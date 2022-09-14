>Car Insurance>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Brownsville, Texas (2023)

With an average monthly premium of just $36, State Farm is Brownsville’s cheapest car insurance company.

In Brownsville, car insurance costs an average of $167 a month, which is close to the Texas state average of $175. For comparison, the national average rate is $154. 

A growing population in the state is partly to blame for the city’s more expensive insurance costs. Additionally, Brownsville’s location in the Rio Grande Valley exposes it to threats like tornadoes, flash flooding, and wildfires, further driving up car insurance costs.[1]

Comparing quotes is crucial to finding a great deal on Brownsville car insurance. Just remember that your cost depends on your circumstances and coverage needs.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $229 a month for full coverage and $104 for liability.

  • Brownsville drivers must carry 30/60/25 liability limits to drive legally in Texas.[2]

  • The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association can help if insurers deny you coverage.

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Brownsville

Finding cheap auto insurance isn’t easy. Drivers in the state of Texas saw a 25% jump in premiums in 2023, according to Insurify’s latest car insurance pricing report. But Brownsville drivers can still find affordable rates and good service. Here are three top insurers to consider.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.4$61$38Liability-only coverage
Allstate4.1$86$54Young drivers
GEICO4.2$66$41Drivers with a DWI
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

State Farm has some of the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance in Brownsville. The company has been in business for more than 100 years and is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share. You’ll find eight State Farm agents in Brownsville, who can help you customize your coverage to lower your costs.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Generous rental car coverage

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for young drivers: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo

The fourth-largest car insurance company in the U.S., Allstate offers rates that are notably less than the city’s average. It’s also the best auto insurance company for teens. The company has discount programs specifically tailored for Brownsville’s young drivers. Additionally, eight of the nine local Allstate insurance agents have “elite” status, suggesting top-tier customer service.

Pros

  • Accident forgiveness, regardless of fault

  • Custom parts and sound system coverage available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Missing multi-car discount

Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.

Brigitte - September 13, 2023
Verified

Failure to allow me to reinstate my overage.

Joseph - September 9, 2023
Verified

Poor service. Hard to access online accounts.

Peter - September 3, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

Best insurer for drivers with a DWI: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo

Brownsville drivers generally pay less for car insurance when they go with GEICO. Although there’s no in-person support, considering the nearest agent is more than 160 miles away in Corpus Christi, GEICO customer service can help you file an SR-22 certificate with the state if your DWI conviction requires one.

Pros

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Roadside assistance starts at $14 per year

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • No gap insurance option

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville

To reduce your premiums, it helps to know what insurance rating factors contribute to a car insurance quote. Insurers consider driving history, vehicle type, marital status, credit history, and where you park overnight. Consider these strategies to increase your savings on your next car insurance bill:

  • Ask about discounts. While car insurance discounts can vary by auto insurance company, many offer discounts for good grades, safe drivers, and eco-friendly vehicles.

  • Increase policy deductibles. Higher deductibles can lower your rates, but it means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.

  • Bundle policies. Combine home or renters insurance with auto insurance to take advantage of bundling discounts.

  • Shop around. Low auto insurance rates won’t just appear on your doorstep. Get multiple quotes to compare coverage and choose the best deal.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Brownsville

Liability car insurance doesn’t cover your car’s dents. It pays for damages and injuries you cause to others in a car accident. This coverage meets Texas’ auto insurance requirements but can leave gaps in your protection.

In Brownsville, State Farm leads the pack for budget-friendly liability-only car insurance, averaging a rate of just $36 a month. The table below shows the average car insurance quotes for liability coverage from the best companies in Brownsville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
GEICO39
Mile Auto47
Allstate52
USAA65
Safeco78
Progressive89
State Auto91
Mercury94
Midvale Home & Auto96
Dairyland99
Nationwide100
Chubb110
Clearcover110
Commonwealth Casualty112
Liberty Mutual114
National General115
Elephant116
Direct Auto125
21st Century127
GAINSCO131
The General140
Bristol West147
AssuranceAmerica152
Infinity179
Foremost201
Hallmark204
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Brownsville

While liability insurance offers minimum coverage for damages you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance goes the extra mile. You’ll get protection for your vehicle’s damages. If you’re financing or leasing a vehicle, your lender may require full coverage. However, it’s also helpful if you’re looking for more peace of mind.

The average cost of full coverage in Brownsville is $229 a month, and the table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
GEICO63
Allstate82
Mile Auto91
USAA103
Clearcover136
Mercury146
Travelers149
Progressive154
Safeco165
Nationwide168
Midvale Home & Auto172
Elephant174
Chubb176
Stillwater181
21st Century202
AssuranceAmerica208
Direct Auto208
State Auto209
Liberty Mutual227
Dairyland243
Bristol West245
National General254
Infinity270
The General274
Commonwealth Casualty278
GAINSCO295
Foremost354
Hallmark404
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Brownsville car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas auto insurance has specific requirements, including having a 30/60/25 policy with personal injury protection (PIP) included. If you don’t want PIP coverage, you must inform your insurer in writing. The state uses a fault system, which means you’re on the hook for damages and injuries if you cause an accident. However, minimum coverage may not always cover the full scope of expenses, and the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) suggests increasing your coverage limits.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Buying more than the bare-minimum coverage is a good idea. Brownsville’s best car insurance companies offer additional coverage to customize your policy. Two common options are collision and comprehensive insurance, but TDI specifically mentions five add-ons to increase your coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage steps in when your car hits another vehicle or object to pay for your repair or replacement costs, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage protects against theft, fire, vandalism, tornadoes, hail, and falling objects, among other non-collision events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills for you and your passengers, even if you’re the passenger in another vehicle or get injured while cycling or on foot.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Towing, battery boosts, and other emergency roadside help is handy if you find yourself stuck on the side of the road.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car coverage

    This helps pay for a temporary ride if your vehicle needs repairs after an accident.

Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other incidents can cause your auto insurance prices to surge. Insurers see these traffic violations as indicators of risky behavior, which increases the potential of having to pay future claims. If your driving record isn’t perfect, you aren’t doomed to high rates — savvy Brownsville drivers can still find cost-effective coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket means more than an immediate fine. It sends a message to insurers that you might be a high-risk driver, potentially leading to more expensive auto insurance coverage. The overall average cost of car insurance for Brownsville drivers with a speeding ticket is $230 a month.

If you’re ready to compare coverage options, look at the table below. It shows how Brownsville car insurance companies measure up for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3450
GEICO3654
Mile Auto4465
Allstate4972
USAA6190
Safeco73108
Progressive83124
State Auto85126
Mercury88131
Midvale Home & Auto90133
Dairyland93138
Nationwide93139
Chubb103153
Clearcover103153
Commonwealth Casualty105156
Liberty Mutual107158
National General107160
Elephant108161
Direct Auto117174
21st Century119176
GAINSCO122182
The General131195
Bristol West137204
AssuranceAmerica142211
Infinity167249
Foremost188279
Hallmark191283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause an accident, you’re not only responsible for paying for the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, but it also puts you in a riskier category for car insurance. A riskier profile often translates to steeper auto insurance premiums. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness, providing some financial relief, even for at-fault accidents.

You may also see lower rates by switching to a different insurance company. In Brownsville, the overall average for car insurance after an at-fault accident is $245 per month. To start your search, consider the insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3453
GEICO3658
Mile Auto4470
Allstate4977
USAA6196
Safeco73115
Progressive83132
State Auto85135
Mercury88139
Midvale Home & Auto90142
Dairyland93146
Nationwide93148
Chubb103163
Clearcover103163
Commonwealth Casualty105166
Liberty Mutual107169
National General107170
Elephant108172
Direct Auto117185
21st Century119188
GAINSCO122194
The General131207
Bristol West137217
AssuranceAmerica142225
Infinity167265
Foremost188297
Hallmark191302
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm

Driving under the influence isn’t just a legal misstep — it casts a shadow over your insurance rates. In 2021, the Brownsville Police Department reported 3.5 times more alcohol-related car accidents than in 2020.[3] 

Drunk driving increases your risk level, leading insurers to hike up your premiums — the overall average cost for insurance after a DWI in Brownsville is $279 a month. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate to verify insurance coverage.

Check out the table below for a comparison of Brownsville insurance quotes for drivers with a DWI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DWI
State Farm3460
GEICO3666
Mile Auto4479
Allstate4987
USAA61109
Safeco73131
Progressive83149
State Auto85153
Mercury88158
Midvale Home & Auto90161
Dairyland93166
Nationwide93168
Chubb103185
Clearcover103185
Commonwealth Casualty105188
Liberty Mutual107191
National General107193
Elephant108195
Direct Auto117210
21st Century119213
GAINSCO122220
The General131235
Bristol West137247
AssuranceAmerica142255
Infinity167301
Foremost188338
Hallmark191343
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Car insurance rates can change as drivers age. Rates typically decrease around age 35 due to better driving habits and more experience. While seniors are often safe drivers, premiums tend to rise by age 70 because they’re more likely to get into fatal car accidents.[4]

Seniors drivers in Brownsville pay an average of $70 a month for liability insurance and $155 a month for full coverage. Other Brownsville car insurance companies offer affordable coverage for senior drivers, as shown in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2439
GEICO2743
Mile Auto3262
Allstate3556
USAA4470
Safeco53112
Progressive61105
State Auto62142
Mercury6499
Midvale Home & Auto65117
Dairyland67165
Nationwide68114
Chubb75120
Clearcover7593
Commonwealth Casualty76189
Liberty Mutual78154
National General78173
Elephant79118
Direct Auto85142
21st Century86137
GAINSCO89201
The General95186
Bristol West100167
AssuranceAmerica103142
Infinity122184
Foremost137241
Hallmark139275
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Being a teen driver can be fun, but it’s often costly when it comes to car insurance. Teens are new to driving and likely to make more mistakes, so insurance companies see them as risky and charge them more. To save money, young drivers can rely on a few strategies:

  • Stay on their parents’ insurance plan. Adding a teen to a parent’s policy is cheaper than buying separate coverage.

  • Choose a safe car. Vehicles with better safety ratings qualify for lower premiums.

  • Earn good grades. Insurers often provide good student discounts.

  • Complete a driver’s education course. Taking a driver’s education course can open up insurer discounts.

Brownsville car insurance costs for teen drivers are an average of $186 a month for liability only and $410 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how companies offer different quotes for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm65104
GEICO70113
Mile Auto84163
Allstate93147
USAA117185
Safeco140296
Progressive160276
State Auto163375
Mercury169262
Midvale Home & Auto172309
Dairyland178436
Nationwide180302
Chubb197316
Clearcover197244
Commonwealth Casualty201499
Liberty Mutual205407
National General206456
Elephant208312
Direct Auto224373
21st Century228363
GAINSCO235530
The General251492
Bristol West264440
AssuranceAmerica273373
Infinity321485
Foremost361635
Hallmark366725
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Brownsville car insurance quotes by credit tier

While Texas has some of the toughest rules about how insurers use credit information, credit history is still a primary factor for car insurance quotes.[5] It’s common for drivers with poor credit scores to pay twice as much as drivers with excellent or good credit scores, even if they have a safe driving record.

Here’s how monthly rates stack up based on different credit levels for Brownsville drivers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Brownsville?

Location plays a big role when insurers calculate car insurance quotes. Prices vary by city and ZIP code, and Brownsville auto insurance premiums are more expensive on average. While rates in the city are similar to the Texas average, Brownsville insurance policies cost more than the national average.

More cities in Texas

Here’s how other Texas cities compare to Brownsville’s car insurance costs.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Abilene$90$212
Amarillo$100$228
Corpus Christi$120$235
Dallas$137$260
El Paso$93$208
Lubbock$105$230
Plano$124$241
San Antonio$124$228
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Brownsville car insurance FAQs

Learn how to shop for car insurance in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to questions about car insurance in Brownsville below.

  • How much is car insurance in Brownsville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Brownsville is $229 a month for full coverage and $104 a month for liability.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville?

    State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Brownsville, with an average cost of $36 for liability insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Brownsville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Brownsville include State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO. These companies have solid Insurify Quality Scores, relatively affordable average rates, and strong AM Best ratings.

  • How much does car insurance cost a month in Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $116 a month for liability only and $233 a month for full coverage.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas requires 30/60/25 liability insurance, which translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

