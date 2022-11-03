4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Corpus Christi, TX
Finding the right auto insurance company can be a daunting task. Drivers can struggle to determine which coverage they need while looking for a cheap policy that doesn't sacrifice quality. Here’s how to find affordable car insurance coverage in Corpus Christi to protect yourself and your passengers without breaking the bank.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Corpus Christi is $267 per month, or $3204 annually.
Car insurance in Corpus Christi is $52 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Corpus Christi on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Corpus Christi, TX
For the most affordable policies in Corpus Christi, the average rate for a car insurance premium can cost anywhere from $130 to $186 per month. Motorists can find the cheapest auto insurance with Clearcover, Mile Auto, Elephant, Apparent, and Progressive—all of which come in below $140 per month.
|Insurance Provider in Corpus Christi
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|$130 /mo
|Mile Auto
|$131 /mo
|Elephant
|$137 /mo
|Progressive
|$139 /mo
|Apparent
|$139 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Corpus Christi, TX
The best car insurance isn’t always the cheapest. However, some of the best car insurance companies in Corpus Christi offer excellent rates without sacrificing the quality of coverage. If you’re looking for great auto insurance that won’t ruin your monthly budget, start with Clearcover, Travelers, Safeco, State Auto, Liberty Mutual, and Nationwide.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$130 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$286 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$188 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$253 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$180 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|Houston
|$222/mo
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|Corpus Christi
|$155/mo
|Texas
|$213/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Corpus Christi Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The younger you are, the more you’ll typically pay for auto insurance. Why? Because statistically speaking, young drivers have more accidents than older, more experienced drivers. It’s not uncommon for teen drivers in the state of Texas to pay $465 per month for car insurance premiums. Rates start to drop significantly once you hit age 25.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$465
|Under 25
|$433
|20s
|$284
|30s
|$198
|40s
|$176
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$154
|70s
|$173
|80+
|$188
Corpus Christi Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Corpus Christi car insurance rates differ significantly by driving and accident history. Drivers with a clean driving record tend to pay less for their auto insurance than those with a series of moving violations and car accidents on their record. Discover how much you might pay for Corpus Christi car insurance rates by driving history below.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$126
|Speeding Ticket
|$131
|At-Fault Accident
|$145
|DUI
|$252
Corpus Christi Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you’re looking for auto insurance quotes in Corpus Christi, your credit history will play a role in how much you pay. If you have bad credit or poor financial responsibility, your rates will typically be higher than drivers with good or excellent credit ratings. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find cheap car insurance quotes—just shop around when looking for auto insurance coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$92
|Good
|$125
|Average
|$127
|Poor
|$129
Corpus Christi DMV Information
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is an excellent place to start when looking for vehicle registration, driver’s license renewal, license plates, address changes, and more. The Corpus Christi DMV is found in Nueces County at 901 Leopard Street, Suite 301. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Public Transportation in Corpus Christi
The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority offers convenient options for getting around the city without your own vehicle. It offers an extensive, convenient, and affordable bus system. Bus routes are available seven days a week throughout the city.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Corpus Christi
Hands down, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Corpus Christi is to shop around to compare rates. Insurify makes it easy—the car insurance comparison tool lists top insurance companies and rates to help you get the best deal on insurance coverage, whether you’re looking for liability coverage or full-coverage policies.
FAQs - Corpus Christi, TX Car Insurance
There are many steps you can take to find a low-cost auto insurance policy. The first is to shop around to compare rates and coverage options from multiple insurance agents and companies. You can also use safe driving practices to keep your driving history clean, increase your insurance deductible, and ask about policy discounts to lower your costs.
Car insurance costs in Corpus Christi depend on several factors. Your age, type of vehicle, driving record, and location can all impact your cost. Insurance providers like Clearcover, Mile Auto, Elephant, Apparent, and Progressive have policies with an average cost that’s less than $140 per month.
Many factors go into determining the cost of your car insurance policy. Some of the most common reasons why Corpus Christi residents see their auto insurance rates increase are lack of driving experience, age, gender, and the number of accidents or tickets in the past five years.
Insurify Insights
How Corpus Christi Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Corpus Christi, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Corpus Christi drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Corpus Christi
#165
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#240
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#199
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#59
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Corpus Christi drivers rank 229 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #229
- Percent of drivers in Corpus Christi with an accident: 7.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Corpus Christi drivers rank 199 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #199
- Percent of drivers in Corpus Christi with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Corpus Christi drivers rank 109 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #109
- Percent of drivers in Corpus Christi with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Corpus Christi drivers rank 105 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #105
- Percent of drivers in Corpus Christi with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Corpus Christi drivers rank 165 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #165
- Percent of drivers in Corpus Christi with a speeding ticket: 7.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Corpus Christi drivers rank 78 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #78
- Percent of drivers in Corpus Christi with clean record: 83%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Corpus Christi drivers rank 128 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #128
- Percent of drivers in Corpus Christi with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.79%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022