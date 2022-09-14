Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
In Brownsville, car insurance costs an average of $167 a month, which is close to the Texas state average of $175. For comparison, the national average rate is $154.
A growing population in the state is partly to blame for the city’s more expensive insurance costs. Additionally, Brownsville’s location in the Rio Grande Valley exposes it to threats like tornadoes, flash flooding, and wildfires, further driving up car insurance costs.[1]
Comparing quotes is crucial to finding a great deal on Brownsville car insurance. Just remember that your cost depends on your circumstances and coverage needs.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $229 a month for full coverage and $104 for liability.
Brownsville drivers must carry 30/60/25 liability limits to drive legally in Texas.[2]
The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association can help if insurers deny you coverage.
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Brownsville
Finding cheap auto insurance isn’t easy. Drivers in the state of Texas saw a 25% jump in premiums in 2023, according to Insurify’s latest car insurance pricing report. But Brownsville drivers can still find affordable rates and good service. Here are three top insurers to consider.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$58/mo
State Farm has some of the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance in Brownsville. The company has been in business for more than 100 years and is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share. You’ll find eight State Farm agents in Brownsville, who can help you customize your coverage to lower your costs.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Generous rental car coverage
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Can’t purchase a policy online
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$82/mo
The fourth-largest car insurance company in the U.S., Allstate offers rates that are notably less than the city’s average. It’s also the best auto insurance company for teens. The company has discount programs specifically tailored for Brownsville’s young drivers. Additionally, eight of the nine local Allstate insurance agents have “elite” status, suggesting top-tier customer service.
Pros
Accident forgiveness, regardless of fault
Custom parts and sound system coverage available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Missing multi-car discount
Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$63/mo
Brownsville drivers generally pay less for car insurance when they go with GEICO. Although there’s no in-person support, considering the nearest agent is more than 160 miles away in Corpus Christi, GEICO customer service can help you file an SR-22 certificate with the state if your DWI conviction requires one.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
Roadside assistance starts at $14 per year
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
No gap insurance option
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville
To reduce your premiums, it helps to know what insurance rating factors contribute to a car insurance quote. Insurers consider driving history, vehicle type, marital status, credit history, and where you park overnight. Consider these strategies to increase your savings on your next car insurance bill:
Ask about discounts. While car insurance discounts can vary by auto insurance company, many offer discounts for good grades, safe drivers, and eco-friendly vehicles.
Increase policy deductibles. Higher deductibles can lower your rates, but it means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
Bundle policies. Combine home or renters insurance with auto insurance to take advantage of bundling discounts.
Shop around. Low auto insurance rates won’t just appear on your doorstep. Get multiple quotes to compare coverage and choose the best deal.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Brownsville
Liability car insurance doesn’t cover your car’s dents. It pays for damages and injuries you cause to others in a car accident. This coverage meets Texas’ auto insurance requirements but can leave gaps in your protection.
In Brownsville, State Farm leads the pack for budget-friendly liability-only car insurance, averaging a rate of just $36 a month. The table below shows the average car insurance quotes for liability coverage from the best companies in Brownsville.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Brownsville
While liability insurance offers minimum coverage for damages you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance goes the extra mile. You’ll get protection for your vehicle’s damages. If you’re financing or leasing a vehicle, your lender may require full coverage. However, it’s also helpful if you’re looking for more peace of mind.
The average cost of full coverage in Brownsville is $229 a month, and the table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage in the city.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas auto insurance has specific requirements, including having a 30/60/25 policy with personal injury protection (PIP) included. If you don’t want PIP coverage, you must inform your insurer in writing. The state uses a fault system, which means you’re on the hook for damages and injuries if you cause an accident. However, minimum coverage may not always cover the full scope of expenses, and the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) suggests increasing your coverage limits.
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Buying more than the bare-minimum coverage is a good idea. Brownsville’s best car insurance companies offer additional coverage to customize your policy. Two common options are collision and comprehensive insurance, but TDI specifically mentions five add-ons to increase your coverage:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragesteps in when your car hits another vehicle or object to pay for your repair or replacement costs, no matter who’s at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverageprotects against theft, fire, vandalism, tornadoes, hail, and falling objects, among other non-collision events.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coveragepays for medical bills for you and your passengers, even if you’re the passenger in another vehicle or get injured while cycling or on foot.
Roadside assistance coverage
Towing, battery boosts, and other emergency roadside help is handy if you find yourself stuck on the side of the road.
Rental car coverage
This helps pay for a temporary ride if your vehicle needs repairs after an accident.
Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other incidents can cause your auto insurance prices to surge. Insurers see these traffic violations as indicators of risky behavior, which increases the potential of having to pay future claims. If your driving record isn’t perfect, you aren’t doomed to high rates — savvy Brownsville drivers can still find cost-effective coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Getting a speeding ticket means more than an immediate fine. It sends a message to insurers that you might be a high-risk driver, potentially leading to more expensive auto insurance coverage. The overall average cost of car insurance for Brownsville drivers with a speeding ticket is $230 a month.
If you’re ready to compare coverage options, look at the table below. It shows how Brownsville car insurance companies measure up for drivers with speeding tickets.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you cause an accident, you’re not only responsible for paying for the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, but it also puts you in a riskier category for car insurance. A riskier profile often translates to steeper auto insurance premiums. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness, providing some financial relief, even for at-fault accidents.
You may also see lower rates by switching to a different insurance company. In Brownsville, the overall average for car insurance after an at-fault accident is $245 per month. To start your search, consider the insurers in the table below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm
Driving under the influence isn’t just a legal misstep — it casts a shadow over your insurance rates. In 2021, the Brownsville Police Department reported 3.5 times more alcohol-related car accidents than in 2020.[3]
Drunk driving increases your risk level, leading insurers to hike up your premiums — the overall average cost for insurance after a DWI in Brownsville is $279 a month. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate to verify insurance coverage.
Check out the table below for a comparison of Brownsville insurance quotes for drivers with a DWI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance rates can change as drivers age. Rates typically decrease around age 35 due to better driving habits and more experience. While seniors are often safe drivers, premiums tend to rise by age 70 because they’re more likely to get into fatal car accidents.[4]
Seniors drivers in Brownsville pay an average of $70 a month for liability insurance and $155 a month for full coverage. Other Brownsville car insurance companies offer affordable coverage for senior drivers, as shown in the table below.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Being a teen driver can be fun, but it’s often costly when it comes to car insurance. Teens are new to driving and likely to make more mistakes, so insurance companies see them as risky and charge them more. To save money, young drivers can rely on a few strategies:
Stay on their parents’ insurance plan. Adding a teen to a parent’s policy is cheaper than buying separate coverage.
Choose a safe car. Vehicles with better safety ratings qualify for lower premiums.
Earn good grades. Insurers often provide good student discounts.
Complete a driver’s education course. Taking a driver’s education course can open up insurer discounts.
Brownsville car insurance costs for teen drivers are an average of $186 a month for liability only and $410 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how companies offer different quotes for teen drivers.
Here’s how monthly rates stack up based on different credit levels for Brownsville drivers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Brownsville?
Location plays a big role when insurers calculate car insurance quotes. Prices vary by city and ZIP code, and Brownsville auto insurance premiums are more expensive on average. While rates in the city are similar to the Texas average, Brownsville insurance policies cost more than the national average.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how other Texas cities compare to Brownsville’s car insurance costs.
The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $229 a month for full coverage and $104 a month for liability.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville?
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Brownsville, with an average cost of $36 for liability insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Brownsville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Brownsville include State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO. These companies have solid Insurify Quality Scores, relatively affordable average rates, and strong AM Best ratings.
How much does car insurance cost a month in Texas?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $116 a month for liability only and $233 a month for full coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires 30/60/25 liability insurance, which translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.