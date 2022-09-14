Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you make a mistake on the road, you could end up with a traffic violation on your record. Some of the most serious driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence. Insurers view these incidents as an indication you’re more likely to engage in future risky behavior, and they’ll often raise your rates to protect against your increased likelihood of filing a claim.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates in Laredo.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket usually comes with a fine. But after you pay the fine, you might also face higher car insurance costs. The good news is that the increase might not be significant and your rates should lower again once the ticket leaves your record.

The average rate for full coverage with a speeding ticket in Laredo is $286 , and here you can see quotes from top insurers in the area.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurance companies tend to associate at-fault accidents with riskier behavior. This all translates into higher car insurance premiums. The average rate in Laredo for full-coverage insurance with an at-fault accident on your record is $304 .

Here’s a look at some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Laredo for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers see DUIs as a very serious moving violation, and if you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your rates to rise dramatically. Some insurers may drop your coverage altogether and if you aren’t dropped, you can expect to pay $346 per month for full coverage, on average.

Here’s a look at the most affordable rates in Laredo for drivers with a DUI.