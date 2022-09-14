Cheapest Auto Insurance in Midland, Texas (2023)

State Farm has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Midland, with an average premium of $37 per month.

Updated October 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Midland drivers pay $167 per month for auto insurance, which exceeds the overall state average in Texas of $177 per month and the overall national average of $154 per month.

Because Midland isn’t on the coast, it has a much lower risk of hurricanes and other extreme weather events compared to some other cities in Texas. As a result, Midland’s average car insurance rates are more affordable than those of some other Texas cities.

Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Midland.

Quick Facts

  • On average, Midland drivers pay $101 per month for liability coverage and $234 for full-coverage insurance.

  • The cheapest insurers in Midland include State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto, but comparing quotes from multiple insurers will help you find the best rate for you.

  • Because Texas is an at-fault state, the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repairs.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Midland

Texas drivers have dozens of options when it comes to selecting a car insurance company. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your personal budget, driving history, and coverage needs. Comparing quotes from several car insurance companies can help you select the right insurer for you.

Here are some of the top car insurance companies in Midland. The quotes reflect average rates in Texas.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.4$64$39Low rates
USAA4.3$115$69Military members
Liberty Mutual3.7$242$120Customizable coverage
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

State Farm has some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Midland. In addition, State Farm has excellent car insurance discounts that provide policyholders with additional savings opportunities. The company has excellent third-party ratings, with an above-average rating for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power in the Texas region.

Pros

  • Cheap rates

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$66/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

USAA exclusively sells auto insurance to active-duty, reserve, and retired service members as well as eligible family members. The company stands out for its affordable premiums and solid ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength.

USAA also offers a good selection of car insurance discounts, including military-specific savings like discounted coverage for storing a vehicle on a military base.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Excellent third-party ratings

Cons

  • Limited additional coverage options

  • Only available to military families

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for customizable coverage: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$114/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$228/mo

If you want to customize your car insurance policy, Liberty Mutual is an excellent insurer to consider. Liberty Mutual offers a wide variety of add-on coverages, including gap insurance, custom parts insurance, lifetime repair guarantee coverage, new-car replacement, teacher’s car insurance, and more.

The company also has ample discounts, with savings for homeowners, good students, military personnel, violation-free drivers, online policy purchases, in-full payments, and more.

Pros

  • Unique coverage endorsements allow for customization

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • Poor customer satisfaction rating

  • Poor claims satisfaction rating

I don’t like talking to a computer. I’m a one-on-one kind of person.

James - September 13, 2023
Verified

Good response time.

Chesarae - September 9, 2023
Verified

Very easy to deal with.

Renaldo - September 5, 2023
Verified
Read our Liberty Mutual review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Midland

Car insurance rates vary for every driver based on unique factors like age, credit score, and vehicle type. However, drivers in Midland can find cheaper car insurance in a number of ways, even without a perfect driving record.

Here are some tips for finding cheap car insurance in Midland:

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts that can help you get a more affordable premium.

  • Pay in full. You can typically save some money on your car insurance premium if you pay the entire amount up front and in full.

  • Raise your deductible. Choosing higher deductibles for policies like collision and comprehensive insurance will lower your premium.

  • Bundle your policies. Insurance companies usually offer savings for drivers who bundle car insurance with another policy, like home insurance or renters insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Midland: State Farm

Vehicle owners in Midland legally need to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. This policy covers your legal and financial responsibilities when you cause an accident. It compensates the other driver for their medical bills and property damage costs.

The average cost of liability car insurance in Midland is $101 per month. State Farm has the cheapest average quote in the city, at $37 per month.

Below, you can see which car insurance companies have the lowest average rates for liability-only coverage in Midland.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm37
GEICO40
Mile Auto46
Allstate52
USAA66
Safeco78
Nationwide89
Progressive89
Midvale Home & Auto92
Mercury93
Dairyland98
Clearcover107
Chubb111
National General113
Liberty Mutual114
Commonwealth Casualty115
Elephant116
Direct Auto125
21st Century128
GAINSCO133
The General139
Bristol West149
AssuranceAmerica154
State Auto169
Infinity175
Foremost199
Hallmark208
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Midland: State Farm

A full-coverage car insurance policy typically includes personal liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments coverage. It has more protection than a liability-only policy because it provides physical damage coverage.

Drivers who lease or finance their vehicle may need to buy full-coverage insurance, but otherwise, it’s optional. Even if you own your vehicle outright, having full-coverage insurance is beneficial. It pays to repair or replace your car after a covered loss, which minimum coverage doesn’t.

On average, Midland drivers pay $234 per month for full-coverage insurance. The following insurance companies have the cheapest car insurance in Midland for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm60
GEICO66
Allstate86
Mile Auto89
USAA109
Clearcover133
Mercury144
Travelers147
Nationwide151
Progressive153
Safeco164
Midvale Home & Auto165
Stillwater176
Elephant177
Chubb184
AssuranceAmerica209
21st Century212
Direct Auto213
Liberty Mutual228
Dairyland242
National General251
Bristol West256
Infinity266
The General272
Commonwealth Casualty285
GAINSCO294
State Auto309
Foremost362
Hallmark406
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Midland car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 33%
Save 5%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Every state has different car insurance laws. In Texas, vehicle owners must carry a minimum of personal liability insurance. All car insurance policies in Texas also include personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance (UM/UIM), but you can refuse those coverages in writing if you don’t want them.[1]

Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident must cover the other driver’s resulting bodily injury and property damage costs.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverages, Texas drivers can benefit from purchasing more policies. Here are some of the most common add-on coverages you can buy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Following a car accident, collision coverage can pay for vehicle repair or replacement, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle — like severe weather, fire, or theft — comprehensive coverage kicks in to cover some of the costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    Following damage from a covered event, rental car reimbursement can pay for the cost of a rental car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance applies to drivers who lease or finance their vehicle. It helps pay off your loan if you total your car and you still owe money.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    If you have accident forgiveness, your insurance company won’t raise your rate after your first at-fault collision.

Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/97b10cdbc5/states_texas.svg

TAIPA

If you can’t find an insurance company to sell you a policy, you can apply for insurance through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). Drivers are eligible for the TAIPA if two insurance companies have denied them coverage.

The TAIPA only provides basic coverage, including liability insurance, PIP, and UM/UIM coverage. You can’t get collision, comprehensive, or personal liability insurance with limits above the state minimum.

Insurance policies through the TAIPA cost more than insurance rates on the voluntary marketplace, so it’s not a viable alternative if you’re looking for cheap auto insurance. Additionally, drivers pay higher rates if they have any tickets or accidents on their driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — typically pay higher insurance rates than people with a clean record. More serious incidents, like DUI convictions, often have the greatest effect on car insurance costs.

The actual rate increase after an incident depends on several factors, like the severity of the violation, your insurance company, and any past violations on your record. Midland drivers with a past incident on their record pay $226 per month for car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you receive a speeding ticket, it’s likely that your car insurance premium will go up. Insurance companies often raise rates for drivers with speeding tickets because it indicates unsafe driving. However, the rate increase after a speeding ticket is usually much smaller than the rate increase after an accident or DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Midland for drivers with a speeding ticket is $231 per month.

Below, you can see which Midland car insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3451
GEICO3755
Mile Auto4364
Allstate4872
USAA6191
Safeco73108
Nationwide83123
Progressive83123
Midvale Home & Auto86127
Mercury87129
Dairyland91136
Clearcover100148
Chubb103154
National General105156
Liberty Mutual106158
Commonwealth Casualty107159
Elephant108160
Direct Auto116173
21st Century119177
GAINSCO124184
The General129192
Bristol West139206
AssuranceAmerica143213
State Auto157234
Infinity163242
Foremost185275
Hallmark194288
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you get into an accident, your car insurance premium will probably increase when your policy renews. Your insurance company might assume that you’re more likely to cause another accident after the first collision and raise your rate due to the increased risk you pose.

Midland drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $247 per month for car insurance, on average.

These car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in Midland for drivers with an at-fault accident on record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3455
GEICO3759
Mile Auto4368
Allstate4877
USAA6198
Safeco73116
Nationwide83132
Progressive83132
Midvale Home & Auto86136
Mercury87138
Dairyland91145
Clearcover100159
Chubb103164
National General105167
Liberty Mutual106169
Commonwealth Casualty107170
Elephant108172
Direct Auto116185
21st Century119190
GAINSCO124197
The General129206
Bristol West139221
AssuranceAmerica143228
State Auto157250
Infinity163259
Foremost185295
Hallmark194308
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic violations. As a result, having a past DUI on your record will significantly increase your car insurance premium. In addition to higher car insurance rates, Texas drivers must also maintain SR-22 insurance after a DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance for Midland drivers with a past DUI is $281 per month.

In the table below, you can see which insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers in Midland with a DUI conviction.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3462
GEICO3767
Mile Auto4377
Allstate4887
USAA61111
Safeco73131
Nationwide83150
Progressive83150
Midvale Home & Auto86155
Mercury87156
Dairyland91165
Clearcover100180
Chubb103187
National General105190
Liberty Mutual106192
Commonwealth Casualty107193
Elephant108195
Direct Auto116210
21st Century119215
GAINSCO124224
The General129234
Bristol West139251
AssuranceAmerica143259
State Auto157284
Infinity163294
Foremost185335
Hallmark194350
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Senior drivers often pay higher car insurance rates than middle-aged adults due to aging-related risk factors. Rates usually decrease around age 35 but start increasing again around age 70. Older drivers have an increased risk of car accidents and injury.[2]

In Midland, senior drivers pay $69 per month for liability coverage and $159 for full-coverage insurance.

See which car insurance companies in Midland offer the cheapest coverage for senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2541
GEICO2745
Mile Auto3261
Allstate3659
USAA4575
Safeco53112
Nationwide61104
Progressive61105
Midvale Home & Auto63113
Mercury6499
Dairyland67166
Clearcover7391
Chubb76126
National General77172
Liberty Mutual78156
Commonwealth Casualty79195
Elephant80121
Direct Auto86146
21st Century88145
GAINSCO91202
The General95187
Bristol West102176
AssuranceAmerica106143
State Auto116212
Infinity120182
Foremost136248
Hallmark143278
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

In general, teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance. Young drivers lack experience on the road and have the highest accident rate out of any other age demographic.[3] On average, Midland teenagers pay $181 per month for liability coverage and $418 for full-coverage insurance.

Teenagers — and their parents — have a number of ways to lower car insurance premiums. Most insurers offer discounts for students who earn good grades or drivers who insure a vehicle with safety features. Teens can also save money by joining their parents’ insurance policy. A licensed insurance agent can provide more recommendations for getting a lower rate.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Midland for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm66107
GEICO71118
Mile Auto82159
Allstate93153
USAA118194
Safeco139293
Nationwide159269
Progressive159273
Midvale Home & Auto164294
Mercury166257
Dairyland175432
Clearcover191237
Chubb198328
National General202448
Liberty Mutual203407
Commonwealth Casualty205508
Elephant207316
Direct Auto223380
21st Century228378
GAINSCO237524
The General248485
Bristol West266457
AssuranceAmerica275373
State Auto301551
Infinity312474
Foremost355646
Hallmark371724
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Midland car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Texas, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores when determining insurance premiums. Drivers with an excellent credit score usually earn the lowest premiums. If you have a poor credit score, you’ll probably pay a higher rate for insurance coverage.

Below, you can see the average car insurance premium for Midland drivers based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Midland?

The average cost of car insurance in Midland is $234 per month for full coverage and $101 per month for liability-only coverage.

Compared to the state averages, Midland drivers pay similar average rates for full coverage but cheaper rates for liability coverage. Texas drivers pay $118 per month for liability coverage and $236 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

Insurance costs vary by city and ZIP code depending on factors like population density, traffic congestion, accident rates, vehicle theft rates, the number of uninsured drivers in the area, and more. Midland has a relatively small population density of around 189 people per square mile.[4] Fewer people in an area leads to less traffic congestion and chances of accidents.

More cities in Texas

Car insurance rates vary by city and ZIP code. Midland drivers pay lower car insurance rates than residents of some other Texas cities.

Below, you can see how the average car insurance rates in Midland compare to the rates in some other Texas cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Abilene$91$214
Amarillo$102$233
Arlington$126$235
Austin$129$220
Beaumont$136$282
Brownsville$106$224
Corpus Christi$121$237
Dallas$138$267
Denton$117$229
El Paso$94$208
Fort Worth$122$232
Galveston$121$245
Garland$135$240
Grand Prairie$131$259
Houston$168$306
Huntsville$105$243
Irving$134$261
Killeen$107$219
Laredo$106$206
Lubbock$107$234
McAllen$116$230
Mesquite$132$270
Odessa$106$266
Plano$124$241
San Antonio$125$232
San Marcos$116$234
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Midland car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information can help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Midland.

  • How much is car insurance in Midland, Texas?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Midland is $167 per month. Midland drivers pay an average of $101 per month for liability coverage and $234 for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Midland?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Midland, with rates starting at $37 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Mile Auto also offer cheap average rates for liability coverage, starting at $40 and $46 per month, respectively. The best way to find affordable coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Midland?

    The best car insurance company in Midland is State Farm, which has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and cheap average rates. Other top insurers include USAA and Liberty Mutual.

  • Why are insurance rates in Texas so high?

    Texas drivers face high car insurance rates at least partially due to an increasing amount of auto claims related to climate events. The state has a history of storms that cause lots of property damage. The National Centers for Environmental Information recorded more than 500 tornado, hail, and wind events in Texas between January and July 2023.[5]

  • What’s the minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas drivers need to carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide." Accessed October 2, 2023
  2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers." Accessed October 2, 2023
  3. Teenagers and Passengers: Get the Facts. "Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." Accessed October 2, 2023
  4. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Midland County, Texas." Accessed October 2, 2023
  5. National Centers for Environmental Information. "Storm Events Database." Accessed October 2, 2023
