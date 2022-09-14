Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Laredo, Texas (2023)

The cheapest car insurance options in Laredo start with an average of $105 per month.

Updated September 20, 2023

Parked on the eastern banks of the Rio Grande, Laredo sits on the border between the United States and Mexico. In fact, the city’s seal proclaims itself to be the “Gateway to Mexico.” With around 256,000 residents, it’s the state’s 11th-largest city.[1]

Laredo drivers pay an average of $156 per month for car insurance, which is close to the state average of $175 per month.

If you’re looking for car insurance in Laredo, here’s what you need to know to find the best policy for you.

Quick Facts

  • On average, full-coverage auto insurance costs $207 per month in Laredo.

  • Rates in Laredo fall below the national average, and Laredo is more affordable than many other Texas communities.

  • In Texas, auto insurance companies are allowed to consider your credit when determining rates.

Best car insurance companies in Laredo

Every car insurance company uses a slightly different method to determine auto insurance rates. Some of the key factors considered include your age, driving record, ZIP code, and vehicle type. As a driver, this means that you can easily find different insurance rates across multiple companies based on what the insurer considers and how heavily they weigh each category.

The most efficient way to find the lowest rates is to shop around by comparing rates. Below, you’ll find out more about some of the best car insurance companies in Laredo to jump-start your search.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$54/mo

State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Laredo. The company has been in business for more than 100 years thanks, in part, to a solid reputation for helpful customer support. Customers can find a wide range of coverage options for auto insurance, and the company also offers life, pet, homeowners insurance, and more.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Affordable rates

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not the cheapest option for drivers with poor credit

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for families: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

GEICO is instantly recognizable in the car insurance industry. But this insurance company has more to offer than a cute gecko. As a driver, you’ll find access to affordable rates through GEICO. Families looking for savings will appreciate the rates available for good drivers and young drivers.

Pros

  • Family-focused discounts for young drivers and people with good driving records

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$96/mo

USAA offers a wide range of financial products, including home insurance and auto insurance, to qualifying members. The company works with military members, veterans, and their families. USAA also boasts high customer satisfaction ratings and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pros

  • Variety of discounts

  • SafePilot program can lower auto insurance costs by up to 30%

Cons

  • No 24/7 customer service

  • Only available to military members and their families

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Laredo

Liability car insurance can help you pay for the damage and injuries suffered by others in an accident you cause. While this type of car insurance is usually the cheapest option, it doesn’t offer any protection to cover your medical or repair costs.

Here, you can see some of the cheapest car insurance options for liability coverage in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm34
GEICO37
Mile Auto44
Allstate48
USAA61
Safeco73
Progressive83
State Auto85
Mercury88
Midvale Home & Auto90
Dairyland93
Nationwide94
Chubb103
Clearcover103
Commonwealth Casualty104
Liberty Mutual106
National General107
Elephant109
Direct Auto117
21st Century119
GAINSCO122
The General131
Bristol West137
AssuranceAmerica142
Infinity168
Foremost188
Hallmark191
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Laredo

Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability insurance, and it includes collision and comprehensive coverages. If your vehicle is damaged in an accident or another event, this type of coverage can help pay for the repairs you need to get back on the road.

Many auto lenders require borrowers to carry this coverage before they’ll grant a loan. However, even drivers without an auto loan might benefit from carrying this enhanced protection.

Here, you can see a collection of full-coverage quotes in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm54
GEICO59
Allstate77
Mile Auto85
USAA96
Clearcover127
Mercury136
Travelers139
Progressive144
Safeco154
Nationwide157
Midvale Home & Auto160
Elephant162
Chubb164
Stillwater169
21st Century189
AssuranceAmerica194
Direct Auto194
State Auto195
Liberty Mutual212
Dairyland227
Bristol West229
National General237
Infinity252
The General256
Commonwealth Casualty259
GAINSCO275
Foremost331
Hallmark377
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Laredo car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas drivers must carry a minimum amount of insurance to drive legally on public roadways. Below is a breakdown of the minimum coverage requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

While the figures listed above comprise the minimum coverage requirements you must meet, you may also look to acquire coverage that goes beyond the minimum. If that sounds appealing to you, you may want to consider the following coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you cause an accident that damages your own car, collision insurance kicks in to cover the cost of your repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision event damages your car, such as severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive coverage kicks in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough car insurance or any car insurance, this coverage will pay for the cost of your repairs and medical bills.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you make a mistake on the road, you could end up with a traffic violation on your record. Some of the most serious driving incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence. Insurers view these incidents as an indication you’re more likely to engage in future risky behavior, and they’ll often raise your rates to protect against your increased likelihood of filing a claim.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates in Laredo.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket usually comes with a fine. But after you pay the fine, you might also face higher car insurance costs. The good news is that the increase might not be significant and your rates should lower again once the ticket leaves your record.

The average rate for full coverage with a speeding ticket in Laredo is $286, and here you can see quotes from top insurers in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7547
GEICO8251
Allstate10767
Mile Auto11861
USAA13385
Clearcover176143
Mercury189122
Progressive200115
Safeco214101
Nationwide218131
Midvale Home & Auto222125
Elephant225151
Chubb228143
21st Century263165
AssuranceAmerica270197
Direct Auto270163
State Auto271118
Liberty Mutual295147
Dairyland315129
Bristol West318190
National General329149
Infinity350233
The General356182
Commonwealth Casualty360144
GAINSCO382169
Foremost460261
Hallmark524265
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurance companies tend to associate at-fault accidents with riskier behavior. This all translates into higher car insurance premiums. The average rate in Laredo for full-coverage insurance with an at-fault accident on your record is $304.

Here’s a look at some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Laredo for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8050
GEICO8755
Allstate11471
Mile Auto12665
USAA14290
Clearcover188152
Mercury201130
Progressive213123
Safeco228108
Nationwide232139
Midvale Home & Auto237133
Elephant240161
Chubb243152
21st Century280176
AssuranceAmerica287210
Direct Auto287173
State Auto289126
Liberty Mutual314157
Dairyland336138
Bristol West339203
National General351158
Infinity373249
The General379194
Commonwealth Casualty383154
GAINSCO407180
Foremost490278
Hallmark558283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers see DUIs as a very serious moving violation, and if you have a DUI on your record, you can expect your rates to rise dramatically. Some insurers may drop your coverage altogether and if you aren’t dropped, you can expect to pay $346 per month for full coverage, on average.

Here’s a look at the most affordable rates in Laredo for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9157
GEICO9962
Allstate12981
Mile Auto14374
USAA161102
Clearcover213173
Mercury228148
Progressive242139
Safeco259123
Nationwide264158
Midvale Home & Auto269151
Elephant272183
Chubb275173
21st Century317200
AssuranceAmerica326238
Direct Auto326197
State Auto328143
Liberty Mutual356178
Dairyland381156
Bristol West385230
National General398180
Infinity423282
The General430220
Commonwealth Casualty435175
GAINSCO462205
Foremost556316
Hallmark633321
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Many insurance companies take your age into account when determining rates. In general, drivers start to enjoy gradually lower rates starting between the ages of 25 and 35. But after decades of lower rates, drivers hitting age 75 tend to face higher insurance costs. The average monthly rate for seniors is $106 in Laredo

These higher rates are due, in part, to the reduced faculties of older drivers as well as the increased likelihood of costly medical bills should a senior be involved in an accident.

Below is a closer look at the average monthly quotes for senior drivers in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm2717
GEICO3019
Allstate3924
Mile Auto4322
USAA4831
Clearcover6452
Mercury6844
Progressive7242
Safeco7737
Nationwide7947
Midvale Home & Auto8045
Elephant8155
Chubb8252
21st Century9560
AssuranceAmerica9771
Direct Auto9759
State Auto9843
Liberty Mutual10653
Dairyland11447
Bristol West11569
National General11954
Infinity12684
The General12866
Commonwealth Casualty13052
GAINSCO13861
Foremost16694
Hallmark18996
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers have the least experience on the road and are more likely to engage in risky behavior, like driving at night, distracted driving, and speeding. Not surprisingly, then, young drivers face some of the highest car insurance costs on the market. Teens in Laredo pay an average rate of $280 for car insurance.

The good news is you can make sure you don’t overpay by shopping around for better rates, keeping teen drivers on their parents’ policy, choosing a higher deductible, and maintaining good grades.

Here, you can see the average quotes available for teens in Laredo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9761
GEICO10666
Allstate13886
Mile Auto15379
USAA172109
Clearcover228185
Mercury244158
Progressive258149
Safeco276131
Nationwide282169
Midvale Home & Auto287162
Elephant291196
Chubb294185
21st Century339214
AssuranceAmerica348255
Direct Auto348210
State Auto350153
Liberty Mutual381190
Dairyland407167
Bristol West411246
National General425192
Infinity452302
The General460235
Commonwealth Casualty465187
GAINSCO494219
Foremost594337
Hallmark677343
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Laredo

Car insurance is a legal requirement in Texas, and while you can’t skip the expense, you can find ways to lower your costs. Here are a few ways to lower your rates:

  • Shop around. Every insurance company offers slightly different rates. Shopping around and comparing quotes can help you lock in the best policy for you at the most affordable rate.

  • Look for discounts. Many insurance companies provide discount opportunities. You can get discounts for bundling, in-vehicle safety features, and good driving. You can also check with your employer or any other organization you belong to and see if they have any discounts with certain insurers.

  • Increase your deductible. You can usually tap into lower rates by raising your insurance deductible. If you have the money to cover a claim, this choice can lead to savings.

Laredo car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas, like most other states, allows insurers to look at your credit when determining premiums. In Laredo, drivers with poor credit scores tend to pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent or good credit scores.

If you want to improve your credit score, paying your bills on time and paying down high-interest debt can improve your score.

Here, you can see how your credit score affects the rates you might get in Laredo.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Laredo?

The average cost of a full-coverage car insurance policy is $207 per month in Laredo. That’s close to the national average of $172 per month.

In general, cities with less traffic congestion and a lower population density see better rates than those with higher crime rates and more traffic.

More cities in Texas

Texas is a big state, and rates fluctuate across different areas. Below, you can see how the average full-coverage quote in Laredo compares to other cities in the state.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Laredo
Arlington$1885%
Austin$169-6%
Dallas$19911%
El Paso$178-1%
Fort Worth$1821%
Houston$22927%
Irving$1874%
Katy$20815%
Plano$173-4%
San Antonio$177-2%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Laredo car insurance FAQs

Laredo’s car insurance rates are already very affordable, but you may be able to reduce the rates you pay even more with the information presented below.

  • How much is car insurance in Laredo, Texas?

    You can expect to pay about $207 per month for full coverage and $105 for liability coverage in Laredo. These rates are near the national averages.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Laredo?

    State Farm, GEICO, and USAA rank as three of the top insurance companies in Laredo. All three have Insurify Quality Scores of 4.4, 4.2, and 4.3, respectively. In addition, these insurers are among the area leaders for low rates, and each has been recognized for its customer service and financial stability.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Laredo?

    Many things affect the rate you pay for car insurance, including your age, credit, marital status, driving history, and the vehicle you drive. Geography plays a role as well, and if you live in an area where accidents are more common or with a higher risk of crime, you’re apt to pay more for your car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Texas per month?

    The average rate for car insurance in Texas is $175 per month. The average monthly rate for liability-only coverage is $116, and the average rate for full coverage is $233 per month.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. World Population Review. "Texas Cities by Population." Accessed August 31, 2023
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance Guide." Accessed August 31, 2023
