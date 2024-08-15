Can You Drive in Texas With a Foreign License?

Driving in Texas with a foreign license

You can drive in Texas with a foreign license, but only for up to one year. You must have a valid foreign driver’s license or permit from an official authority, which should be translated into English.

First, you must have a valid driver’s license. Next, your vehicle must have signage or a plaque indicating its country of origin. You must also have proper registration and plates from your country of residence. These reciprocity agreements only apply to private passenger vehicles, not commercial vehicles, unless the license is from Mexico or Canada.

You can also get a Texas driver’s license if you’re not a citizen. You’ll need to provide proof of identity and lawful presence in the U.S., proof of Texas residency, and your Social Security number if you have one. Then, you’ll need to pass a written exam and a standard driving test for a Texas license. Check the Texas DMV website for any potential updates to its policy.[1]