|Alinsco
|$222
|Texas Ranger
|$228
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$229
|Quantum
|$230
|GAINSCO
|$252
|Freedom National
|$263
|Jupiter
|$283
|Pronto
|$292
|The General
|$317
|Stillwater
|$345
|Hallmark
|$346
|Aspen
|$351
|Infinity
|$351
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Galveston Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving records help insurance companies calculate risk when calculating potential rates[2]. The higher the risk, the higher the rate. For example, a driver with an at-fault accident on their record in Galveston could be paying $98 more per month than a driver with a clean record. Even having some speeding tickets on your record could add $73 per month, which can add up fast.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$214
|Speeding Ticket
|$287
|At-Fault Accident
|$312
|DUI
|$426
Galveston Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores are another way car insurance companies calculate risk[3]. Much like with a driving record, the higher your credit tier, the lower your rate, as a reward for expected reliability. Therefore, it’s important to find coverage that works within your budget, as credit tiers can change over time, and plans can then be adjusted.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$179
|Good
|$212
|Average
|$233
|Poor
|$361
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Galveston
Anyone looking to get the best price will have to take factors like credit score, driving history, and the statistics of the make and model they’re hoping to buy into consideration. It’s always important to compare quotes when looking for new or upgraded insurance as well. Drivers can also save by bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Progressive will be the best quote on average in Galveston, but other companies like Clearcover and Kemper Preferred are also excellent options for budget-minded customers. New drivers should always keep safety in mind when driving as well to lower potential monthly quotes. No matter your situation, find great rates and competitive coverage all on Insurify.
Frequently Asked Questions
No matter where you live, it’s always a good idea to get multiple quotes from providers so that you can compare options. That said, our data shows that Progressive offers the cheapest insurance in Galveston overall. To find the best plan for each individual, we recommend comparing auto insurance quotes on Insurify to help you confidently decide.
Galveston drivers are paying $226 per month and $2,712 a year, depending on other factors such as the age and gender of the driver, provider, and vehicle type. That amount is $44 less than the state’s average for auto insurance coverage. That said, monthly quotes in the city range from $113 to $351, depending on the provider.
Bad driving behavior is the quickest way to drive up car insurance rates, no matter which city a driver resides in. For example, impaired driving and at-fault accidents can both really drive up a monthly quote. Likewise, our data shows that speeding tickets can also quickly add around $73 to coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed June 10, 2022
