Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other incidents can cause your auto insurance prices to surge. Insurers see these traffic violations as indicators of risky behavior, which increases the potential of having to pay future claims. If your driving record isn’t perfect, you aren’t doomed to high rates — savvy Brownsville drivers can still find cost-effective coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket means more than an immediate fine. It sends a message to insurers that you might be a high-risk driver, potentially leading to more expensive auto insurance coverage. The overall average cost of car insurance for Brownsville drivers with a speeding ticket is $230 a month.

If you’re ready to compare coverage options, look at the table below. It shows how Brownsville car insurance companies measure up for drivers with speeding tickets.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident, you’re not only responsible for paying for the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, but it also puts you in a riskier category for car insurance. A riskier profile often translates to steeper auto insurance premiums. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness, providing some financial relief, even for at-fault accidents.

You may also see lower rates by switching to a different insurance company. In Brownsville, the overall average for car insurance after an at-fault accident is $245 per month. To start your search, consider the insurers in the table below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm

Driving under the influence isn’t just a legal misstep — it casts a shadow over your insurance rates. In 2021, the Brownsville Police Department reported 3.5 times more alcohol-related car accidents than in 2020.[3]

Drunk driving increases your risk level, leading insurers to hike up your premiums — the overall average cost for insurance after a DWI in Brownsville is $279 a month. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate to verify insurance coverage.

Check out the table below for a comparison of Brownsville insurance quotes for drivers with a DWI.