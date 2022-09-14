>Car Insurance>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Grand Prairie, Texas (2023)

State Farm offers the most affordable car insurance in Grand Prairie, with liability rates of $43 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Grand Prairie is home to more than 175,000 people and sits between Dallas and Fort Worth. The city’s proximity to Dallas and Fort Worth means it has plenty of drivers on the road, which typically leads to slightly higher auto insurance rates.

The average rate for car insurance coverage in Grand Prairie is $196 per month, compared to the Texas state average of $177 per month. However, your rates could be lower depending on the choices you make.

Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies can help Grand Prairie drivers save.

Quick Facts

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $258 per month in Grand Prairie; liability averages $133 per month.

  • Texas allows insurers to review your credit history before assigning rates.

  • Grand Prairie recorded 3,294 motor vehicle accidents in 2022, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Prairie

Your ideal insurance policy is one that best matches your unique needs and situation, all at a rate you can afford. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers. This process allows you to see how each company’s plan differs and identify areas where you can save money.

As you begin this process, keep these leading insurers in mind.

Insurance Company
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.4$65$39Low rates
GEICO4.2$70$43Discounts
Allstate4.1$91$55Bundling
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

IQ Score
JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm has grown from a one-person operation selling insurance inside farm bureaus to one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. It has also expanded its services to include financial products alongside insurance products. State Farm’s growth is due to many things, including its customer service and its ability to offer low rates in communities like Grand Prairie.

Pros

  • Offers coverage for rideshare vehicles and drivers

  • Drivers can access their policies via mobile app

Cons

  • Charges higher rates for people with incidents on their records

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO is the third-largest auto insurance company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Leo and Lilian Goodwin, GEICO initially focused on providing insurance to government employees. Today, GEICO holds more than 17 million policies on more than 28 million vehicles.

GEICO was the first company to allow customers to purchase insurance policies on a mobile format and operates in all 50 states as of 2009. GEICO offers drivers several discounts, including for safe driving, good students, multi-vehicle, multi-policy, being a member of the military, being a federal employee, and more.

Pros

  • Offers competitive rates compared to other companies

  • Industry-leading mobile app

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer bundling of life insurance and auto insurance policies

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance or gap insurance products

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for bundling: Allstate

IQ Score
JD Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Allstate opened its doors at the height of the Great Depression in 1931. In the first decade, the company had more than 100,000 customers. Today, Allstate offers a range of products, including auto, homeowners, business, and pet insurance, allowing you to bundle policies like home and auto, renters and auto, or renters and motorcycle insurance to save even more.

Pros

  • Offers both traditional and pay-per-mile insurance options

  • Has an A+ rating from AM Best

Cons

  • Low customer satisfaction scores

  • Average rates compared to other insurers

Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.

Brigitte - September 13, 2023
Verified

Failure to allow me to reinstate my overage.

Joseph - September 9, 2023
Verified

Poor service. Hard to access online accounts.

Peter - September 3, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grand Prairie

As you look for a new policy, you should know your insurance company will consider your age, driving history, miles driven per year, where you live, and more when setting your rates. While some of these factors are out of your control, you can do some things to secure the lowest rates possible, including:

  • Compare the cost of full-coverage and state-minimum policies. The price difference may not be large, and you could have extra coverage for a few dollars more per month.

  • Combine your renters insurance and auto policy. You can also get a discount by bundling your home and auto or multiple vehicle policies.

  • Don’t just look at the premium cost. You should compare the different rates of the policies and the coverage options at multiple insurance companies. Don’t forget to check discount options and customer service ratings.

  • Consider paying your insurance twice per year. You can save money with a lump sum payment for your policy every six months.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grand Prairie: State Farm

Liability policies pay for property damages and medical care for the other parties in an accident you cause. In Texas, these policies don’t protect your vehicle. As such, they’re generally the most affordable insurance policy type.

The average rate for liability-only coverage in Grand Prairie is $133 per month, and you can see a collection of quotes offered by top insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm43
GEICO48
Mile Auto54
Allstate61
USAA78
Safeco92
Nationwide104
Progressive104
Midvale Home & Auto107
Mercury110
Dairyland115
Clearcover125
Chubb132
National General133
Liberty Mutual134
Commonwealth Casualty137
Elephant137
Direct Auto147
21st Century152
GAINSCO157
The General164
Bristol West175
AssuranceAmerica183
State Auto198
Infinity206
Foremost234
Hallmark245
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grand Prairie: State Farm

Full-coverage auto insurance offers more protection than liability insurance. In addition to covering damages to the other party in a car accident, full coverage provides additional financial protection for you, your passengers, and your property.

The state of Texas requires liability coverage, but full coverage is optional. However, if you lease or finance your vehicle, the leasing company or lender will likely require you to have full coverage.

The average rate for full coverage in Grand Prairie is $258 per month. The table below lists insurance companies with the lowest quotes for full-coverage policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm72
GEICO78
Allstate101
Mile Auto104
USAA127
Clearcover156
Mercury169
Travelers172
Nationwide178
Progressive179
Midvale Home & Auto193
Safeco193
Elephant212
Chubb217
AssuranceAmerica246
21st Century251
Direct Auto254
Liberty Mutual269
Dairyland285
National General295
Bristol West302
Infinity310
The General319
Commonwealth Casualty338
GAINSCO345
State Auto364
Foremost420
Hallmark478
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Grand Prairie car insurance costs

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas is an at-fault state, meaning drivers are responsible for paying for accidents they cause. Drivers without insurance face a fine between $175 and $350, plus an annual surcharge of $350 each year for three years.[2] Drivers with multiple infractions for not having insurance face fines of up to $1,000. Drivers with repeat offenses may also be required to provide proof of coverage. Failure to comply could result in up to six months in jail.

The chart below outlines the minimum coverage requirements your insurance must meet for you to drive legally in Texas.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

While the chart above outlines the state-required insurance minimums, you can always improve your coverage with optional policies like the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages to your vehicle if it’s in a car accident. Collision is a central component of a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages resulting from fire, storms, theft, or vandalism, among other things. This coverage is also part of a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for property damage and medical treatment that isn’t covered because the at-fault driver has no insurance or not enough insurance. In addition, this type of coverage may pay for lost wages and pain and suffering.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Personal injury protection pays for medical bills and up to 80% of your lost income, plus the cost of a caregiver if necessary. All Texas auto policies include a minimum of $2,500 in PIP unless you opt out in writing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance and towing covers the cost of towing your vehicle to a repair shop, changing a flat tire, and other roadside emergencies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies may charge higher rates for drivers with moving violations on their records. Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, moving violations, and DUIs. Insurers view these incidents as an indication of future risky behavior, and you can see how each incident type affects average quotes in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm40596371
GEICO45657080
Mile Auto51747990
Allstate578389101
USAA73106114129
Safeco86125134153
Nationwide98142152172
Progressive98142152172
Midvale Home & Auto100146156177
Mercury103150160182
Dairyland108157168191
Clearcover117170182207
Chubb124180192219
National General125181194221
Liberty Mutual126183195222
Commonwealth Casualty128187200227
Elephant128187200227
Direct Auto138200214244
21st Century143207222252
GAINSCO147214229260
The General154223239272
Bristol West164238255290
AssuranceAmerica172249267303
State Auto186270289328
Infinity193281300342
Foremost219319341388
Hallmark230334357406
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

A driver’s age is another major factor affecting how insurance companies set rates. Teen drivers pay some of the highest rates because they’re at the highest risk of accidents that result in injuries and deaths, according to the CDC.[3]

Insurance rates typically drop for drivers around age 35 before rising again around age 70. This is to account for increased risks that come with age, including physical limitations and medical issues.

The table below showcases how auto insurance quotes vary based on a driver’s age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$441
20s$306
30s$225
40s$201
50s$176
60s$165
70s$179
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Grand Prairie car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas law allows insurance companies to consider a driver’s credit history when setting rates for car insurance. However, the state has mandates that prevent a company from refusing coverage based only on your credit.

Insurance companies use your credit report to create an insurance score. Drivers with excellent or good credit qualify for lower rates and discounts. Insurance companies view drivers with poor credit as a higher risk and charge them higher premiums.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Grand Prairie car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you secure the lowest car insurance rates in Grand Prairie? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Grand Prairie?

    The average rate for car insurance in Grand Prairie is $196 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $133, and the average rate for full coverage is $258 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Grand Prairie?

    State Farm offers the most affordable car insurance in Grand Prairie, with a rate of $43 per month. GEICO and Mile Auto also offer low rates in the area, with liability quotes starting at $48 and $54, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Grand Prairie?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate are recognized as three of the leading insurers in Grand Prairie. These national insurers are well known for offering competitive rates in the area, and each has been recognized for its customer service, financial stability, and number of discounts and bundling options it offers.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crashes and Injuries, Cities and Towns." Accessed November 6, 2023
  2. Texas.gov. "Transportation Code." Accessed October 31, 2023
  3. CDC. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed October 31, 2023
