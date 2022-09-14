Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — typically pay higher insurance rates than people with a clean record. More serious incidents, like DUI convictions, often have the greatest effect on car insurance costs.

The actual rate increase after an incident depends on several factors, like the severity of the violation, your insurance company, and any past violations on your record. Midland drivers with a past incident on their record pay $226 per month for car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you receive a speeding ticket, it’s likely that your car insurance premium will go up. Insurance companies often raise rates for drivers with speeding tickets because it indicates unsafe driving. However, the rate increase after a speeding ticket is usually much smaller than the rate increase after an accident or DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Midland for drivers with a speeding ticket is $231 per month.

Below, you can see which Midland car insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you get into an accident, your car insurance premium will probably increase when your policy renews. Your insurance company might assume that you’re more likely to cause another accident after the first collision and raise your rate due to the increased risk you pose.

Midland drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $247 per month for car insurance, on average.

These car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in Midland for drivers with an at-fault accident on record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic violations. As a result, having a past DUI on your record will significantly increase your car insurance premium. In addition to higher car insurance rates, Texas drivers must also maintain SR-22 insurance after a DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance for Midland drivers with a past DUI is $281 per month.

In the table below, you can see which insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers in Midland with a DUI conviction.