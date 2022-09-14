Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to drivers with one or more incidents on their record. Driving incidents include moving violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents. Other violations include driving without insurance, receiving citations, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

On average, Beaumont drivers with a past incident pay $283 per month for car insurance. Your specific premium will depend on the severity and frequency of incidents on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Along with traffic citations, speeding can result in car accidents and increased insurance premiums. Insurers view past speeding tickets as a risk indicator of future incidents and claims.

The average cost of car insurance in Beaumont for a driver with a past speeding ticket is $289. Find quotes from some of the cheapest Beaumont insurers below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

How much your premium increases after an at-fault accident depends on the severity of the accident and the cost of your insurance claim.[8] Beaumont drivers with a past at-fault accident pay an average of $310 per month for car insurance.

Compare quotes for drivers with a past accident below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.08 or higher can result in a charge for DUI. In 2020, drunk driving incidents in Texas killed 863 people and severely injured 2,114.[9] Because of their history of drunk driving, insurers will increase premiums for drivers with a DUI to account for the added risk.

Drivers with a past DUI in Beaumont pay an average of $351 per month for car insurance. The companies below offer competitive rates.