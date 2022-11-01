Travelers Car Insurance Coverage Options

With liability coverage from Travelers, you’ll get bodily injury and property damage protection. This means you’ll be compensated if you’re liable for an accident that results in injuries and vehicle damage to others. Medical payments coverage is simply personal injury protection designed to protect you and your passengers if injured in an accident, regardless of fault.

There’s also collision coverage, which pays for vehicle damage if your car strikes another vehicle or object, gets hit by another car, or rolls over. We can’t forget comprehensive coverage, which covers vehicle damage as a result of theft, vandalism, hitting an animal, or a natural disaster.

New Car Replacement

Premier new car replacement can give you some much-needed peace of mind. It will replace your vehicle with a brand-new one of the same make and model if you total your new car in the first five years of owning it.

Rideshare Coverage

If you drive for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft, rideshare coverage may be a worthwhile investment. It offers optimal protection every time you turn on your ridesharing app. Note that rideshare coverage through Travelers is only available in Colorado and Illinois.

Roadside Assistance Coverage

With roadside assistance, you’ll receive the help you need in emergency situations while driving. It may cover the cost of towing, a spare tire, gas if you get stranded, and so much more. If you drive often, it should definitely be on your radar.

Rental Coverage

Also known as rental reimbursement, rental coverage can come in handy if your car is in the auto repair shop but you need to get around. It will pay for a rental car if your vehicle faces damage in a covered accident and can’t be used for more than 24 hours.

See More: Compare Car Insurance