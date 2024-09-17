Best Car Insurance for College Students in Texas (2024)

8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider
Table of contents
Texas legally requires all drivers to have car insurance, including college students. The best insurance policy for college students in Texas depends on whether you plan to stay on your parents’ insurance policy or get a separate policy. Most college students stay on a parent’s policy since it’s often cheaper.[1]
Whether you’re moving to Texas to attend school or already a resident and planning to attend college locally, you have a lot of insurance options. Here’s how to find the best insurance company for college students in the Lone Star State.
Texas college students who plan to drive must have liability-only car insurance coverage that meets the minimum state requirements.
You can usually stay on your parents’ car insurance when your permanent address is still your family’s home.
Most insurance companies have discounts for college students, and comparing rates makes it easier to save money.
Best car insurance for college students in Texas
Consider your priorities when choosing the best car insurance for college students in Texas. Determine whether you’re looking for low rates, discounts, or the best overall experience. The following car insurance companies are Insurify’s top picks in each category for college drivers in Texas.
State Farm: Best for teens on their parents’ policy
|Liability Only
|$55/mo
|Full Coverage
|$121/mo
State Farm offers the lowest rates for teen drivers in Texas. The average cost of car insurance for a teen driver with State Farm is less than half of what you’d pay with other insurers. If you live in Texas, plan to attend an in-state school, and want to stay on your parents’ policy, State Farm is the best pick for cheap coverage.
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Good
I had to update my car insurance and was initially given a fair quote. However, I was double charged. I called twice and was told that it was a mistake. The agent told me that my monthly payment was way over the initial quote. It's been three weeks and I'm still waiting to hear back from the agent.
Insurance Companies Are Too Expensive! Need Cheaper Rates!
Travelers: Best for student discounts
|Liability Only
|$89/mo
|Full Coverage
|$194/mo
Travelers is the best option for student discounts. The company offers discounts for students who maintain a “B” average and students who complete a driver training program.
College students who attend school at least 100 miles from home can also take advantage of the student-away discount if they leave their car at home. Parents who want to keep a college student on their insurance plan can save money with a multi-vehicle discount.
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
Travelers
Travelers Auto
Let it be
USAA: Best for military families
|Liability Only
|$46/mo
|Full Coverage
|$100/mo
USAA earns the highest Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for insurers in Texas, making it a top pick for college students affiliated with the military. The company offers excellent customer satisfaction ratings, solid pricing, strong financial strength, and an easy claims process. If you can qualify for membership through a military connection, USAA is a great option for college drivers.
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
What they promise is what you get!
Shopping
Horrible
To choose the best car insurance companies for college students in Texas, we reviewed the average prices and analyzed the ratings for each insurance company. The top insurance companies offer low prices, excellent customer service, extensive discounts, and strong customer satisfaction.
Cost of car insurance for Texas college students
Due to their inexperience behind the wheel and risky behaviors, teens and young drivers are more expensive to insure. The cost of coverage decreases with every additional year of age, but not by much. By the time you graduate from college, you’ll spend about $30 less per month for coverage. Once you’re age 25, you should see more affordable rates.[2]
The chart below shows how monthly liability quotes in Texas change based on different ages.
Average Monthly Liability-Only Quotes by Age
What to know about staying on your parents’ car insurance
It’s usually cheaper to stay on your parents’ auto insurance as a teen driver. The average cost of full coverage for a teen driver is $372 per month, Insurify data shows. Insuring a teen driver on a family policy costs an average of $303, nearly $70 cheaper.
If you plan to live at home while you attend school or share a car, staying on your parents’ policy usually makes sense since it’s more convenient and cost-effective. Plus, you can qualify for additional discounts, like a multi-vehicle discount.
But staying on your parents’ policy isn’t always practical or possible. If you’re attending school out of state or plan to keep your car on campus, it might be easier to have a separate insurance policy. Here’s how much you might pay depending on whether you have your own policy or stay on your parents’ policy.
Drivers
▲▼
Liability Only
▲▼
Full Coverage
▲▼
|Two parents + a teen driver
|$296
|$599
|Two parents
|$157
|$316
|Teen driver on their own policy
|$184
|$372
Car insurance for college students out of state
When attending school out of state, you have extra car insurance considerations. Some car insurance companies require out-of-state students to have separate insurance policies. But regardless of how you decide to handle coverage, students must meet the minimum-coverage requirements for Texas.[3]
Here are a few considerations for Texas college students from out of state:
You’re not bringing a car to school. You might want to maintain coverage even if you’re not bringing a car to school. It makes driving your parents’ car easier when you’re home during breaks. And you can often qualify for student-away discounts to reduce costs.
Your parents’ house is still your permanent address. You can typically stay on your parents’ car insurance when you bring a car to college. But if you move out permanently, you’ll need to get your own insurance.
Your parent(s) owns the car you’re bringing to school. You can usually stay on your parents’ car insurance if they own the vehicle you’re bringing to school.
Car insurance for international students
You must have car insurance if you’re an international student attending college in Texas and you plan to drive. International students must have a valid driver’s license to get coverage. Depending on where you’re from, you might be able to use your international license in the U.S. If not, you can apply for an international driving permit, which lasts for six to 12 months.
It’s common for international students to need car insurance. Most companies issue policies to international students with foreign licenses. The only downside is that insurers consider your driving record when determining rates. So if you don’t have a U.S. driving history, you’ll usually pay more for coverage.
5 ways for college students to get cheaper insurance
Car insurance for college students can be expensive. Here are some easy ways to get cheaper coverage:
Maintain good grades
Most insurers offer a good student discount for students with average grades of “B” or higher. This discount can help reduce the cost of coverage, regardless of whether you attend school near home or out of state.
Take a defensive driving course
Defensive driver courses teach young drivers how to be safer. They’re affordable, and you can typically complete the program online or in person. Most insurers offer a discount for drivers who complete an approved course.
Reduce your coverage
If you need to save money on car insurance, consider reducing your coverage, especially if you have an older car. If you prefer to maintain higher coverage, consider increasing your deductible to lower your monthly premium.
Stay on your parents’ policy
It’s usually cheaper to stay on your parents’ policy instead of getting a new one. Most drivers save about $70 per month.
Compare prices
Get car insurance quotes from multiple companies before deciding. Comparing prices is one of the quickest and most effective ways to get more information about how to save money on coverage.
Texas car insurance requirements
All Texas drivers, including college students, must have liability-only car insurance. The state requires that drivers have at least $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability per accident.
Liability insurance pays for the other driver’s injuries and repairs when you cause an accident. But it doesn’t protect you, your passengers, or your car. Because of that, most insurance experts recommend full-coverage car insurance, which includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Full coverage costs more, but it often pays for itself if you’re in a serious accident.
College student car insurance FAQs
If you’re heading off to college in Texas and plan to drive, it’s important to understand what type of coverage you need. Here’s some additional information about car insurance for college students in Texas.
How much is car insurance for college students in Texas?
Car insurance costs an average of $230 per month for teenage college students in Texas, according to Insurify data. Young drivers pay more for car insurance due to inexperience and riskier driving behaviors on the road. You’ll typically pay less as you age, especially once you’re at least 25 years old.
What are some car insurance discounts for college students?
Most insurance companies offer a good student discount for college students who maintain at least a "B" average. You can also get a student-away discount if you leave your car at home during the school year and only drive during breaks. Parents can also get a multi-vehicle discount for insuring their child if they have more than one car on the same policy.
Are there age limits for students to stay on their parents’ car insurance?
Students can stay on their parents’ car insurance as long as they want, but they must share a permanent address. Insurers don’t set an age limit for sharing coverage if you have a shared vehicle and live at the same address.
