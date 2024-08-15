Can You Drive in Texas With a Foreign License?

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
If you’ve just moved to the Lone Star State from another country, you’ll need to understand how to navigate your driving license situation. While you won’t need to get a new license immediately, you’ll need to ensure you meet all the standard requirements to drive in the state legally.
Here’s what you need to know about driving in Texas with a foreign license.
Driving in Texas with a foreign license
You can drive in Texas with a foreign license, but only for up to one year. You must have a valid foreign driver’s license or permit from an official authority, which should be translated into English.
First, you must have a valid driver’s license. Next, your vehicle must have signage or a plaque indicating its country of origin. You must also have proper registration and plates from your country of residence. These reciprocity agreements only apply to private passenger vehicles, not commercial vehicles, unless the license is from Mexico or Canada.
You can also get a Texas driver’s license if you’re not a citizen. You’ll need to provide proof of identity and lawful presence in the U.S., proof of Texas residency, and your Social Security number if you have one. Then, you’ll need to pass a written exam and a standard driving test for a Texas license. Check the Texas DMV website for any potential updates to its policy.[1]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Texas
Liability rates start at $37 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How long can you use a foreign license in Texas?
You can drive in Texas with a foreign license for up to one year or until you become a Texas resident, whichever comes first. But this period of time can vary depending on the type of visa you have.
Tourists
Driver’s licenses of foreign visitors with standard visas are valid for up to one year from the date of entry into the U.S.
International students
A student can use their foreign license for the duration of their schooling.
Business travelers
Business travelers’ licenses are valid for up to one year from entering the country.
New residents
Texas law requires residents to get a Texas driver’s license within a 90-day period of establishing residency and turn in their foreign license upon doing so.[2]
Steps to drive legally in Texas with a foreign license
Before you hit the road in Texas, you’ll want to make sure that your foreign license is valid. Follow the steps below to make sure you’re driving legally in Texas:
First, make sure that your license hasn’t expired.
Get an International Driver’s Permit (IDP). This permit acts as an official translation of your license into English. While you don’t necessarily need one, it can be very helpful when interacting with law enforcement. Apply for one in your home country before going to the U.S.
Make sure you always have your license, visa documentation, passport, and IDP when driving.
Know how long your foreign license is valid based on your visa type.
Follow Texas traffic laws. While it’s always important to follow the rules of the road, it’s especially important to do so if you’re from another country, as your driving privileges are already limited.
Insurance requirements for foreign drivers in Texas
Even as an international driver, you’ll need car insurance to drive legally in Texas. You must carry the state’s minimum required liability coverages, just like any U.S. citizen in Texas. It may be worth it to carry full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, to protect yourself more thoroughly.
Here are Texas’ basic requirements for minimum car insurance:
$30,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person
$60,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident
$25,000 in property damage liability coverage
It’s also crucial to make sure that your car insurance doesn’t lapse, as it’s illegal to drive without insurance, even for one day. Know when your insurance policy expiration date and make sure to renew it before then.[3]
Shop for Car Insurance in Texas
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Renting a car in Texas with a foreign license
Renting a car in Texas with a foreign license can be tricky. You’ll want to look for large, major car rental companies, such as Enterprise, Budget, and Avis, as they typically have very clear policies regarding foreign drivers. Each company may also have its own additional requirements.
To rent a car, you’ll need your passport, proof of insurance, your valid international driver’s license, a credit card, and often an IDP. If you don’t have an IDP, it’s a worthwhile investment that makes dealing with English-speaking companies significantly easier.
When renting a car, make sure you understand the rental policy’s rules around mileage limits, fuel refilling, and who it allows to drive. Many rental companies offer additional insurance, but you can use your own auto insurance if your insurer allows it.
Finally, ensure you inspect the vehicle before taking it off the lot to avoid the rental company charging you for any damages already there when you rented the car.
Tips for safe driving in Texas as a foreign driver
Safety should always be your number-one priority when behind the wheel. In Texas, just like in any other state, it’s important to know the rules of the road. Check out the following tips to improve your knowledge of Texas driving:
Keep an eye out for red or yellow signs, as they often indicate that you need to take action, such as stopping or slowing down.
Green signs indicate direction and mileage information.
Blue signs indicate services like restaurants or gas stations that are up ahead.
Always follow the speed limit. These signs are typically black and white.
Don’t use your cell phone. Not only is it illegal, but it’s very dangerous to you and other drivers.
Move to the side of the road for emergency vehicles. Texas law requires you to get out of the way of ambulances, police cars, fire trucks, and any other emergency services.
Always wear your seat belt. Unbuckling is dangerous and against the law.
Be mindful of weather conditions. If it’s raining, drive more slowly and cautiously to avoid drifting.
Never drink and drive. This is highly illegal and dangerous, will result in immediate license suspension, and is a criminal offense in Texas.
Finally, always drive safely and respectfully. Don’t cut off other drivers, slow down to let people merge, use your turn signals, and don’t speed.
Driving in Texas with a foreign license FAQs
Driving in Texas can be confusing if you’re from another country. Check out the answers below to some of the most commonly asked questions about driving in Texas with a foreign driver’s license.
What documents do you need to drive in Texas with a foreign license?
To drive in Texas with a foreign license, you’ll need your valid, unexpired driver’s license, passport, visa documentation, and proof of insurance. It’s also helpful to carry an International Driving Permit (IDP) for easy translation, but this isn’t legally required.
Can you rent a car in Texas with a foreign license?
Yes. You can rent a car in Texas with a foreign license. You’ll need your passport, proof of insurance, your valid license, and often an IDP.
How long can you drive with an international license in Texas?
How long you can drive with an international license in Texas depends on your visa type and how long you’ve been in the country. The general rule of thumb is that you can drive with a foreign license in Texas for up to one year or whenever you become a permanent resident, whichever comes first.
What should you do if you get a traffic ticket in Texas with a foreign license?
If you get a traffic ticket in Texas with a foreign license, don’t panic — it happens to many Texas drivers every day. First, make sure you understand what the ticket means. Read it carefully to understand any applicable fines and violations. If it includes a fine, pay it as soon as possible.
If you think the ticket was given unfairly, you can contest it in traffic court, though this process is typically long and arduous. It’s often easier to just pay the ticket and move on. Know that your insurance company may raise your car insurance rates depending on the type of traffic violation.
Can a foreigner drive a car in Texas?
Yes. A foreigner can drive a car in Texas as long as they follow the Texas laws regarding foreign licenses. Visit the Texas Department of Public Safety for a complete list of requirements and more information on how to legally operate a motor vehicle in the U.S. state of Texas.
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.