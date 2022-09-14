Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding the most affordable car insurance when you have incidents on your driving record — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations — is a top priority. Incidents raise insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to car insurance companies. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as more likely to file claims, which results in higher premiums.

Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets can significantly affect your car insurance rates due to the increased risk they signal to insurance companies. When you receive a speeding ticket, it suggests a tendency to engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, which makes you more likely to be involved in accidents. Insurance companies adjust your rates to compensate for this higher risk, potentially leading to higher premiums. Multiple tickets or severe violations may result in even steeper rate increases.

The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in the city is $257 a month. If you have speeding tickets on your record, you may want to research the following Odessa insurance companies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance rates because they indicate a higher risk of future claims. When you’re responsible for an accident, auto insurance companies see you as a more accident-prone driver.

To cover the potential cost of your future claims, insurers may increase your premiums. With an at-fault accident, car insurance costs an average of $273 a month in Odessa.

This table outlines the insurance companies that offer the lowest rates for drivers with accidents on their records in Odessa.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alcohol and drugs were a factor in more than 22,000 car crashes in Texas in 2022.[5] DUIs significantly affect your car insurance rates because they signify a high level of risk. When you have a DUI conviction, insurance companies perceive you as a driver with impaired judgment and consider you more likely to be involved in accidents.

To cover the potential costs of these accidents, insurance companies increase your premiums substantially. Additionally, some insurers may even choose not to renew your policy.

Car insurance costs are an average of $310 a month for drivers in Odessa with a DUI. Review the following table to see which auto insurance companies tend to offer the lowest rates to drivers with DUIs.