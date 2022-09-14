Cheapest Auto Insurance in Beaumont, Texas (2023)

The cheapest liability-only rate in Beaumont is $46, and the cheapest insurer is State Farm.

Athena Valentine Lent is a finance columnist for Slate and the author of Budgeting for Dummies (Wiley, 2023). Her writing has appeared in BuzzzFeed, The College Investor, GOBankingRates, Money Under 30, and Keeper Tax among other places. Her personal finance blog, Money Smart Latina, won the Plutus Award for "Best Personal Finance Content for Underserved Communities" in 2020 and was nominated for "Blog of the Year" in 2022. When not working she can be found with her main man, a polydactyl cat named Harrison George. 

Updated October 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Beaumont drivers pay $209 per month for car insurance on average, which is higher than the overall national average of $154 and the state average of $177.

Drivers in the Texas city may face expensive rates due to its high rate of car accidents. In 2022, Beaumont had 3,451 recorded car accidents. Though it ranks 36th in city population, Beaumont had the 16th most car accidents out of all Texas cities.[1]

The cheapest car insurance companies in Beaumont are State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto. You can find the cheapest insurer for your insurance needs by comparing quotes from multiple companies.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Beaumont.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of liability insurance in Beaumont is $136 per month, while full-coverage insurance costs $282.

  • Texas is an at-fault state, which means the responsible driver must cover the other driver’s injuries and any property damage.[2]

  • Auto insurers in Texas can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums.[3]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Beaumont

The auto insurance company that works best for you will depend on your financial situation and insurance needs. You’ll need to select a policy from a number of vehicle coverage types, which will influence how much you pay for coverage.

Start your insurance shopping process by considering three of the top insurers in Beaumont: Nationwide, GEICO, and Allstate. The quotes reflect average rates in Texas.

Liability OnlyFull CoverageBest for
Nationwide4.1$94$160Safe drivers
GEICO4.2$42$70Senior drivers
Allstate4.1$55$91Pay-per-mile insurance
Best insurer for safe drivers: Nationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
4.1
815
$111/mo
$189/mo

Nationwide’s SmartRide telematics program rewards policyholders for driving safely. You can save 10% just for signing up and up to 25% more for safe driving. The company sells a variety of insurance products, including vehicle, property, life, pet, travel, and business insurance. Drivers can also benefit from multi-policy, accident-free, and safe driver discounts.

Pros

  • 11 available discounts

  • Many additional coverage options

Cons

  • More expensive than some insurers

  • Rideshare insurance not available

Was very happy until I was told I would not be renewed as my agent was not with them anymore. I have to get a new agent and start as a new account after 50 years.

Linda - July 25, 2023
Verified

Hard to use on the internet.

Vincent - July 15, 2023
Verified

Personal interaction but prices have increased.

Pamela - July 6, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

4.3
835
$50/mo
$83/mo

In Texas, drivers age 79 and older must visit the DMV every year to renew their license, which requires the successful completion of a vision test and evaluation of their medical history.[4]

Aging-related risk factors can cause auto insurers to charge higher premiums, but GEICO offers several discounts that drivers older than 50 can benefit from, including defensive driving, five-year good driving, retired government and military, multi-car, and membership and employee discounts.

Pros

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Limited agent network

  • Gap and rideshare insurance not available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Allstate

4.2
833
$65/mo
$107/mo

In addition to standard auto coverage offerings, Allstate offers pay-per-mile car insurance called Milewise. Instead of a flat-fee premium, you pay a daily base rate plus a per-mile rate. For example, if you have a daily rate of $1, a per-mile rate of five cents, and you only drive 12 miles in one day, you’d only pay $1.60 for that day’s coverage.

Pros

  • Same coverage as a traditional policy

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Above-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Pay-per-mile rates not as affordable for high-mileage drivers

Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.

Brigitte - September 13, 2023
Verified

Failure to allow me to reinstate my overage.

Joseph - September 9, 2023
Verified

Poor service. Hard to access online accounts.

Peter - September 3, 2023
Verified
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Beaumont

Insurance companies consider your age, credit-based insurance score, marital status, and driving history to calculate your car insurance premium, along with the rates of accidents, uninsured motorists, and natural disasters in your area.

Though you can’t control many factors that affect insurance costs, you can take steps to secure a cheaper policy:

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Beaumont: State Farm

Liability-only insurance covers damages and bodily injuries to the other driver if you caused an auto accident. It doesn’t cover the costs of fixing your vehicle and medical expenses from accident-related injuries. On average, Beaumont drivers pay $136 per month for liability coverage.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Beaumont is State Farm, with an average cost of $46 per month. Compare quotes from more of the city’s cheapest insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm46
GEICO50
Mile Auto58
Allstate65
USAA83
Safeco98
Nationwide111
Progressive111
Midvale Home & Auto115
Mercury117
Dairyland123
Clearcover133
Chubb139
National General142
Liberty Mutual143
Commonwealth Casualty144
Elephant145
Direct Auto156
21st Century161
GAINSCO166
The General174
Bristol West187
AssuranceAmerica192
State Auto211
Infinity220
Foremost249
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Beaumont: State Farm

Full-coverage auto insurance offers more financial protection than liability-only coverage. It covers your vehicle damage following an accident or non-collision incident. You may need to buy this coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle because most lenders and dealers require it.

Beaumont drivers pay an average of $282 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are quotes from some of the cheapest insurers in Beaumont.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm76
GEICO83
Allstate107
Mile Auto111
USAA136
Clearcover166
Mercury181
Travelers184
Nationwide189
Progressive191
Safeco205
Midvale Home & Auto207
Stillwater221
Elephant222
Chubb230
AssuranceAmerica262
21st Century266
Direct Auto267
Liberty Mutual286
Dairyland302
National General314
Bristol West320
Infinity333
The General340
Commonwealth Casualty357
GAINSCO368
State Auto387
Foremost453
Estimate your Beaumont car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 33%
Save 5%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident has to cover the medical costs and vehicle repairs of the other party and any passengers. Drivers in Texas must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[6]

Here are the state’s specific minimum insurance requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Most drivers should consider purchasing coverage beyond the state’s minimum liability requirements to extend coverage to their vehicle. Common optional coverages to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident, collision coverage kicks in to cover your vehicle repair or replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    For non-collision incidents, like severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive insurance can cover your damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Specific offerings vary by company, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides roadside services if you find yourself with a broken-down vehicle.

Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association

The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) provides basic coverage for people who can’t find an insurance company to offer them a policy. TAIPA sells the minimum insurance required by law to operate a vehicle and costs more than traditional auto insurance policies.

If you haven’t had any tickets or accidents, insurance companies will likely offer you a cheaper policy than what TAIPA quotes.[7]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to drivers with one or more incidents on their record. Driving incidents include moving violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents. Other violations include driving without insurance, receiving citations, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

On average, Beaumont drivers with a past incident pay $283 per month for car insurance. Your specific premium will depend on the severity and frequency of incidents on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Along with traffic citations, speeding can result in car accidents and increased insurance premiums. Insurers view past speeding tickets as a risk indicator of future incidents and claims.

The average cost of car insurance in Beaumont for a driver with a past speeding ticket is $289. Find quotes from some of the cheapest Beaumont insurers below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4364
GEICO4769
Mile Auto5480
Allstate6090
USAA77115
Safeco91136
Nationwide103154
Progressive103154
Midvale Home & Auto107159
Mercury109162
Dairyland114170
Clearcover124184
Chubb129192
National General132196
Liberty Mutual133198
Commonwealth Casualty134199
Elephant135201
Direct Auto145216
21st Century150223
GAINSCO154230
The General162241
Bristol West174259
AssuranceAmerica179266
State Auto196292
Infinity205304
Foremost232345
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

How much your premium increases after an at-fault accident depends on the severity of the accident and the cost of your insurance claim.[8] Beaumont drivers with a past at-fault accident pay an average of $310 per month for car insurance.

Compare quotes for drivers with a past accident below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm4368
GEICO4774
Mile Auto5486
Allstate6096
USAA77123
Safeco91145
Nationwide103164
Progressive103164
Midvale Home & Auto107170
Mercury109173
Dairyland114182
Clearcover124197
Chubb129206
National General132210
Liberty Mutual133212
Commonwealth Casualty134213
Elephant135215
Direct Auto145231
21st Century150239
GAINSCO154246
The General162258
Bristol West174277
AssuranceAmerica179284
State Auto196313
Infinity205326
Foremost232369
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.08 or higher can result in a charge for DUI. In 2020, drunk driving incidents in Texas killed 863 people and severely injured 2,114.[9] Because of their history of drunk driving, insurers will increase premiums for drivers with a DUI to account for the added risk.

Drivers with a past DUI in Beaumont pay an average of $351 per month for car insurance. The companies below offer competitive rates.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm4377
GEICO4784
Mile Auto5498
Allstate60109
USAA77140
Safeco91165
Nationwide103187
Progressive103187
Midvale Home & Auto107193
Mercury109197
Dairyland114207
Clearcover124224
Chubb129234
National General132239
Liberty Mutual133240
Commonwealth Casualty134242
Elephant135244
Direct Auto145262
21st Century150271
GAINSCO154279
The General162293
Bristol West174314
AssuranceAmerica179323
State Auto196355
Infinity205370
Foremost232419
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Around age 35, your car insurance rates will likely begin to decrease steadily because you have more experience on the road. However, around the time you turn 70, your rates may increase again due to aging-related risk factors.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Beaumont is $142 per month. Find the city’s cheapest insurers for older drivers below.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm3252
GEICO3457
Mile Auto4076
Allstate4573
USAA5793
Safeco67141
Nationwide76130
Progressive76131
Midvale Home & Auto79142
Mercury80124
Dairyland84207
Clearcover91114
Chubb95158
National General97215
Liberty Mutual98196
Commonwealth Casualty99245
Elephant99152
Direct Auto107183
21st Century110182
GAINSCO114252
The General119233
Bristol West128219
AssuranceAmerica132180
State Auto145265
Infinity151228
Foremost171311
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teenagers pay the highest average rates for auto insurance by driver age due to limited driving experience, which leads to more moving violations and accidents. Though you can’t change your age, you can find ways to get cheap car insurance.

Driving a safe car, taking an approved defensive driving course, joining your parents’ existing car insurance policy, and earning good grades can all help you earn a cheaper insurance premium. On average, teen drivers in Beaumont pay $374 per month for car insurance.

Here are the cheapest insurers for teen drivers in the city.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm82136
GEICO89148
Mile Auto103198
Allstate116191
USAA148243
Safeco175366
Nationwide198337
Progressive198341
Midvale Home & Auto205369
Mercury209323
Dairyland219539
Clearcover237296
Chubb248410
National General253560
Liberty Mutual255510
Commonwealth Casualty257637
Elephant259396
Direct Auto278476
21st Century287474
GAINSCO296656
The General310606
Bristol West334571
AssuranceAmerica342467
State Auto376690
Infinity392594
Foremost444808
Beaumont car insurance quotes by credit tier

Though insurance companies in Texas can factor your credit-based insurance score into your insurance rate, they can’t disqualify you as a customer based on that alone. Insurance companies look at your financial health to gauge if you can make your car insurance payments in full and on time.

Drivers with excellent or good credit scores often pay lower rates because they pose less of a financial risk to insurers than people with poor credit scores. Here are the average rates for car insurance by credit tier in Beaumont.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Beaumont?

Car insurance in Beaumont costs $209 per month on average, which exceeds the state average of $177 and the national average of $154.

Within Texas, car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code based on factors like crime rates, population density, accident rates, and more. Beaumont had more car accidents occur in 2022 than many other Texas cities, which may explain the above-average rates.

More cities in Texas

Though average car insurance rates in Beaumont are higher than the state average, drivers in a few more populated cities pay higher average rates. Find the average rates in other Texas cities below.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Abilene$91$214
Amarillo$102$233
Arlington$126$235
Austin$129$220
Brownsville$106$224
Corpus Christi$121$237
Dallas$138$267
Denton$117$229
El Paso$94$208
Fort Worth$122$232
Galveston$121$245
Garland$135$240
Grand Prairie$131$259
Houston$168$306
Huntsville$105$243
Irving$134$261
Killeen$107$219
Laredo$106$206
Lubbock$107$234
McAllen$116$230
Mesquite$132$270
Midland$101$234
Odessa$106$266
Plano$124$241
San Antonio$125$232
San Marcos$116$234
Beaumont car insurance FAQs

Before you start comparing quotes from different insurers, you should decide how much auto coverage you need. The information below should help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap car insurance in Beaumont.

  • How much is car insurance in Beaumont, Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Beaumont is $209 per month. Drivers in the city pay $136 per month for liability coverage and $282 for full coverage, on average.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Beaumont?

    State Farm is the cheapest insurer in Beaumont, with an average monthly quote of $46 for liability coverage. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Beaumont?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and numerous available discounts, GEICO is the best car insurance company in Beaumont. Other top insurers include Nationwide and Allstate.

  • What is the average monthly car insurance cost in Texas?

    Drivers in Texas pay $118 per month for liability coverage and $236 for full-coverage insurance. The overall average cost of coverage in the state is $177 per month.

  • What is the bare minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas drivers must carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

