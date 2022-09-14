Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The average cost of car insurance in Odessa, Texas, is $186 a month — which is more than the national average of $154.
Many factors affect car insurance premiums, such as weather, traffic patterns, and crime rates. Odessa experiences a relatively large number of car thefts and accidents compared to its population and size, which can contribute to its more expensive car insurance rates.[1][2]
Here’s what you need to know about getting cheap car insurance in Odessa, Texas.
Quick Facts
Car insurance in Odessa costs an average of $267 a month for full coverage and $105 for liability only.
The average cost of car insurance in Odessa is on par with the Texas average rate of $175 a month.
Auto insurers in Texas can use your credit score to determine car insurance premiums.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Odessa
Before diving into which car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in Odessa, it’s important to note that the lowest price may not correlate with the best policy for your needs. You should choose a company that’s reliable, has the features you need, and can offer you the right amount of coverage for the best price.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.4
$108
$51
Discounts
GEICO
4.2
$112
$52
Bundling
Mile Auto
3.4
$80
$49
Low-mileage drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo
Odessa residents have to watch their budgets carefully, thanks to the high cost of living in this Texas city. To help keep auto insurance spending low, drivers will appreciate that State Farm offers some of the lowest average premiums in the city, as well as various discounts.
You can get a discount for getting good grades, taking defensive driving lessons, installing safety features in your car, and more to help you save on your auto insurance premiums. You can also save by bundling your auto insurance policy with one of State Farm’s many insurance products, like renters, home, and life insurance.
Pros
No. 2 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in Texas
Multiple available discounts
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Quotes not available online
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$70/mo
Amid rising prices, drivers have a lot of expenses, and it makes sense to try to cut costs where possible. Whether you rent or own your home, bundling renters or homeowners insurance with car insurance from one company can be convenient and financially beneficial. With GEICO, you can bundle your auto insurance policy with a condo, renters, homeowners, or mobile home insurance policy.
Your job can also help you save with GEICO. Military members, federal employees, and workers at more than 500 different employers can all qualify for extra savings on their car insurance premiums.
Pros
Popular mobile app
24/7 customer service
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$101/mo
No commute? Working from home can save you a lot on gas and vehicle maintenance. And with the right car insurance company, working from home can also help you save on car insurance. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile policies in which you spend less when you don’t drive that often. All you have to do to qualify for savings is take a picture of your car’s odometer once a month.
Pros
Doesn’t require a telematics device
Offers online quotes
Cons
Bad for long commutes
No J.D. Power rankings available
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Odessa
If you’re looking to save on your car insurance policy in Odessa, here are some money-saving tips that can help you find cheap car insurance:
Compare quotes. To find the best policy that suits your needs and budget, start by comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies. The cheapest auto insurance company for you offers the lowest rate for the coverage you want.
Bundle multiple policies. If you already have another form of insurance — such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance — from an insurer, check if that insurance company also offers auto insurance. Many companies provide bundling discounts for customers with multiple policies.
Choose the right car. Choose a less expensive car, as they’re cheaper to repair and replace, resulting in lower insurance claims. This choice can lead to significant savings on your car insurance premium.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Odessa
Liability-only car insurance provides coverage for damages you cause to others in an accident. It covers their medical expenses and property damage. It doesn’t cover your own car. Drivers often choose this type of coverage when they drive older or less valuable vehicles.
State Farm is the cheapest liability-only auto insurance company in Odessa, with an average cost of $40 per month.
The following table outlines the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Odessa
The main difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance is what they protect. Liability insurance covers damages you cause to others, while full-coverage also includes protection for your own vehicle.
Full coverage is beneficial for drivers with newer or high-value cars, as it provides comprehensive protection in case of accident, theft, or natural disaster. In Odessa, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $267 a month.
The next table gives a look at the lowest average rates for full-coverage policies in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
In most states, including Texas, liability car insurance coverage is mandatory. Texas, being an at-fault state, requires Odessa drivers to have a certain level of liability insurance to cover damage and medical expenses for other parties in accidents they cause.
These are the minimum-coverage requirements in Texas:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While you must maintain the minimum coverage levels in Texas, you have the option to enhance your auto insurance policy with the following additional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage takes care of vehicle damages if you hit stationary objects or other vehicles.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage deals with damages stemming from non-collision events, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Glass coverage
Don’t overlook the significance of glass protection, which includes windshield and glass damage, and potentially provides no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Finding the most affordable car insurance when you have incidents on your driving record — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations — is a top priority. Incidents raise insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to car insurance companies. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as more likely to file claims, which results in higher premiums.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding tickets can significantly affect your car insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to insurance companies. When you receive a speeding ticket, it suggests a tendency to engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, which makes you more likely to be involved in accidents. Insurance companies adjust your rates to compensate for this higher risk, potentially leading to higher premiums. Multiple tickets or severe violations may result in even steeper rate increases.
The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in the city is $257 a month. If you have speeding tickets on your record, you may want to research the following Odessa insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance rates because they indicate a higher risk of future claims. When you’re responsible for an accident, auto insurance companies see you as a more accident-prone driver.
To cover the potential cost of your future claims, insurers may increase your premiums. With an at-fault accident, car insurance costs an average of $273 a month in Odessa.
This table outlines the insurance companies that offer the lowest rates for drivers with accidents on their records in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Alcohol and drugs were a factor in more than 22,000 car crashes in Texas in 2022.[5] DUIs significantly affect your car insurance rates because they signify a high level of risk. When you have a DUI conviction, insurance companies perceive you as a driver with impaired judgment and consider you more likely to be involved in accidents.
To cover the potential costs of these accidents, insurance companies increase your premiums substantially. Additionally, some insurers may even choose not to renew your policy.
Car insurance costs are an average of $310 a month for drivers in Odessa with a DUI. Review the following table to see which auto insurance companies tend to offer the lowest rates to drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 as you gain experience and maintain a good driving record. However, rates start to increase around age 75 due to factors like reduced reaction times and increased vulnerability to accidents.[6] Insurance companies view older drivers as a slightly higher risk, resulting in an uptick in premiums.
On average, senior drivers in Odessa pay $126 a month for car insurance. This next table can help senior drivers find the cheapest car insurance in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers often face considerably higher car insurance rates than adults due to their limited driving experience and the higher risk associated with young drivers. Inexperienced teens are more prone to accidents, leading insurance companies to charge more for premiums. On average, teens and young drivers pay $333 a month for car insurance in Odessa.
However, teenagers can still get affordable car insurance. One effective approach is staying on a parent’s insurance policy, benefitting from their parent’s established driving history. Opting for a safe, reliable car with advanced safety features can also help lower premiums. Additionally, maintaining good grades can lead to a good student discount, reducing insurance costs for responsible students.
These auto insurance companies offer the lowest average rates for teen drivers in Odessa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Odessa car insurance quotes by credit tier
In the state of Texas, car insurance companies are allowed to take your credit score into account when determining rates.[3] The higher your credit score is, the less you tend to pay for car insurance. Drivers with good and excellent credit scores usually pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.
In Odessa, this is how average car insurance rates vary based on credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Odessa?
The nationwide average cost for a car insurance policy is $205 a month for full coverage and $103 for a liability-only policy. Unfortunately, you should plan to spend a bit more than that if you live in Odessa.
Drivers in Odessa can expect to spend an average of $267 a month for full coverage and $105 for liability-only coverage. The exact ZIP code you live in causes variations in how much you spend on car insurance thanks to factors like weather, crime rates, and traffic patterns.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how other Texas cities’ average rates compare to Odessa’s car insurance rates:
The average cost of car insurance in Odessa is $267 a month for full coverage and $105 for liability only.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Odessa?
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Odessa, according to Insurify data. But the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple companies for the same coverage level.
What are the best car insurance companies in Odessa?
The best car insurance companies in Odessa include State Farm and GEICO. These insurers have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, high J.D. Power rankings, and strong AM Best ratings. This is just a starting point for your own car insurance research, however. You should always compare quotes and research company reputations to find the best insurer for your needs.
How much is car insurance in Texas per month?
Car insurance in Texas costs an average of $116 a month for liability only and $233 a month for full coverage.
What’s the minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires 30/60/25 liability insurance limits. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[4]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.