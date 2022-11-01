4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Founded in 1864 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Travelers is a well-known player in the car insurance industry. In addition to car insurance, it offers a long list of other types of insurance for both personal and business use. With Travelers, policyholders can choose from a wide selection of auto insurance coverages. Car insurance from Travelers costs $81 per month on average.
Travelers in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Travelers is $81 per month.
Travelers is good for drivers who prefer to work with an agent and wish to buy multiple policies.
Travelers isn't the best option for customers who appreciate intuitive mobile apps.
Travelers Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Travelers is well-established in the car insurance industry. In fact, the company issued its first auto insurance policy in 1897. For a company of its size, it’s received fairly good rankings.
|Industry Ranking
|Travelers Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|81 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|861 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A++
|Fitch
|AA
|Moody’s
|Aa2
|Standard & Poor’s
|AA
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Less complaints than average
Travelers Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Travelers will consider your age, your location, the make and model of your car, and your driving history before it provides a quote. It also offers IntelliDrive, which is a 90-day program that monitors your driving performance via an app. If it shows you’re a responsible driver, you may save up to 30 percent on your car insurance policy.
|Driver Profile
|Travelers Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$70
|$77
|DUI
|$116
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$93
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$108
|$104
Travelers Car Insurance Quotes by State
Location will play an important role in your Travelers car insurance quote. If you live in a heavily populated area, you may pay more than someone in a smaller, rural town. This is because the risk of accidents, as well as the crime rate, is likely higher. In addition, if your area is known for severe weather like snow or hail, your car insurance premium may be more expensive as well.
|State
|Travelers Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$69
|Arizona
|$95
|Arkansas
|$75
|California
|$104
|Colorado
|$137
|Connecticut
|$69
|Delaware
|$123
|Florida
|$115
|Georgia
|$183
|Idaho
|$42
|Illinois
|$68
|Indiana
|$61
|Iowa
|$44
|Kansas
|$48
|Kentucky
|$72
|Maine
|$45
|Maryland
|$97
|Massachusetts
|$151
|Michigan
|$106
|Minnesota
|$100
|Mississippi
|$86
|Missouri
|$80
|Montana
|$115
|Nebraska
|$107
|Nevada
|$112
|New Hampshire
|$103
|New Jersey
|$85
|New Mexico
|$134
|New York
|$78
|North Carolina
|$49
|Ohio
|$56
|Oklahoma
|$136
|Oregon
|$156
|Pennsylvania
|$98
|Rhode Island
|$64
|South Carolina
|$95
|Tennessee
|$48
|Texas
|$193
|Utah
|$112
|Vermont
|$100
|Virginia
|$73
|Washington
|$74
|Washington, D.C.
|$156
|Wisconsin
|$56
Travelers Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Travelers car insurance can be a solid choice if you’re in search of a competitive rate from a leading car insurance company. It should also be on your radar if you want to work directly with an agent or have plans to buy other insurance policies for your personal or professional needs.
Pros
Coverage options for all types of drivers
The ability to work with an agent
Cons
Outdated mobile app
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings
Travelers Car Insurance Discounts
With Travelers car insurance discounts, you can save money on your policy. Keep in mind that discounts vary by state and coverage type. That’s why you should check with Travelers to find out which discounts apply to your unique situation.
Driver-Based Discounts
If you insure two or more vehicles in your household with a Travelers car insurance policy, you’ll qualify for the multi-policy or multi-car discount. Also, if your driving history is free of accidents, violations, or major claims, you can lower your car insurance premium with the safe driving discount. The good student, away at school, and driver training discounts are available as well.
Policy-Based Discounts
You might be eligible for the early quote discount if you get a quote from Travelers before your current policy expires. In addition, you can land a discount if you pay your premium in full, pay with electronic funds transfer (EFT), or through payroll deduction. You may also get rewarded for always paying your premium on time.
Bundling Discounts
Since Travelers offers no shortage of personal and business insurance policies, such as home insurance, renters insurance, motorcycle insurance, and travel insurance, it’s no surprise that there are bundling discounts. You can save money just by bundling multiple insurance policies.
Travelers Car Insurance Coverage Options
With liability coverage from Travelers, you’ll get bodily injury and property damage protection. This means you’ll be compensated if you’re liable for an accident that results in injuries and vehicle damage to others. Medical payments coverage is simply personal injury protection designed to protect you and your passengers if injured in an accident, regardless of fault.
There’s also collision coverage, which pays for vehicle damage if your car strikes another vehicle or object, gets hit by another car, or rolls over. We can’t forget comprehensive coverage, which covers vehicle damage as a result of theft, vandalism, hitting an animal, or a natural disaster.
New Car Replacement
Premier new car replacement can give you some much-needed peace of mind. It will replace your vehicle with a brand-new one of the same make and model if you total your new car in the first five years of owning it.
Rideshare Coverage
If you drive for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft, rideshare coverage may be a worthwhile investment. It offers optimal protection every time you turn on your ridesharing app. Note that rideshare coverage through Travelers is only available in Colorado and Illinois.
Roadside Assistance Coverage
With roadside assistance, you’ll receive the help you need in emergency situations while driving. It may cover the cost of towing, a spare tire, gas if you get stranded, and so much more. If you drive often, it should definitely be on your radar.
Rental Coverage
Also known as rental reimbursement, rental coverage can come in handy if your car is in the auto repair shop but you need to get around. It will pay for a rental car if your vehicle faces damage in a covered accident and can’t be used for more than 24 hours.
Travelers Car Insurance Reputation
Is Travelers car insurance good?
Travelers car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Travelers is $81.
Travelers has a positive reputation in the car insurance space. It earned an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It’s also held a spot on the Fortune 500 list for many years. In addition, Travelers has been named one of America’s Most Admired Companies as well as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.
Travelers Customer Service
Even though it has a stellar reputation, Travelers could improve its customer service. The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study found that it ranks below average in customer satisfaction ratings. Most displeased customers state that the claims process is slow and there are sudden car insurance rate increases.
Travelers Claims-Filing Process
The easiest way to file a claim with Travelers auto insurance is online. All you have to do is log in to your MyTravelers® account. If your claim involves significant personal property damage or injuries, Travelers recommends that you call them. Claims experts are available 24/7 to serve you.
Travellers IntelliDrive
Many insurance providers offer substantial safe driver discounts linked to telematics programs using driver data. Learn more about the Travelers IntelliDrive program, including how it works, costs and discounts, and customer reviews, by reading this page. As always, use Insurify’s helpful quote-comparison tool to decide if Travelers Insurance meets your insurance needs.
How does Travelers IntelliDrive work?
The Travelers IntelliDrive program utilizes data from participating insurers through their mobile app. During a 90-day period, the Travelers app records data on behaviors linked to increased risks of car accidents, including time of day, acceleration, speed, and braking. After 90 days, participants earn a star rating that determines their rate adjustment at the next policy renewal.
Travelers claims that its policyholders enrolled in the telematics program can save up to 20 percent on costs of their policy’s first term. Drivers with increased driving risks and mileage may not benefit from a telematics program of this nature that thoroughly tracks behavior. Ultimately, whether to use Travelers IntelliDrive depends on your driving habits and insurance needs.
Travelers IntelliDrive Costs and Discounts
In most states—excluding Massachusetts and Florida—Travelers policyholders may earn up to 20 percent in savings through the IntelliDrive program, depending on their recorded driving behaviors. An additional small enrollment discount exists for participants upon signing up for the program. The exact discount amount or percentage depends on and varies by state.
Due to the nature of telematics programs, risky drivers often experience lower star ratings in the IntelliDrive program. For that reason, drivers must carefully consider whether they would benefit from their driving behavior being linked to their policy rates. Other affordable car insurance quotes exist and can easily be compared with Insurify’s quote-comparison tool.
Travelers IntelliDrive Reviews
Based on the reviews in the App Store and Google Play store, Travelers IntelliDrive participants vary in their views of the program. Primary complaints include criticism around inaccurate reflections of driving habits and the inconsistent reliability of the Travelers app. Others appreciate the earned discounts, as well as the encouragement of good driving habits.
How to Cancel Travelers IntelliDrive
A grace period with the Travelers IntelliDrive program exists for unsatisfied customers. Within 45 days of starting the program, customers can cancel their enrollment without any accrued charge or penalty. In order to do so, customers must call their insurance agent or a representative of Travelers reached at 1 (866) 336-2077.
Travelers: Is it right for you?
If you’re looking for a reputable car insurance company with no shortage of coverage options, Travelers company can be a good fit. You may also want to consider Travelers if you want to buy other types of personal and/or business insurance like homeowners insurance or umbrella insurance. It can also be a wise choice if you wish to work with a local independent agent.
Frequently Asked Questions
Travelers is a good car insurance company for a variety of drivers. Its plethora of coverage options and discounts make it an attractive choice for people from all walks of life. Travelers also gives you the opportunity to work directly with an agent, allowing for a more customized experience.
Policyholders pay an average of $81 per month for a Travelers car insurance policy. Factors like your location, age, and driving history will all impact your exact rate. If you’re a good driver without any violations, you’ll be eligible for the lowest premiums. You may also lower your car insurance costs if you qualify for one or a few of Travelers’ discounts.
Travelers offers a plethora of car insurance discounts to help all types of motorists save money on their car insurance. If you’re a good student or safe driver, you may be eligible for a discount. You can also secure a discount if you drive a hybrid or electric vehicle or have had continuous coverage with Travelers. Other discounts include the multi-policy discount, new car discount, early quote discount, continuous insurance discount, and homeownership discount.
If you want the best deal on your car insurance policy, it’s essential to shop around and compare your options. With Insurify, you can receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less and find the perfect car insurance plan. There are no sign-ups or fees, so you have nothing to lose.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.