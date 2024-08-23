Car insurance discounts for Texas drivers

Car insurance discounts available to all drivers

Each insurance company offers its own specific combination of discounts. Some of these are available to all eligible drivers, while others may vary from one type of policy to the next or be based on specific driver factors.

Be sure to ask which discounts are available and how you can qualify when shopping for or renewing your auto coverage.[1]

Driver-specific discounts

Some insurers offer auto insurance discounts to drivers who meet specific criteria. These discounts are typically available to consumers who pose less risk. For example, people with a safe driving record, who have taken a recent safe driving course, or who drive very little may qualify for savings.

Here are some common types of driver-specific discounts and the savings they typically offer.

Discount ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Who’s Eligible? ▲ ▼ Active-duty military or veteran 15%–25% Active-duty military members, people in the guard reserves, and veterans Safe driver 22% Drivers without a history of recent accidents or moving violations Good student 10%–15% High school or college-enrolled drivers who are full-time students and make good grades, maintaining a B average or higher Defensive driving 5% Drivers who complete an optional defensive driving course Student away-from-home Varies College students who live at least 100 miles from home and don’t typically have access to a vehicle Homeowners Varies Drivers who also own a home Low mileage Varies Drivers who spend less time on the road and maintain low mileage over the course of the auto policy Mature driver 10% Available to older drivers, usually 55 years or older, who typically aren’t considered high risk

Vehicle-specific discounts

Some auto insurance discounts are tied to the vehicle you drive, especially if it has features that may keep you safer or help you avoid accidents. Here are some common auto insurance discounts specific to your car.

Discount ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Who’s Eligible? ▲ ▼ Passive restraint 30% Drivers with vehicles that have built-in safety features, such as a factory-installed air bag Anti-theft features 23% Vehicles with an aftermarket or factory-installed qualifying anti-theft device, like an alarm, LoJack system, or OnStar New vehicle 10%–15% Vehicles three model years-old or newer Anti-lock brakes 5% Cars with anti-lock brakes EV/fuel-efficient vehicle Varies Electric vehicles, green fuel vehicles, or fuel-efficient vehicles

Policy and insurer-specific discounts

Lastly, some auto insurance discounts are specific to the insurance company and car insurance policy. Many of these are based on how you manage your coverage and the type of coverage you buy.

Discount ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Who’s Eligible? ▲ ▼ Telematics 10%–30% Drivers who use apps or plug-in vehicle data collectors who demonstrate safe driving habits through these programs Multi-car 7%–25% Drivers with more than one vehicle insured on the same policy Bundling 7%–25% Drivers who also purchase other coverage (like life or home insurance) from the same company Loyalty Varies Policyholders who keep an active policy with the same insurer for a prolonged period of time Paid-in-full Varies Drives who pay their full policy premium up front Paperless Varies Drivers who forgo paper statements to receive digital communication Early shopper Varies Drivers who begin the insurance search before they need coverage