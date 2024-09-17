Best Car Insurance for College Students in Texas (2024)

What to know about staying on your parents’ car insurance

It’s usually cheaper to stay on your parents’ auto insurance as a teen driver. The average cost of full coverage for a teen driver is $372 per month, Insurify data shows. Insuring a teen driver on a family policy costs an average of $303, nearly $70 cheaper.

If you plan to live at home while you attend school or share a car, staying on your parents’ policy usually makes sense since it’s more convenient and cost-effective. Plus, you can qualify for additional discounts, like a multi-vehicle discount.

But staying on your parents’ policy isn’t always practical or possible. If you’re attending school out of state or plan to keep your car on campus, it might be easier to have a separate insurance policy. Here’s how much you might pay depending on whether you have your own policy or stay on your parents’ policy.

Drivers ▲ ▼ Liability Only ▲ ▼ Full Coverage ▲ ▼ Two parents + a teen driver $296 $599 Two parents $157 $316 Teen driver on their own policy $184 $372 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance for college students out of state

When attending school out of state , you have extra car insurance considerations. Some car insurance companies require out-of-state students to have separate insurance policies. But regardless of how you decide to handle coverage, students must meet the minimum-coverage requirements for Texas.[3]

Here are a few considerations for Texas college students from out of state:

You’re not bringing a car to school. You might want to maintain coverage even if you’re not bringing a car to school. It makes driving your parents’ car easier when you’re home during breaks. And you can often qualify for student-away discounts to reduce costs.

Your parents’ house is still your permanent address. You can typically stay on your parents’ car insurance when you bring a car to college. But if you move out permanently, you’ll need to get your own insurance.

Your parent(s) owns the car you’re bringing to school. You can usually stay on your parents’ car insurance if they own the vehicle you’re bringing to school.

Car insurance for international students

You must have car insurance if you’re an international student attending college in Texas and you plan to drive. International students must have a valid driver’s license to get coverage. Depending on where you’re from, you might be able to use your international license in the U.S. If not, you can apply for an international driving permit, which lasts for six to 12 months.

It’s common for international students to need car insurance. Most companies issue policies to international students with foreign licenses. The only downside is that insurers consider your driving record when determining rates. So if you don’t have a U.S. driving history, you’ll usually pay more for coverage.